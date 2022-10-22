October's new moon on the 25th brings with it a partial solar eclipse, which is sure to amp up the energy and make things interesting for all the members of the zodiac. The lunation falls in the water sign of Scorpio, which is known for being emotional, that can inspire everyone to focus on all of their deep, locked-away emotions each time the moon enters the sign, per PopSugar. While new moons are usually great for starting fresh and setting intentions, astrologer Desiree Roby Antila suggests skipping that this month due to the eclipse. "This is not a great moon to set intentions or to manifest, but to rather take what comes and adjust accordingly," Antila tells the outlet.

