ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Season-High Six Takeaways, Five Sacks Help Buckeyes Hold Iowa Offense to Three Points in Highlight-Heavy Performance For the Ohio State Defense

By Griffin Strom
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Analyzing Ohio State’s Performance Against Iowa, Previewing A Big Game at Penn State and Drafting Buckeye Basketball Lineups

Ohio State wasn’t perfect against Iowa, but its defense sure came close. Even though the Buckeyes didn’t have their best offensive day against Iowa, they still scored more points than a Kirk Ferentz-led Hawkeye team has ever allowed. Given that, the good certainly far outweighed the bad in Ohio State’s 54-10 win over Iowa, especially on defense – where Dan’s prediction that the defense would outscore Iowa’s offense came true – though there are reasonable questions to be asked about Ohio State’s rushing offense after the Buckeyes struggled in that regard on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

THE SITUATIONAL:

It's been a minute since OSU played at PSU while the sun was shining. Actually, it's been roughly 6.8 million minutes - that's how much of our lives have ticked away since the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions kicked off at Beaver Stadium at 3:30pm back in 2009. That's how many seasons have passed since Ohio State was not the designated White Out™ opponent.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season

Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

2025 LB Mantrez Walker Said His Ohio State Visit Was "The Greatest Experience" He's Ever Had, Jermaine Mathews Ends His Regular Season in Style

Georgia 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker had been looking forward to his Ohio State visit for weeks. The Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) product may have grown up in the south, but remembers vividly over the years watching Ohio State play Michigan and loved the high-stakes rivalry the Buckeyes participated in yearly. He’s long dreamed of playing for Ohio State since.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Describes What Iowa Did to Hamper the Ohio State Offense on 97.1 The Fan, Says "We All Know How Difficult It Is" to Play At Penn State

Despite putting up 54 points on Saturday, the Ohio State offense was far from perfect against Iowa. The Buckeyes scored just one touchdown on their first 10 drives this past weekend, and many of those started in plus territory due to stellar play from Jim Knowles' Ohio State defense. In an appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable segment Monday, Ryan Day said it took time for his staff to figure out what the Iowa defense had changed up to hamper the Ohio State offense early.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Zach Harrison, Tommy Eichenberg And Tanner McCalister Come Up Big, the OSU Run Game Struggles And Quinn Ewers Plays His Worst Game

If you were holding onto any stock in the Iowa offense entering this weekend, it’s time to get rid of it while you still can. The Ohio State defense proved a turnaround ain’t coming anytime soon for the Hawkeye offense, which was stymied every which way by Jim Knowles and company in Saturday’s 54-10 Buckeye win. On the flip side, several scarlet and gray defenders raised their profile with outstanding efforts during the victory, even if the offense had an off day – yes, even with 54 points.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Destroys Iowa, Looks Ahead to Penn State and Asks, Why No White Out?

It's important to stop for a minute and take a little bit of joy in what Ohio State's football team is doing this season. Even in a game when the offense was stymied in the run game and felt a little off-kilter for the better part of three quarters, they still managed to score 54 points on the top-rated defense in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chip Trayanum to Play Running Back for Ohio State After Walk-On TC Caffey Ruled Out for the Year With a “Long-Term Issue”

Months after Evan Pryor was lost for the season, Ohio State's running back depth took another hit when Ryan Day announced on Tuesday that TC Caffey would be out for the year. Caffey, a freshman walk-on from Hubbard, Ohio, had been thrust into a role as the team's fourth tailback after Pryor suffered a season-ending knee injury in fall camp and received carries in Ohio State's matchups with Toledo and Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Playoffs to Begin This Week for In-state Ohio State Commitments and Targets, Javien Toviano Reportedly Will Take an Official to OSU

The Ohio high school football playoffs are about to begin. For the second straight season, 448 teams qualified for the playoffs statewide, meaning the first round is going to feature lots of lopsided scores considering lots of teams with below .500 records are in the postseason tournament across eight divisions and 28 regions. Various Ohio State in-state commits and targets are among the many athletes preparing for their first-round playoff matchups this week, and we’ve got a full breakdown below of where each player with an OSU offer will be playing in round one.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

After Ohio State's Strong Start to the Season Defensively, Ryan Day Believes Recruits Will Want to “Jump On Board”

When Ryan Day met with reporters in July at Big Ten Media Days, Ohio State was in a bit of a rut on the recruiting trail on the defensive side of the ball. The Buckeyes had recently missed out on several top defensive targets, including Caleb Downs and Tackett Curtis, among others. Of course, Ohio State underwent a massive restructuring of its defense following a poor showing in 2021, highlighted by the hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson was the lone holdover from last season’s defensive coaching staff, so there was lots of uncertainty surrounding the defensive side of the ball heading into the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Noah Ruggles Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week After Nailing Four Field Goals Against Iowa

Noah Ruggles was automatic for the Buckeyes on Saturday, and two days later, he was rewarded for his efforts. The Ohio State kicker nailed all four field goal attempts – matching a career-high set last season against Nebraska and Purdue – and sent six point-after attempts through the uprights to earn a Big Ten special teams player of the week award on Monday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Previews Penn State, Says Jaxon Smith-Njigba is Expected to Be Available, Chip Trayanum Moved to Running Back Due to TC Caffey Injury

Ohio State hits the road for its second away game of the season this weekend, and James Franklin's 6-1 Nittany Lions will be waiting for the Buckeyes in Happy Valley. To preview a battle between ranked Big Ten East opponents, reflect on this past weekend's blowout win over Iowa and issue several other updates on the season, Ohio State coaches Ryan Day, Jim Knowles and Kevin Wilson held a press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Says “The Plan” is For Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Play Against Penn State, Will Have “Better Idea” About Potential Pitch Count by End of Week

When Jaxon Smith-Njigba left Saturday’s game favoring his injured hamstring in the second quarter, it seemed to put his short-term availability back into question for the Buckeyes. Ryan Day said after the game that Smith-Njigba had simply exhausted his “pitch count” in his first appearance since Week 3, and...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy