Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Daily Iowan
Iowa football notebook | Kirk Ferentz declines to name starting quarterback, Diante Vines ready to make an impact
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz did not name a starting quarterback ahead of his team’s matchup with Northwestern. At a meeting with reporters on Tuesday, Ferentz said Iowa is still evaluating both senior Spencer Petras and junior Alex Padilla. Ferentz added he and his staff might not decide...
Yardbarker
Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
Eleven Warriors
Analyzing Ohio State’s Performance Against Iowa, Previewing A Big Game at Penn State and Drafting Buckeye Basketball Lineups
Ohio State wasn’t perfect against Iowa, but its defense sure came close. Even though the Buckeyes didn’t have their best offensive day against Iowa, they still scored more points than a Kirk Ferentz-led Hawkeye team has ever allowed. Given that, the good certainly far outweighed the bad in Ohio State’s 54-10 win over Iowa, especially on defense – where Dan’s prediction that the defense would outscore Iowa’s offense came true – though there are reasonable questions to be asked about Ohio State’s rushing offense after the Buckeyes struggled in that regard on Saturday.
Look: Pat Fitzgerald's 'Request' For Iowa Game Is Going Viral
Pat Fitzgerald appears to realize that Saturday's Big Ten matchup between Northwestern and Iowa isn't exactly the game of the year. His Wildcats have lost their last six games since opening the season with an upset over Nebraska in Ireland. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes are on a three-game losing streak and haven't scored an offensive touchdown in their last two contests.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa QB battle: Hawkeye WR Arland Bruce IV provides insight on practice reps for QBs
The Iowa QB battle is resuming during Week 9. After Spencer Petras started the first 7 games of the season, a change could be incoming moving forward. Following another lackluster outing by Petras — this time resulting in 3 first-half turnovers against Ohio State — Iowa officially made a change to the depth chart. For the next game, the Hawkeyes officially listed the QB1 spot as Petras OR backup QB Alex Padilla.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz reflects on media 'interrogation' after loss to OSU, says things 'could be a helluva lot worse'
Kirk Ferentz and Iowa have struggled in 2022, to say the least. But to hear Ferentz talk about the season on Tuesday, he believes things could certainly be worse. During his weekly press conference, Ferentz reflected on his postgame media availability after losing to Ohio State in blowout fashion. According to Ferentz, the line of questioning on Saturday occasionally felt like an “interrogation.”
Angry Iowa Football Fans Want Ferentz to Fire His Son ASAP
After getting hammered by Ohio State 54-10, Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz is starting to feel Iowa fans furry as frustrations boil over. But is it enough to fire the team's Offensive Coordinator - Ferentz's son Brian?. College Football Nerds know the score. Iowa fans have become accustomed to Hawkeye...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football: Kirk Ferentz's loyalty could ruin his legacy with Hawkeyes
Prior to the start of the 2016 season, LSU coach Les Miles was asked to make an offensive identity switch. The simple move would be to fire then-coordinator Cam Cameron after failing to score more than 20 points in 4 of the last 5 games. But Miles said he could...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye transfer looks for ways to contribute
IOWA CITY — Molly Davis isn’t settling for a handful of minutes as the backup point guard on the Iowa women’s basketball team. The Central Michigan transfer will provide the Hawkeyes with some needed depth at the point, but Davis is also in the mix for playing time as a shooting guard.
These Hawkeye Fans Aren’t Happy With the Offensive Coordinator
In what was likely the worst Hawkeye performance we've seen so far this season, some Iowa fans are calling for the offensive coordinator's job. As the Hawkeyes took on the second-best team in the country on Saturday, they were dominated on both sides of the ball. When you're playing Ohio State, you have to pretty much play a perfect game if you want a chance to win.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State's win over Iowa was 'scary' for rest of the country
Joel Klatt talked Ohio State-Iowa on his show on Monday, putting the win in perspective for everyone. The Buckeyes dominated Iowa 54-10, completely shutting down Iowa’s offense and steamrolling the defense. A dominant win for Ohio State is nothing new, but Klatt argues that the Buckeyes didn’t even play...
ktvo.com
TSU head coach returns to Iowa
Truman State basketball head coach, Jeff Horner, returns to Iowa to coach the Bulldogs against his alma mater. While at Iowa, Horner set records for all-time three-pointers made and assists. After leaving the Hawkeyes, he once returned as an assistant coach, but come October 31st, he will return to Iowa...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye women land top-50 post player
With the reputation of developing top-level post players Megan Gustafson and Monika Czinano in recent years, the University of Iowa women’s basketball program earned a verbal commitment Sunday from a 2024 top-50 prospect. Ava Heiden, a 6-foot-4 post player from Sherwood, Ore., announced on social media that she has...
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCCI.com
Educators mourn the loss of Iowa superintendent after struggle with cancer
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two-year struggle with cervical cancer, KCRG reports. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a...
KCRG.com
Educators across the state mourn the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two year battle with cervical cancer. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a servant. One friend...
KCCI.com
Wind turbine malfunctions, causes field fire in Iowa
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — A malfunction on a wind turbine near Williamsburg started a field fire early Monday morning. A photo from the Williamsburg Fire Department shows the turbine on fire just after 12:30 a.m. Firefighters said they had to secure the burning turbine before they could put out the...
KCJJ
Iowa City mobile home residents to host press conference this week demanding fair rents
Residents of Iowa City manufactured home parks including Lake Ridge, Modern Manor, and Sunrise Village will be joined by community supporters and elected officials to issue demands to park owner Havenpark. In a release from the Iowa Manufactured Home Residents Network, the residents will hold a press conference Wednesday morning...
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
Comments / 0