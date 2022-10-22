Read full article on original website
Related
wibqam.com
Awards given to those devoted to mental health
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Each year Hamilton Center recognizes community members and local organizations who have made significant contributions to the cause of mental health. The Hamilton Center awards were presented Tuesday at I.S.U.’s banquet center. Awards were handed out for several categories including volunteer, community and staff....
wibqam.com
‘It could be a fatal disease’: RSV cases on the rise
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An increase in a respiratory disease called RSV is causing higher than normal numbers of hospitalizations in youth around the country. The disease can be particularly harmful to children under the age of 2 and can even be deadly. Vigo County Board of Health...
wibqam.com
Update: Missing Lawrenceville man found
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Update: According to Illinois State Police, the missing person alert for Floyd Wheeler has now been canceled due to the man being located by police. Original: Illinois State Police are issuing an endangered missing person advisory at the request of the Lawrenceville Police Department. Floyd Wheeler...
Comments / 0