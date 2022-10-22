Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
MLive.com
Tough test for Addison in playoff opener
ADDISON -- The Addison Panthers are in the playoffs once again. This is not unfamiliar territory for a program which just capped off its sixth winning regular season record in a row. But it is unfamiliar territory for some of the actual players on Addison’s relatively young roster this fall....
MLive.com
Takeaways from Jackson-area first round playoff matchups
JACKSON -- By Saturday night the dust had settled on Week 9 games statewide and football teams knew which 256 were in and which were out. On Sunday evening, the teams who will continue on found out just who they will be facing next. Here are key takeaways from the...
MLive.com
Who will win the Division 1 football state championship in Michigan? Cast your vote
The high school football state playoffs have arrived in Michigan and we want to know which team you think will win the Division 1 state championship. Go ahead and cast your vote as often as you want until 7 p.m. on Friday evening. Belleville won its program’s first state championship...
MLive.com
Now eighth straight year as underdog in rivalry, Michigan State ‘hungry’ heading to Michigan
EAST LANSING – Michigan State has a losing record while Michigan is unbeaten and ranked No. 4 in the nation. That’s the backdrop for the latest installment of the rivalry on Saturday night in Ann Arbor and, not surprisingly, the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) are huge underdogs as the Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) opened as 21.5-point favorites on Sunday.
MLive.com
See what’s next for the Kalamazoo area’s 2022 boys soccer district champions
KALAMAZOO, MI – Portage Central, Richland Gull Lake, Paw Paw, Hartford, Marcellus Howardsville Christian and Kalamazoo Hackett all continued their quest for a state soccer title by winning district championships last week. That first piece of playoff hardware is a good start, but there are bigger things ahead, starting...
MLive.com
Columbia Central golfer Logan Bentley wins Jackson-area Athlete of the Week poll
JACKSON -- Columbia Central golfer Logan Bentley has been selected as Athlete of the Week for the Jackson area. The Golden Eagles sophomore fired a 78 and a 72 at the Division 4 state meet at the Meadows in Allendale for a two-round score of 150 to finish second overall, one stroke behind state champion Mia Melendez of Greenhills.
Michigan State basketball one of schools reaching out most to 4-star Amier Ali
Tom Izzo is hard at work in his 2024 class which could be the perfect complement to the 2023 group which may be one of the best Michigan State basketball has ever landed. Though he’s been preparing for the upcoming season, Izzo has been in constant contact with some of the top prospects in 2024, including four-star small forward Amier Ali from IMG Academy, according to reports.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on building off win, team health and preparing for loud crowd at Michigan
EAST LANSING – For the second time this month, Michigan State is preparing to face a team ranked in the top five in the nation. Unlike the first outing, the Spartans will do so after a win. Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing streak with...
MLive.com
Michigan State players and coaches recount their ‘welcome to the rivalry’ moments
EAST LANSING – Michigan State players may not want to say much this week regarding the Michigan rivalry. But one thing they don’t mind saying is exactly when they knew just how intense the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry is. The three players and one assistant coach coach who came...
MLive.com
After silent bus ride, Michigan will keep foot on the gas vs. Spartans
ANN ARBOR, Mich.— After losing 37-33 to Michigan State at Spartan Stadium last year, the Michigan football team had a quiet bus ride back to Ann Arbor. Players didn’t talk to each other. There was dead silence. Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes remembers it vividly. “I think we...
MLive.com
Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 high school football first-round playoff matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI - High school football’s second season kicks off this week in Michigan, as teams from across the state put their regular-season results behind them and focus on the playoffs. This tournament marks the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s second year using a playoff points formula, and three...
MLive.com
Michigan State shown ‘bulletin board material’ ahead of rivalry game at No. 4 Michigan
EAST LANSING – It was 25 years ago when Mel Tucker first experienced the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan. He served as a graduate assistant with the Spartans form 1997-98 under coach Nick Saban and became immersed in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. Tucker brought those experiences with him back to East Lansing when he took over the program in 2020.
MLive.com
6 things to know about Kalamazoo-area prep football playoff matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI – The postseason selections have been made, the brackets have been assembled, and now Michigan’s 288 playoff-bound teams know what lies ahead. For the second consecutive year, the Michigan High School Athletic Association relied on its playoff points formula to determine the postseason field, and 17 Kalamazoo-area teams made the cut.
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: Let the talking begin for Michigan-Michigan State
It’s Michigan-Michigan State week, or should we say weeks, as both teams were off this past Saturday. With no football game to recap, this episode of Wolverine Confidential starts with basketball talk. The season is approaching, and the Michigan men’s program recently held its media day. What do we know about this year’s team?
MLive.com
Go big or go small? Michigan State has fewer players but more options this year
EAST LANSING – Michigan State may have fewer players than normal on its 2022-23 roster, with just 10 recruited scholarship athletes. But it may have more options than any time in recent memory as to how it could play. Michigan State is spending the preseason working on different playing...
David Stone, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, could see himself choosing Michigan State; Tennessee trip up next
IMG Academy (Florida) junior David Stone is a five-star recruit and the top-rated defensive line prospect in the class of 2024. Unsurprisingly, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound mauler has an active recruitment - with offers from more than 20 programs. Early on, Stone has spoken highly of Oklahoma and ...
College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Unhappy News
The Michigan Wolverines had little trouble beating the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. Arguably the most frustrating thing for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was dealing with Penn State coach James Franklin afterwards. Following the game, Franklin was critical of the tunnels that Michigan uses, leading to...
U-M's Donovan Edwards on Michigan State: "We're going to win and...leave them no mercy"
Several Wolverines weren't shy about hiding their confidence last week against of the annual Michigan-Michigan State game...
MLive.com
Jim Harbaugh calls out ‘whining’ James Franklin for ‘sophomoric’ tunnel spat
ANN ARBOR -- If James Franklin didn’t like what went down recently in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, he should look in the mirror. At least that’s the opinion of Jim Harbaugh, who responded to Franklin’s criticism on Monday (Oct. 24). Michigan hosted Penn State on Oct. 15,...
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
