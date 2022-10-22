ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MLive.com

Tough test for Addison in playoff opener

ADDISON -- The Addison Panthers are in the playoffs once again. This is not unfamiliar territory for a program which just capped off its sixth winning regular season record in a row. But it is unfamiliar territory for some of the actual players on Addison’s relatively young roster this fall....
ADDISON, MI
MLive.com

Takeaways from Jackson-area first round playoff matchups

JACKSON -- By Saturday night the dust had settled on Week 9 games statewide and football teams knew which 256 were in and which were out. On Sunday evening, the teams who will continue on found out just who they will be facing next. Here are key takeaways from the...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Now eighth straight year as underdog in rivalry, Michigan State ‘hungry’ heading to Michigan

EAST LANSING – Michigan State has a losing record while Michigan is unbeaten and ranked No. 4 in the nation. That’s the backdrop for the latest installment of the rivalry on Saturday night in Ann Arbor and, not surprisingly, the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) are huge underdogs as the Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) opened as 21.5-point favorites on Sunday.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Columbia Central golfer Logan Bentley wins Jackson-area Athlete of the Week poll

JACKSON -- Columbia Central golfer Logan Bentley has been selected as Athlete of the Week for the Jackson area. The Golden Eagles sophomore fired a 78 and a 72 at the Division 4 state meet at the Meadows in Allendale for a two-round score of 150 to finish second overall, one stroke behind state champion Mia Melendez of Greenhills.
JACKSON, MI
FanSided

Michigan State basketball one of schools reaching out most to 4-star Amier Ali

Tom Izzo is hard at work in his 2024 class which could be the perfect complement to the 2023 group which may be one of the best Michigan State basketball has ever landed. Though he’s been preparing for the upcoming season, Izzo has been in constant contact with some of the top prospects in 2024, including four-star small forward Amier Ali from IMG Academy, according to reports.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State shown ‘bulletin board material’ ahead of rivalry game at No. 4 Michigan

EAST LANSING – It was 25 years ago when Mel Tucker first experienced the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan. He served as a graduate assistant with the Spartans form 1997-98 under coach Nick Saban and became immersed in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. Tucker brought those experiences with him back to East Lansing when he took over the program in 2020.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

6 things to know about Kalamazoo-area prep football playoff matchups

KALAMAZOO, MI – The postseason selections have been made, the brackets have been assembled, and now Michigan’s 288 playoff-bound teams know what lies ahead. For the second consecutive year, the Michigan High School Athletic Association relied on its playoff points formula to determine the postseason field, and 17 Kalamazoo-area teams made the cut.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Wolverine Confidential: Let the talking begin for Michigan-Michigan State

It’s Michigan-Michigan State week, or should we say weeks, as both teams were off this past Saturday. With no football game to recap, this episode of Wolverine Confidential starts with basketball talk. The season is approaching, and the Michigan men’s program recently held its media day. What do we know about this year’s team?
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Unhappy News

The Michigan Wolverines had little trouble beating the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. Arguably the most frustrating thing for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was dealing with Penn State coach James Franklin afterwards. Following the game, Franklin was critical of the tunnels that Michigan uses, leading to...
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
MICHIGAN STATE

