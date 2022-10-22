Free shows announced throughout Las Vegas following cancellation of When We Were Young

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Despite the last-minute cancellation for Saturday’s portion of the When We Were Young Festival due to severe winds, some bands have taken matters into their own hands.

The All-American Rejects will treat fans to a free show at Soul Belly Barbecue (1327 South Main Street), located in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas.

The show is set to kick off at 9 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Other bands have announced free Saturday shows as well.

The Strat will is hosting a free show from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Armor for Sleep, and more, which have yet to be announced.

The Sand Dollar Downtown, on 1 South Main Street will host Anthony Green, Senses Fail, Thursday, and Bayside. Doors for that event open at 8 p.m.

HorrorPops announced they will be performing for free at the Double Down Saloon, located at 4640 Paradise Road, at 10 p.m.

