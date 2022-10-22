Mountaineers Pummeled in Lubbock
Texas Tech cruises past West Virginia
Lubbock, TX - The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) were dismantled Saturday evening 48-10 by the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2).
Texas Tech took the opening drive 75 yards on eight plays, completing a six-yard pass on fourth and fourth and to continue drive and capped off by 19-yard touchdown run up the middle from Tahj Brooks for the early 7-0 lead.
West Virginia went three and out on its first possession, then Texas Tech followed with a 16-play 80-yard touchdown drive - twice converting on fourth down during the possession to keep the drive alive.
The Mountaineer offense worked the ball to the Texas Tech 14-yard line before a false start pushed the offense back five yards, stalling the offense and settling for a 38-yard Casey Legg field goal to put WVU on the board but trailed 14-3.
Texas Tech began to move the ball with ease, but the West Virginia defense bowed up its own 28 and held the Red Raiders to a field goal.
The West Virginia offense posted 142 yards of total offense and three points, marking the first time all season the Mountaineers were held without a touchdown in the first half.
Texas Tech defensive back Malik Dunlap picked off JT Daniels on the Mountaineers' openening possession, taking the ball away from receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton.
The Texas Tech offense got back on track and scored on its second play of the second half when Behren Morton tossed it to Xavier White for a 55-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 24-3.
West Virginia was forced to punt on the following possession before, again, Texas Tech put together another scoring drive, 12 plays 91 yards and the Red Raiders held a 31-3 advantage.
The Mountaineers constructed their first touchdown drive midway through the third quarter, sparked by consecutive big plays with a 22-yard toss and catch to Jeremiah Aaron followed by a 28-yard touchdown pass to cut into the Red Raiders lead, 31-10.
Tech answered with another touchdown drive that began in the latter stages of the third quarter in was capped off to begin 13-yard touchdown run from SaRoderick Thompson and the Red Raiders were back up by four touchdowns, 38-10.
The Red Raiders added a field goal with 11:58 left to play in the game, extending the lead 41-10.
Texas Tech added another touchdown with a little over a minute remaining as the Red Raiders rolled 48-10.
