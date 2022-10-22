Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Deputies investigating shooting following domestic situation in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in the Wallace area of Marlboro County, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Turner said the shooting is believed to have followed a domestic situation. He added the South Carolina...
wpde.com
Conway police search for suspect that eluded traffic stop
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for a suspect that eluded them during a traffic stop Tuesday. The Conway Police Dept. said they were looking in the area of Barker Street for a male suspect. Police added the suspect will be on foot and is described as a...
cbs17
Armed robbery suspect on the run after removing monitoring device in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man on pre-trial release is now wanted for removing his electronic monitoring device in Fayetteville, police said Tuesday night. Officers said Austin Randall, 26, removed his electric monitoring GPS device in the 2500 block area of Bel Aire Street around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police...
cbs17
Fayetteville high school student had gun, ammo on campus, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A student at Terry Sanford High School has been charged with having a gun on campus. At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer responded to a call about a weapon on the school’s campus at 2301 Fort Bragg Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
WECT
Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An 8-month-old baby died after a car accident in Bladen County, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The driver has been charged with a DWI. Per a N.C. State Highway Patrol representative, Brittany Pope was driving with two passengers on October 22 when the...
WRAL
Fayetteville woman calls for resignation of multiple officers involved in her 'wrongful' arrest
A Fayetteville 22-year-old woman says she was wrongfully arrested while having a medical emergency. Now she's calling for all the officers involved in her arrest to be fired from the Fayetteville Police Department. A Fayetteville 22-year-old woman says she was wrongfully arrested while having a medical emergency. Now she's calling...
2 arrested after cocaine, meth seized in I-95 traffic stop, Florence County Sheriff’s Office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman and a man were arrested Monday at a traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County after a K-9 detected the odor of narcotics in a vehicle, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Rachel Marie Thrash, 45, and Christopher Ray Thrash, 37, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina were […]
Docs: Florence County deputy accused of telling drug suspects about 911 tip among 6 fired this year
Editor’s note: We have removed one of the deputy’s names from the story after SLED said the solicitor’s office declined to prosecute the case. FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy accused of tipping off suspected drug dealers about a 911 call is one of six deputies who have been fired from the […]
Conway murder suspect asks judge to allow travel to North Carolina to help remodel church
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman accused of murder wants her bond conditions to be modified to allow her to travel to North Carolina to help remodel a church with her employer, according to documents obtained by News13. Meagan Jackson is requesting to be allowed to travel from Horry County to Whiteville, […]
WRAL
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after NC shooting at abandoned property
Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning in Bladen County. Two people, one 17-year-old Makei Hill, from Bladenboro, the other 30-year-old Javonta Purdie, from Lumberton, were killed by gunfire at the vacant lot, authorities said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted...
Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
WECT
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately. The LakeFest educational festival featured crafts, games, nature tours and other educational activities at Greenfield Park. More allegations against Jody Greene, SBI still investigating criminal charges. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. More allegations against Jody Greene, SBI still investigating criminal charges. Columbus County Sheriff...
cbs17
SUV crashes through Fort Bragg gate, then into building; 2 taken to hospital
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after they were injured when an SUV crashed through a gate at Fort Bragg and then into a building over the weekend, officials said. The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday when an SUV crashed through the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three shot; two dead in Bladen County shooting
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning, which resulted in the death of a man and a teenager. According to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, deputies responded to reported shots fired around 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads.
Fayetteville community still in shock after teen's shooting death: 'We are extremely sadden'
She was a student at 71st High School. Cumberland County Schools.
SCDPS: At least 1 dead in fiery crash on Highway 9 near Nichols
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person has died after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle on Highway 9 near Nichols, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s traffic incident website. Both vehicles caught fire after the crash, which happened at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, an Horry County […]
Hamlet Police charge man with gas station robbery
HAMLET— A man accused of robbing a local gas station is also charged with stealing a gun. Justin Batton Williams, 31, was identified by investigators of the Hamlet Police Department, with help from the community, as a suspect in the Oct. 17 robbery of the Speedway gas station in Hamlet.
WRAL
Fayetteville city councilmember's daughter shot to death
The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was found dead on Friday night. The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was found dead on Friday night.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Victims identified in Bladen County shooting
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot in a vacant lot early Sunday morning in Bladen County. According to Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, deputies responded to a report of shots fired around 2:30 am, near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads just outside Dublin.
WECT
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election. Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still plans...
