Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
With Drakkar Klose out, Mark Madsen meets Grant Dawson at UFC Fight Night 214 on Nov. 5
After his scrapped bout at UFC Fight Night 213, Mark Madsen has been booked a week later. Madsen (12-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) was scheduled to face Drakkar Klose (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) on Saturday’s event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, but the fight was canceled after Klose injured his ACL.
No Matter Where He Wrestles, Penta Is a Force to Be Reckoned With
Fresh off his violent match at ‘Triplemanía’ in Mexico, Penta will face Jon Moxley for the AEW championship.
Comments / 0