ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland County, VT

Comments / 2

Related
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested on a warrant in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 28-year-old man was arrested on a warrant following an incident in Rutland on Sunday. Police say they located Jonathan Valentin, of Rutland, walking on the sidewalk while following up on an investigation in the area of Maple Street at around 3:10 p.m. Valentin had an outstanding...
RUTLAND, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Man gets 3 to 7 years after five-day trial

After a five-day trial in Schenectady County Court, Jason Hook (also known as Shaquan Riker), was convicted of second-degree assault for an incident that occurred on October 30, 2021. Police report Hooks also allegedly prevented the victim in the incident from calling 911.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
VTDigger

Man serving up to life in prison dies in cell in Springfield

A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a state police press release. The Vermont State Police are investigating the death of Dan Griswold, who was found unresponsive in his cell at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday. Police said emergency medical care was unsuccessful and he was declared dead at 11:30 a.m.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating embezzlement report at Townshend Elementary School

TOWNSHEND — Police are investigating a report that money may have been embezzled from a local school. Authorities say they were notified of the alleged embezzlement of funds by a member of PTO at the Townshend Elementary School. Police say they are currently investigating, and more information will be...
TOWNSHEND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman accused of assault, damaging property in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 37-year-old woman from Perkinsville was cited following an incident in Springfield on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault at a home on Charlestown Road at around 11:30 p.m. Police allege that Jennifer L. Dupuis assaulted her former boyfriend and caused property damage to...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WNYT

Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

Right now, the Warren County Sheriff’s office needs your help. They’re trying to identify two people. Take a look at this video. Police are investigating a shots fired incident near Main and Richardson Streets in Queensbury. That happened just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone with information, you...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Albany driver accused of DWI, killing man on sidewalk

A man who was walking on a sidewalk in Albany is dead after a drunken driver went off the road and hit him Monday evening. That’s according to Albany police. Larry Cunningham, 62, of Albany died at the scene. Police say 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla of Albany was speeding on...
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

State Police arrest two following North Greenbush crash

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — On Oct. 9, New York State Police of Schodack arrested Jordan L. McCullen, 31, of Troy. McCullen was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree reckless endangerment, driving while impaired by drugs, and multiple traffic infractions. Rashun D. Spratt, 34, of Cohoes, was arrested and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny

Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested in Fair Haven

FAIR HAVEN — A 40-year-old man from New York was arrested for retail theft following an investigation in Fair Haven. On July 24, authorities say they were notified that a man had pumped gas into a five-gallon container and fled on foot at Stewarts on Dutton Ave. Following an...
FAIR HAVEN, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy