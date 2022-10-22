Read full article on original website
Related
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
studyfinds.org
‘Serial’ killer whales return to slaughter great white sharks in never-before-seen video
GANSBAAI, South Africa — Halloween is fast approaching, and a group of killer whales are making their own horror movie in the waters near South Africa. In the first video of its kind, researchers have documented a group of orcas hunting down and killing a great white shark. While...
Bizarre Deep-Sea Creature Devours Fish’s Head in Unsettling Video
Did you know that the deepest known point of the ocean is over 36,000 feet below the surface? To put that into perspective, the highest point on Earth is the peak of Mount Everest, which towers 29,000 feet above the ground. You could put Mount Everest in the Mariana Trench and the peak would still be in total darkness, 7,000 feet beneath the waves.
'Majestic' 3-ton sunfish sets a new world record for largest bony fish ever discovered
A new study has revealed that a 6,000-pound giant sunfish found dead in the Azores is the heaviest bony fish ever recorded.
ohmymag.co.uk
Strange worm-like creature with 'hands' is actually something else
Nature is a fascinating aspect of Earth. Filled with all sorts of creatures, it is the home for millions of organisms. Some have been discovered by humans, however, there are many who have yet to reveal themselves. One such unusual creature is the ajolote lizard. This organism will leave you scratching your head, wondering whether it's a lizard or an earthworm.
Giant, Horrid Deep-Sea Louse-Like Creature Filmed Feasting on Fish Head
Giant isopods are thought to have existed for more than 160 million years, evidence from the fossil record indicates.
Watch Shark Leap From Water To Catch Fish in Extremely Rare Footage
A Reddit user told Newsweek that other beachgoers were shocked and "didn't understand what was happening," as the shark thrashed about.
Hundreds of Whales Wash Up On Ill-fated Island Surrounded by Sharks
Up to 250 whales could have been involved in the latest stranding, bringing the total number of beached animals to 500 within just a few days.
I’m in my 50s but look years younger – it’s all thanks to my DIY three-ingredient face mask
GROWING older has its challenges, but you wouldn't know one influencer recently turned 52. The beauty pro shared her secret recipe for flawless, glowing skin, and it only takes minutes to mix up. On her TikTok channel, Shab shares beauty and lifestyle guidance with her 586k followers, with a focus...
yankodesign.com
This tabletop ‘mushroom growing kit’ lets you harvest all kinds of exotic organic mushrooms at home
Ever tried a Lion’s Mane Mushroom? How about Shimeji? Pink Oyster? Surely you must have tried Cordyceps. No?? That’s because exotic mushrooms aren’t easy to grow. Sure, button mushrooms, creminis, portobellos, they’re all easy to come by. Heck, even oyster mushrooms are now somewhat mainstream… however, rare varieties of edible mushrooms aren’t that easy to grow industrially. That’s where Shrooly comes in. Designed as a tabletop incubator, Shrooly lets you grow rare varieties of mushrooms right in your home. You can choose from over 12 different mushroom species, and it takes roughly a week for the mushrooms to grow, after which you can harvest them for meals.
"I Judged Her Like Judy": Cashiers Are Sharing Specific Items They've Rung Up For Customers That Caused Them To Cringe Hard
"I don't get super judgey, but there was one time I couldn't help but turn bright red..."
Discovered in the deep: the sea cucumber that lives a jellyfish life
Wafting through the deep sea is a diaphanous creature that resembles a jellyfish, but is in fact something else entirely. Pelagothuria natatrix, meaning swimming sea cucumber, belongs to a group of animals better known for lying around on the seabed like giant, rubbery worms. This sea cucumber was first named...
yankodesign.com
Portable sauna lets you enjoy heat in the cold wilderness
When you’re going camping, you probably don’t expect to have all the comforts of a hotel or resort vacation. The idea is to rough it out in the middle of nature, unless what you prefer is to go glamping (glamorous camping in case you didn’t know). So if you want to add the joy of having a sauna when you’re outdoors, you’ll have to bring the sauna to you. Especially if you prefer to go camping in the cold weather, having a sauna with you is perfect and apparently, there is a portable one that you can now bring with you.
Phys.org
Eels are some of nature's weirdest creatures—5 reasons why they're such cool little freaks
It's the question that baffled scientists for hundreds years—where on Earth do eels come from?. Aristotle's best guess was that they spontaneously generated. Danish biologist Johannes Schmidt was pretty sure they spawned in the Sargasso Sea—right near the Bermuda Triangle, for a little extra mystery. His extensive biological surveys over 100 years ago found lots of young eels in this area, leading him to conclude they must hatch somewhere nearby.
Florida Man Finds Giant Hissing Alligator In Storm Drain: “Just When You Thought You’ve Seen Everything”
Nature is certainly full of surprises, that’s for sure…. And we’ve seen our fair share of alligators showing up where they’re not supposed to be. From one getting into a lady’s kitchen, to a Minnesota hunter finding one near his downed buck, to just the other day when one turned up on a Florida beach, these guys will keep you guessing.
yankodesign.com
Universal attachment turns any water bottle into a makeshift fire extinguisher
Designed for third-world countries or places where fire-fighting infrastructure isn’t readily available, the Fire Conqueror helps turn a regular water bottle into a fire-fighting device. All you really need to do is mix vinegar and baking soda into the water to create an effervescent solution that generates CO2, and the Fire Conqueror module lets you spray the solution onto a fire, helping neutralize it.
AOL Corp
Cold weather is coming! This space heater has 45,000 five-star reviews and it's just $27
Halloween is next week and if you haven't felt that fall chill yet, you will soon. In just a few weeks, that cozy blanket isn't going to cut it anymore. That means you're going to have to kick your home heating game up a notch. For those hesitant about turning up the thermostat too soon, Amazon has a solution: the GiveBest Electric Space Heater. Right now you can get it for just $27 when you apply the on-page coupon.
yankodesign.com
These stone-like outdoor loudspeakers are perfect for gardens and poolsides
You often play music indoors because the acoustics is often better inside enclosed spaces. You don’t need to pump up speakers to the max to be heard, and you don’t risk annoying neighbors with genres they might have no love for. Plus, most audio equipment like speakers aren’t exactly meant to stay outdoors for long, lest Mother Nature wreaks havoc on their sensitive electronics. Lately, however, it has been trendy to have outdoor gatherings to celebrate newfound freedom from home quarantines and restrictions, not to mention parties at pools that really get crowds wet and wild, especially during summer. Fortunately, there are indeed speakers designed not only to be heard outdoors but also to survive whatever weather may come, and Focal’s new set of speakers definitely looks the part of weather-beaten objects.
Food Network
How to Clean Every Kind of Kitchen Countertop
When you walk into the kitchen in the morning for that first cup of coffee or in the evening to prep dinner, you want to be greeted by a nice clean countertop. Keeping your countertops pristine doesn’t have to be difficult. Whether you’re looking to remove sticky peanut butter and jelly, grime from grocery bags or potential contaminates from raw proteins, here’s our advice for banishing dirt, streaks, stains, and germs from every type of kitchen countertop.
Comments / 0