ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Mountaineers Pummeled in Lubbock

By Christopher Hall
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2SGk_0ijCFJN400

Texas Tech cruises past West Virginia

Lubbock, TX - The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) were dismantled Saturday evening 48-10 by the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2).

Texas Tech took the opening drive 75 yards on eight plays, completing a six-yard pass on fourth and fourth and to continue drive and capped off by 19-yard touchdown run up the middle from Tahj Brooks for the early 7-0 lead.

West Virginia went three and out on its first possession, then Texas Tech followed with a 16-play 80-yard touchdown drive - twice converting on fourth down during the possession to keep the drive alive.

The Mountaineer offense worked the ball to the Texas Tech 14-yard line before a false start pushed the offense back five yards, stalling the offense and settling for a 38-yard Casey Legg field goal to put WVU on the board but trailed 14-3.

Texas Tech began to move the ball with ease, but the West Virginia defense bowed up its own 28 and held the Red Raiders to a field goal.

The West Virginia offense posted 142 yards of total offense and three points, marking the first time all season the Mountaineers were held without a touchdown in the first half.

Oct 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks (28) hurdles West Virginia Mountaineers defensive back Davis Mallinger (27) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field.

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech defensive back Malik Dunlap picked off JT Daniels on the Mountaineers' openening possession, taking the ball away from receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

The Texas Tech offense got back on track and scored on its second play of the second half when Behren Morton tossed it to Xavier White for a 55-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 24-3.

West Virginia was forced to punt on the following possession before, again, Texas Tech put together another scoring drive, 12 plays 91 yards and the Red Raiders held a 31-3 advantage.

The Mountaineers constructed their first touchdown drive midway through the third quarter, sparked by consecutive big plays with a 22-yard toss and catch to Jeremiah Aaron followed by a 28-yard touchdown pass to cut into the Red Raiders lead, 31-10.

Tech answered with another touchdown drive that began in the latter stages of the third quarter in was capped off to begin 13-yard touchdown run from SaRoderick Thompson and the Red Raiders were back up by four touchdowns, 38-10.

The Red Raiders added a field goal with 11:58 left to play in the game, extending the lead 41-10.

Texas Tech added another touchdown with a little over a minute remaining as the Red Raiders rolled 48-10.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Texas Tech is the fastest offense in the nation and wants to go faster

Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire placed a major emphasis on his team's fast-paced offense during his press conference Monday and for good reason. The Red Raiders are the fastest offense in the country in terms of most plays run on average per game at 96 per contest. The next fastest team in America is Oklahoma State 83 at plays per outing.
LUBBOCK, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown is “Done,” Per One Analyst

Neal Brown is certainly under some heat, there’s no doubt about that. Many fans and former players are calling for the coach’s firing after a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Bryan Clinton, a sportswriter for Heartland College Sports, recently took to his usual column to discuss...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home

Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
FORT WORTH, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
MORGANTOWN, WV
stakingtheplains.com

Scattershooting while wondering whatever happened to Michael Johnson

Without question, Michael Johnson was tune-in television for me personally. Especially for the 1996 Olympics and the 2000 Olympics, perhaps the most dominant runner I’ve ever seen run this side of Usain Bolt. When Johnson was running in high school he was sort of legendary, the rivalry between Roosevelt’s Roy “Robot” Martin and Johnson of Skyline were supposed to be must-attend event and Martin actually beat Johnson in high school a number of times, but then Johnson I think matured a bit physically, has 4 Olympic gold medals, 8 World Championships, and 4 Goodwill game gold medals to prove it. Johnson was also the guy that I first remember running in gold spikes.
LUBBOCK, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Former Mountaineer Makes G-League Training Camp Roster

Former WVU Men’s Basketball player Gabe Osabuohein has earned his first chance at professional basketball. The Cleveland Charge, an affiliate of the NBA G-League, recently revealed their roster for the upcoming training camp. Osabuohein, who is a crowd favorite in Morgantown, was included on the roster. The Canadian will...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022

The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Raider Red statue unveiled, 30 years in the works

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From paper mache and chicken wire to bronze, the new Raider Red statue was unveiled Saturday morning. Raider Red has been spreading school spirit for 50 years. “He’s an icon, he’s a two-time national champion, and he is the embodiment of what it is to be...
LUBBOCK, TX
Daily Athenaeum

Meet the 2022 Homecoming Court candidates

West Virginia University announced the 2022 Homecoming Court on Monday, Oct. 17. This year, 10 candidates were selected and will compete for the title of Homecoming Royalty. Voting is conducted through WVUEngage and will end at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Students can vote using their laptops or mobile devices.
MORGANTOWN, WV
fox34.com

First snow and coldest of the season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first snowfall of the season was recorded last night. You probably missed it. The light snow fell at the airport from about 10:30 to 11:00 PM. It amounted to just a trace and there was no accumulation. This morning was our coldest of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Anyone Who Hates Lubbock Solicitors Needs This Clever Sign

One of the things many homeowners dread is that oh-so-common solicitors that come knocking on your door. Whether it’s to sell something, promote a company, or ‘talk about our lord and savior Jesus Christ’, most people don’t want you knocking on their door bothering them. In...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Rain, wind, and a possible freeze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chilly wind and a cold rain are expected this afternoon. Both will diminish overnight, setting the stage for a freeze in some parts of the South Plains. It will be the first freeze of Fall in our area. The lull in the rain is likely...
LUBBOCK, TX
Huskies Report

Huskies Report

Connecticut State
674
Followers
611
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCONN athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/uconn

Comments / 0

Community Policy