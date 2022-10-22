Read full article on original website
Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A car fire in Longmeadow has closed a portion of Converse Street. The street is now closed from Dwight Road to Dickinson Street, and Redfern Street is also closed, which is causing some heavy traffic delays as people head home from the work day. It took...
1 person hospitalized after crash on Emery Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday around 2 A.M., The Springfield Fire Department responded to a major crash on Emery St. Officials say 1 person was rescued from the car and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
Town by Town: homework help and road paving
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Monson and South Hadley. In Monson, students having trouble with homework, or who just want a new place to do it, have the opportunity to check out the Monson Free Library and Reading Room Association for Homework Help Tuesdays.
2 people extricated from vehicle following Springfield accident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Beacon Circle Tuesday night for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Springfield Fire officials, the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and involved two vehicles. Two people were extricated from the cars and brought to a local hospital...
Multiple cars crashed near State Police barracks in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A major crash near the Massachusetts State Police barracks on Liberty Street in Springfield Tuesday night. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on the scene around 9:45 p.m. and saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. Our crew also saw that several cars were involved, including a...
1 injured in crash on Emery Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department responded to the scene of a crash on Emery Street just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said one person was rescued from the car and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Tuesday afternoon news update
In this update, a portion of Converse Street remained closed for several hours this evening in Longmeadow after police say a car crashed into a telephone pole and caught fire, crews responding to a flipped over car on Memorial Drive in Chicopee today, and three people are dead and five others injured after a two car crash early this morning in Sheffield. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
Springfield crews respond to truck fire on I-291
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield respond to I-291 Eastbound Monday afternoon for reports of a truck on fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, no injuries were reported. The fire has since been extinguished, and there are no current traffic restrictions. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating.
Early morning crash between truck, minivan leaves 3 dead in Sheffield
A motor vehicle collision in Sheffield, Massachusetts Tuesday morning has left three dead. Sheffield Police Chief Eric Munson says the crash took place on Route 7 near Pike Road around 5:30 a.m. “It was a pickup truck versus a minivan," Munson told WAMC. "Three passengers in the minivan passed away....
General Pierce Bridge in Greenfield may open sooner than expected
The General Pierce Bridge that connects Greenfield to Montague was supposed to open back up in Fall of 2023 but the project could be done a lot sooner.
3 dead, 5 injured in crash along Route 7 in Sheffield
SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are dead and five others were injured in a crash this morning in Berkshire County. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said that around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a minivan heading north and a pickup truck heading south collided on Route 7 in Sheffield, near Pike Road.
Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework
This marks the sixth pedestrian accident on Massachusetts Avenue since January of 2018, the third in this year alone. This most recent one comes despite improvements made earlier this year. Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield. Updated: 2 hours ago. On Monday afternoon, our newsroom...
Town by Town: signature court event, Wilbraham road work, and bank fundraiser
Tuesday Morning News Update
Monday night news update
Crews respond to fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, all companies are operating at this time. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Three dead, five injured in Berkshire County accident
A fatal crash took place between 5:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Route 7 near Pike Road in the town of Sheffield
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
Police investigating afternoon shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an afternoon shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday for a reported gunshot victim. Police arrived and found an adult male victim,...
