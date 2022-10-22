Read full article on original website
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is TerrifyingTravel MavenHackettstown, NJ
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 8
We’ve reached the postseason in N.J. high school football. We have multiple 1,000-yard passers and rushers in the NJIC and defensively, Lodi’s leading tackler has eclipsed 100 on the year.
wrnjradio.com
Digitized depression-era film footage at Easton and Phillipsburg scheduled for Friday premiere on YouTube
The bi-state Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) this week announced a Friday, Oct. 28 release date for long-forgotten archival film footage showing depression-era traffic congestion in Easton, PA and Phillipsburg, NJ and early excavation and construction for a new toll bridge across the Delaware River. The film reel...
Minute for Mia: Whitehall girls soccer earns playoff spot with late teammate in thoughts
The Whitehall girls soccer team’s season began under unthinkable circumstances. Mia Due, who was soon to be a junior at Whitehall High School, lost her life in a car accident on July 31.
Northampton, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Northampton. The Louis E Dieruff High School football team will have a game with Northampton Area High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
See the Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band performed at the 13-school Music in the Valley competition hosted by Wayne Valley High School in Wayne.
Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate
For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
Built as a community church in 1844, this N.J. home is worthy of praise
Cindy Dunham wasn’t particularly surprised when her house attracted a buyer a mere week after she put it on the market. She had a similar spontaneous attraction to the converted 19th century church at 11 Mountain Church Road in Hopewell when she first saw it 22 years ago. “I...
A look at the local race for new twister-shaped Pa. Senate district | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
Allentown schools superintendent gets $172K severance with contract ending ‘amicably’
Allentown schools Superintendent John Stanford’s separation agreement approved last week by the school board includes a statement describing “no professional misconduct or impropriety” related to his premature departure. The mutual agreement approved 6-3 by the board at its meeting last Thursday, Oct. 20, also outlines a severance...
Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has 7 healthy players: ‘I’m losing my mind right now’
With the college basketball season set to start in two weeks and big games loom against teams like Kansas, Iowa, Memphis and Rutgers, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has seven healthy players. “I’m very concerned,” Holloway said at the team’s media day at Walsh Gym, adding, “I’m...
Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions for first time since 2016-17 season
For the first time since the 2016-17 season, Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions this year and will play its first game when the regular season opens Nov. 9 against Monmouth. Coach Shaheen Holloway told NJ Advance Media he simply chose not to play any exhibitions this season, and...
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers’ 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It...
Allentown school board calls meeting to find interim for fired superintendent
Allentown’s school board will meet Thursday to find a temporary replacement for Superintendent John D. Stanford, whose contract was terminated after less than a year on the job. The special board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the administration building, 31 S. Penn St., according to the district...
wrnjradio.com
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
Bucks County police searching for missing Sellersville woman
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi. She was last seen the morning of Oct. 10 at her Sellersville home.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning about Capaldi's disappearance.If you have any information about the missing person's case, you're being asked to call the police.
fox29.com
Philadelphia erupts with excitement, fans take to the streets as Phillies move on to World Series
PHILADELPHIA - When it comes to sports celebrations, no city does it quite like Philadelphia!. From first pitch to final out, Phillies fans cheered on their team - erupting with pure joy as they clinched the NLCS with a 4-3 victory against the Padres in Game 5. The Phillies will...
Trenton man charged in daylight killing
A 32-year-old Trenton man has been charged with shooting and killing a city resident earlier this month. Mack Williams gunned down Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, at about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Kersey Alley off Ewing Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Brown was brought...
Rutgers’ Joe Harasymiak brings elite defense in his return to Minnesota
P.J. Fleck sounded like a proud father at Big Ten Media Days when talking about Joe Harasymiak, his former co-defensive coordinator at Minnesota who took the same position at Rutgers this offseason. A former Scarlet Knights assistant under head coach Greg Schiano in his own right, Fleck called Harasymiak “brilliant”...
Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad
Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
