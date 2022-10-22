ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
IOWA CITY, IA
Eleven Warriors

Analyzing Ohio State’s Performance Against Iowa, Previewing A Big Game at Penn State and Drafting Buckeye Basketball Lineups

Ohio State wasn’t perfect against Iowa, but its defense sure came close. Even though the Buckeyes didn’t have their best offensive day against Iowa, they still scored more points than a Kirk Ferentz-led Hawkeye team has ever allowed. Given that, the good certainly far outweighed the bad in Ohio State’s 54-10 win over Iowa, especially on defense – where Dan’s prediction that the defense would outscore Iowa’s offense came true – though there are reasonable questions to be asked about Ohio State’s rushing offense after the Buckeyes struggled in that regard on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Pat Fitzgerald's 'Request' For Iowa Game Is Going Viral

Pat Fitzgerald appears to realize that Saturday's Big Ten matchup between Northwestern and Iowa isn't exactly the game of the year. His Wildcats have lost their last six games since opening the season with an upset over Nebraska in Ireland. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes are on a three-game losing streak and haven't scored an offensive touchdown in their last two contests.
EVANSTON, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa QB battle: Hawkeye WR Arland Bruce IV provides insight on practice reps for QBs

The Iowa QB battle is resuming during Week 9. After Spencer Petras started the first 7 games of the season, a change could be incoming moving forward. Following another lackluster outing by Petras — this time resulting in 3 first-half turnovers against Ohio State — Iowa officially made a change to the depth chart. For the next game, the Hawkeyes officially listed the QB1 spot as Petras OR backup QB Alex Padilla.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz reflects on media 'interrogation' after loss to OSU, says things 'could be a helluva lot worse'

Kirk Ferentz and Iowa have struggled in 2022, to say the least. But to hear Ferentz talk about the season on Tuesday, he believes things could certainly be worse. During his weekly press conference, Ferentz reflected on his postgame media availability after losing to Ohio State in blowout fashion. According to Ferentz, the line of questioning on Saturday occasionally felt like an “interrogation.”
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye transfer looks for ways to contribute

IOWA CITY — Molly Davis isn’t settling for a handful of minutes as the backup point guard on the Iowa women’s basketball team. The Central Michigan transfer will provide the Hawkeyes with some needed depth at the point, but Davis is also in the mix for playing time as a shooting guard.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

These Hawkeye Fans Aren’t Happy With the Offensive Coordinator

In what was likely the worst Hawkeye performance we've seen so far this season, some Iowa fans are calling for the offensive coordinator's job. As the Hawkeyes took on the second-best team in the country on Saturday, they were dominated on both sides of the ball. When you're playing Ohio State, you have to pretty much play a perfect game if you want a chance to win.
IOWA CITY, IA
ktvo.com

TSU head coach returns to Iowa

Truman State basketball head coach, Jeff Horner, returns to Iowa to coach the Bulldogs against his alma mater. While at Iowa, Horner set records for all-time three-pointers made and assists. After leaving the Hawkeyes, he once returned as an assistant coach, but come October 31st, he will return to Iowa...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye women land top-50 post player

With the reputation of developing top-level post players Megan Gustafson and Monika Czinano in recent years, the University of Iowa women’s basketball program earned a verbal commitment Sunday from a 2024 top-50 prospect. Ava Heiden, a 6-foot-4 post player from Sherwood, Ore., announced on social media that she has...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Wind turbine malfunctions, causes field fire in Iowa

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — A malfunction on a wind turbine near Williamsburg started a field fire early Monday morning. A photo from the Williamsburg Fire Department shows the turbine on fire just after 12:30 a.m. Firefighters said they had to secure the burning turbine before they could put out the...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy