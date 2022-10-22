ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

1 person dies in overnight crash involving semi on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died Tuesday night in a crash involving a semitruck on I-65 on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. near Emerson Avenue and Southport Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Several lanes of the interstate...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers Police Dept. investigates fatal crash

Oct. 23, the Fishers Police Dept. responded to a crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Nathaniel Stewart, 20, of McCordsville, who was driving a motorcycle, was killed in a collision with a Jeep Wrangler. The driver of the Jeep, Isabella Makara, 18, of Fortville, remained at...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

One dies in Fishers crash involving motorcycle

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist died after being involved in a Sunday afternoon crash, according to the Fishers Police Department. Just before 4 p.m., Fishers police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road on the city’s east side.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Man dies after train hits car in Madison County

ORESTES, Ind. — A man died after a train hit a car in Madison County Monday afternoon. According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the crash happened at 3:27 p.m. at the Superior Street Crossing south of Oak Street in Orestes. An eastbound Norfolk Southern train hit the front driver’s side of a 2012 Dodge […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Intoxicated man causes tree line fire and is arrested

BEDFORD – On Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m. a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was en route to a 911 call hang up from Spring Mill State Park campgrounds when he noticed a fire in the 3000 block of Mitchell Road. The fire was in...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Two-vehicle accident on US 50 East

BEDFORD – One person complained of pain after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon on US 50 East at the four-way intersection of Fairview Mundell Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 67-year-old Mark Adams, of Springville, was traveling east on US 50 East in a Honda CR-V SUV at the same time 59-year-old Peter Szymborski, of Bedford, in a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, was making a left turn from Old US 50 East onto US 50 East. Szymborski said he didn’t see the other vehicle while making the turn and struck Adams’ SUV.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

High speed chase ends in collision

A Lafayette woman allegedly fleeing from police slammed into the rear of a passing truck while going over 100 miles per hour on Veterans Memorial Parkway, according to a Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office press release. Shalontee Smith, 47, reportedly fled from police when they tried to stop her on...
LAFAYETTE, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus man arrested for trespassing

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Bartholomew County man, who has been jailed locally several times over the last few years, was arrested again for trespassing on Friday. An officer with the Indiana University Police Department (IUPD) was in the 400 block of S. Gladstone Avenue when he noticed a man supposedly acting suspiciously. The officer observed the suspect, Michael O. Kent, 33, on the property of a nearby apartment complex.
COLUMBUS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy