ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Deputies investigating shooting following domestic situation in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in the Wallace area of Marlboro County, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Turner said the shooting is believed to have followed a domestic situation. He added the South Carolina...
wpde.com

Conway police search for suspect that eluded traffic stop

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for a suspect that eluded them during a traffic stop Tuesday. The Conway Police Dept. said they were looking in the area of Barker Street for a male suspect. Police added the suspect will be on foot and is described as a...
CONWAY, SC
cbs17

Fayetteville high school student had gun, ammo on campus, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A student at Terry Sanford High School has been charged with having a gun on campus. At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer responded to a call about a weapon on the school’s campus at 2301 Fort Bragg Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An 8-month-old baby died after a car accident in Bladen County, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The driver has been charged with a DWI. Per a N.C. State Highway Patrol representative, Brittany Pope was driving with two passengers on October 22 when the...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County

Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately. The LakeFest educational festival featured crafts, games, nature tours and other educational activities at Greenfield Park. More allegations against Jody Greene, SBI still investigating criminal charges. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. More allegations against Jody Greene, SBI still investigating criminal charges. Columbus County Sheriff...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Three shot; two dead in Bladen County shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning, which resulted in the death of a man and a teenager. According to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, deputies responded to reported shots fired around 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

SCDPS: At least 1 dead in fiery crash on Highway 9 near Nichols

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person has died after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle on Highway 9 near Nichols, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s traffic incident website. Both vehicles caught fire after the crash, which happened at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, an Horry County […]
NICHOLS, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Victims identified in Bladen County shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot in a vacant lot early Sunday morning in Bladen County. According to Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, deputies responded to a report of shots fired around 2:30 am, near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads just outside Dublin.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election. Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still plans...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy