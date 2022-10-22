ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

NJ.com

Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate

For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

A look at the local race for new twister-shaped Pa. Senate district | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
wrnjradio.com

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County

NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Bucks County police searching for missing Sellersville woman

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi. She was last seen the morning of Oct. 10 at her Sellersville home.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning about Capaldi's disappearance.If you have any information about the missing person's case, you're being asked to call the police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Trenton man charged in daylight killing

A 32-year-old Trenton man has been charged with shooting and killing a city resident earlier this month. Mack Williams gunned down Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, at about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Kersey Alley off Ewing Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Brown was brought...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad

Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
