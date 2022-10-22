ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Thousands celebrate Homecoming at ISU

By Will Price
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Saturday was packed with activities from sunrise to sunset, as thousands of Sycamore alumni flooded back to Terre Haute this weekend.

1986 graduate Kurt Bell said the itinerary was the last thing on his mind.

“It’s really pretty simple,” he said, when asked what he was looking forward to this weekend.  “Just to walk around and find friends, and then to talk with them.”

Bell echoed a sentiment shared by his fellow alumni for the university’s homecoming celebration, which took place this weekend. Sycamore spirit was on display on Wabash Avenue, from US 41, all the way to Memorial Stadium.

Things got started with the parade, which included dozens of local participants, including the team here at WTWO. Bradley Best didn’t attend ISU, but his daughter does, and he has taken part in the last two homecoming weekends.

He said the atmosphere was what stuck out to him most.

“The parade is great, great to see all the alumni out, and all the students, to see them interact,” he said. “Our daughter is in the band, so we’re here to see the marching Sycamores.:

The marching Sycamores were also seen at Memorial Stadium, where plenty enjoyed pregame festivities ahead of the football game. ISU 1949 graduate, and athletic hall of fame inductee, Bill Malloy was surrounded by some of his former athletes from when he coached the cross-country and track teams in the 1970’s.

He was elated to be back with a group he called “the best people in the world.”

“It’s just a fun time to come back and visit my gang, my track guys, my graduates. It was the best time of my life.”

That was echoed by Bell, who said he always looks forward to returning to Terre Haute.

“I had a great time. I met wonderful people, and 30 something years later I still look forward to seeing them,” he said. “It’s probably a much more special place than people would just at a cursory glance, it’s just been a wonderful experience for three, four decades.”

The university is hosting a community cleanup event on Wabash Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 23rd, from 12-1:30.

