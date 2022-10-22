Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested on a warrant in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 28-year-old man was arrested on a warrant following an incident in Rutland on Sunday. Police say they located Jonathan Valentin, of Rutland, walking on the sidewalk while following up on an investigation in the area of Maple Street at around 3:10 p.m. Valentin had an outstanding...
Albany man sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple charges
An Albany man was sentenced today after previously pleading guilty to multiple charges.
Man gets 3 to 7 years after five-day trial
After a five-day trial in Schenectady County Court, Jason Hook (also known as Shaquan Riker), was convicted of second-degree assault for an incident that occurred on October 30, 2021. Police report Hooks also allegedly prevented the victim in the incident from calling 911.
VTDigger
Man serving up to life in prison dies in cell in Springfield
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a state police press release. The Vermont State Police are investigating the death of Dan Griswold, who was found unresponsive in his cell at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday. Police said emergency medical care was unsuccessful and he was declared dead at 11:30 a.m.
West Rutland man accused of breaking into garage
A West Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after Troopers claim he broke into a garage on Chapel Street and stole several items.
mynbc5.com
Driver who got tractor-trailer stuck on Notch road cited for cocaine possession
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — A commercial driver who got stuck on the Notch road on Tuesday is scheduled to appear in court for cocaine possession in addition to receiving a hefty fine for failing to heed warning signs along the roadway. Vermont State Police said 31-year-old Kevin Foster of Philadelphia...
Watervliet P.D. arrest man for identity theft, forgery charges
The City of Watervliet Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday, October 18. Justin Walker, 27, faces a number of charges including identity theft.
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating embezzlement report at Townshend Elementary School
TOWNSHEND — Police are investigating a report that money may have been embezzled from a local school. Authorities say they were notified of the alleged embezzlement of funds by a member of PTO at the Townshend Elementary School. Police say they are currently investigating, and more information will be...
Albany man sentenced to 8 years on weapons charge
An Albany man was sentenced for his role in an attempted armed robbery in August 2021.
Rutland man dies in cell at Southern State Correctional
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
Woman faces multiple charges after police pursuit
New Hampshire State Police have leveled multiple charges against a woman from Warner, and say she led them on a chase that ended with her car hitting a police cruiser.
Vermont State Troopers looking for alleged burglar
In the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday, Vermont State Troopers say a suspicious person stole from the East Dorset General Store in Dorset, Vermont.
newportdispatch.com
Woman accused of assault, damaging property in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 37-year-old woman from Perkinsville was cited following an incident in Springfield on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault at a home on Charlestown Road at around 11:30 p.m. Police allege that Jennifer L. Dupuis assaulted her former boyfriend and caused property damage to...
WNYT
Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting
Right now, the Warren County Sheriff’s office needs your help. They’re trying to identify two people. Take a look at this video. Police are investigating a shots fired incident near Main and Richardson Streets in Queensbury. That happened just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone with information, you...
WNYT
Albany driver accused of DWI, killing man on sidewalk
A man who was walking on a sidewalk in Albany is dead after a drunken driver went off the road and hit him Monday evening. That’s according to Albany police. Larry Cunningham, 62, of Albany died at the scene. Police say 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla of Albany was speeding on...
Police nab 5 after Kingsbury firearm robbery
The Washington County Sheriff's Office has revealed four suspects who allegedly burglarized Calamity Jane's Firearms on Friday.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after police witness 3 vehicles racing on I-89 in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man from Winooski is facing charges following an incident in South Burlington on Friday. Police say they observed three vehicles traveling together on I-89 south at an extremely high rate of speed at around 11:45 p.m. The RADAR equipped in the police cruiser recorded their...
Troy Record
State Police arrest two following North Greenbush crash
NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — On Oct. 9, New York State Police of Schodack arrested Jordan L. McCullen, 31, of Troy. McCullen was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree reckless endangerment, driving while impaired by drugs, and multiple traffic infractions. Rashun D. Spratt, 34, of Cohoes, was arrested and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny
Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Fair Haven
FAIR HAVEN — A 40-year-old man from New York was arrested for retail theft following an investigation in Fair Haven. On July 24, authorities say they were notified that a man had pumped gas into a five-gallon container and fled on foot at Stewarts on Dutton Ave. Following an...
