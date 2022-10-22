ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

9th annual ‘Coats for Kids” benefits hundreds in Sullivan

By Will Price
 7 days ago

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The line was out the door at the Sullivan County 4-H Fairgrounds on Saturday, as the Sullivan County Salvation Army hosted hundreds of kids for their 9th annual “coats for kids” event.

Michele Smith, the chairman for the advisory council of Sullivan County’s Salvation Army, said they handed out 306 coats, hats and pairs of gloves on Saturday as local children prepare for the winter. She said it was a slight increase from the past two years.

“It is higher than the last two or three years, by probably 20 to 30 children,” she said.

Smith said it’s one of her favorite events of the year as she gets to hand the winter garments to the kids themselves.

“This is really an exciting time for us, because these kids need warm winter coats,” she said. “When they come in and put them on, their eyes light up, they break out into a smile, and then that makes us smile, that makes us happy. We know that we are doing something good, but we also know we are doing something that makes them happy.”

Smith said it’s a testament to an event that has continued to provide for those in need around Sullivan.

“This event has been going on for nine years, and over 2,000 children have received winter coats through this program,” she said. “So every year the support of the community is so important.”

