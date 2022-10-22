Read full article on original website
UPDATE: All lanes of I-70 have reopened following Tuesday semi crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: Sgt. Matt Ames said, “All lanes of I-70 eastbound at the 47-mile marker are now open. Everyone please have a safe commute to work this morning.” According to Ames the cause of the crash was unsafe lane movement. 1st Update: Sgt. Matt Ames said one person suffered minor […]
One person injured in overnight crash on I-65
The Indiana Department of Transportation says at least one person was taken to a hospital after a crash just before midnight Tuesday on Interstate 65.
WISH-TV
1 person dies in overnight crash involving semi on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died Tuesday night in a crash involving a semitruck on I-65 on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. near Emerson Avenue and Southport Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Several lanes of the interstate...
Charges filed against Martinsville man in off-road vehicle crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man is facing charges in an off-road vehicle crash Aug. 6. Emergency crews were called to the 6500 block of Beech Grove Road in Morgan County for an ORV crash with injuries. Indiana Conservation Officers investigated and claim Bobby Walker, 53, was under...
Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
New details expected in unusual Indiana death investigation
WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After six months of waiting for new details, the Indiana State Police is expected to give new information on an unusual case involving a suitcase. In April, the body of a little boy was discovered inside a discarded suitcase in the woods of Washington County. Half a year later, more […]
Current Publishing
Fishers Police Dept. investigates fatal crash
Oct. 23, the Fishers Police Dept. responded to a crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Nathaniel Stewart, 20, of McCordsville, who was driving a motorcycle, was killed in a collision with a Jeep Wrangler. The driver of the Jeep, Isabella Makara, 18, of Fortville, remained at...
WISH-TV
One dies in Fishers crash involving motorcycle
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist died after being involved in a Sunday afternoon crash, according to the Fishers Police Department. Just before 4 p.m., Fishers police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road on the city’s east side.
Man dies after train hits car in Madison County
ORESTES, Ind. — A man died after a train hit a car in Madison County Monday afternoon. According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the crash happened at 3:27 p.m. at the Superior Street Crossing south of Oak Street in Orestes. An eastbound Norfolk Southern train hit the front driver’s side of a 2012 Dodge […]
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Fishers
A motorcyclist is dead after getting hit by a Jeep Sunday afternoon.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department investigating a fatal accident on State Road 60 and Noe Road
MITCHELL — A driver of an SUV died after colliding with a dump truck Monday on State Road 60 in Mitchell. The accident was reported at 11:23 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 60 East and Noe Road. Emergency crews worked several hours investigating the accident and cleaning...
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man causes tree line fire and is arrested
BEDFORD – On Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m. a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was en route to a 911 call hang up from Spring Mill State Park campgrounds when he noticed a fire in the 3000 block of Mitchell Road. The fire was in...
wbiw.com
Two-vehicle accident on US 50 East
BEDFORD – One person complained of pain after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon on US 50 East at the four-way intersection of Fairview Mundell Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 67-year-old Mark Adams, of Springville, was traveling east on US 50 East in a Honda CR-V SUV at the same time 59-year-old Peter Szymborski, of Bedford, in a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, was making a left turn from Old US 50 East onto US 50 East. Szymborski said he didn’t see the other vehicle while making the turn and struck Adams’ SUV.
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV over weekend in Fishers
A motorcyclist died in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon in Fishers, according to the Fishers Police Department.
High speed chase ends in collision
A Lafayette woman allegedly fleeing from police slammed into the rear of a passing truck while going over 100 miles per hour on Veterans Memorial Parkway, according to a Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office press release. Shalontee Smith, 47, reportedly fled from police when they tried to stop her on...
wdrb.com
State police plan to release new details in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major developments are expected to be announced Wednesday in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead earlier this year in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana. Indiana State Police plans to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Back in April, a boy —...
Greenfield police seek to identify man seen with missing woman
Police are hoping the man has information on where Amber L. Kendall-Guffey might be.
korncountry.com
Columbus man arrested for trespassing
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Bartholomew County man, who has been jailed locally several times over the last few years, was arrested again for trespassing on Friday. An officer with the Indiana University Police Department (IUPD) was in the 400 block of S. Gladstone Avenue when he noticed a man supposedly acting suspiciously. The officer observed the suspect, Michael O. Kent, 33, on the property of a nearby apartment complex.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
ISP identifies boy's body found in suitcase, warrant for mother who allegedly believed son was possessed by demon
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police announced the arrest of one woman, and a warrant for the mother of a little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April. "It's a bittersweet day," said Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police. There were no matches...
