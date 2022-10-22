After his scrapped bout at UFC Fight Night 213, Mark Madsen has been booked a week later. Madsen (12-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) was scheduled to face Drakkar Klose (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) on Saturday’s event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, but the fight was canceled after Klose injured his ACL.

