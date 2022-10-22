Read full article on original website
Multistate murder suspect and girlfriend found dead in Arizona desert, another man and woman arrested
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A couple was recently found dead in the Arizona desert, and another man and woman were taken into custody following a search for a murder suspect that spanned Arizona and Nevada. According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a murder occurred in...
Las Vegas detective accused of domestic violence grabbed girlfriend by neck, kicked in door, report says
A visibly upset woman sped through a gas station parking lot to get to a North Las Vegas police officer as she attempted to get away from her boyfriend, who was following her after a fight, according to an arrest report.
Fox5 KVVU
9-year-old girl carried baby brother to safety after North Las Vegas kidnapping, mother says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas mother shared her family’s terrifying experience with FOX5 Tuesday, hours after her baby boy and 9-year-old daughter were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas. A man was arrested after the children were found safe. “I chased after the car...
Las Vegas police arrest suspected DUI driver with suspended license in stolen car months after fatal crash
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man last week -- who officers said was driving impaired on a suspended license and who caused a fatal crash this summer -- following a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday said.
Couple wanted for murder in Arizona, Nevada found dead; 2 others arrested
KINGMAN, Ariz. — A couple wanted for murder in Arizona and Nevada were found dead Friday night near Kingman, Arizona, officials say. According to The Associated Press, the bodies of Hunter McGuire, 29, and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, 32, were found with gunshot wounds to their heads and lying next to each other on Friday.
californiaexaminer.net
Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead
After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in case of stolen statue from Girl Scout building
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect after a statue was stolen from a Girl Scout building earlier this year. The statue, named “In Grace”, was stolen from the Girl Scout of Southern Nevada headquarters on May 7. The group said around 2:45 a.m., surveillance footage shows two men driving up in a black or blue sedan, and then driving off with the trunk open and the statue in the trunk. Representatives with the Girl Scouts said the statue cost $28,000. The statue was returned on May 12.
news3lv.com
Over a dozen people arrested in weekend DUI blitz effort by Las Vegas police
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department continues to keep the valley streets safe in a weekend effort that saw over a dozen people arrested. According to Metro, officers from multiple departments conducted a total of 147 vehicle stops in order to keep DUI drivers off the streets.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. People can be seen driving into the parking lot of Pacific Performance Engineering in what police say was a stolen dark colored Acura. One of them then gets out and drives the work truck away with the Acura close behind it.
Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash on I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers headed toward the northern part of the Las Vegas valley along the I-15 are experiencing delays due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol. As of 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the crash had blocked traffic along the I-15 northbound south of Cheyenne. The far right travel […]
Police investigating shooting near Ft. Apache in SW valley
Police have shut down part of Ft. Apache at Gomer in the far southwest valley as they investigate a shooting.
School bus driver will not face charges after arrest
A school bus driver will not face charges after they were arrested on one count of abuse of a vulnerable person.
Fox5 KVVU
Politician’s son was smoking weed, blowing smoke in child’s face before shooting, North Las Vegas police report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A politician’s son, who was arrested in a shooting in North Las Vegas, was reportedly smoking weed and blowing smoke in a child’s face before the shooting, according to an arrest report. Na’Onche Tamar Osborne was arrested on charges of attempted murder, battery...
Man arrested for stealing car with kids inside
A man is in jail after police say he stole a vehicle with two young kids inside Monday night. It happened around 8:30pm near Cheyenne and Decatur when the man stole the vehicle from a convenience store parking lot.
Utility truck rams into stopped traffic, creating deadly 4-car crash, Nevada State Police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A chain reaction involving four vehicles left a 68-year-old man dead along the I-15 northbound, south of Cheyenne Avenue. Nevada State Police arrived at the scene at approximately 2:02 p.m. on Tuesday and determined that a utility truck had been traveling northbound when traffic in the area had stopped up ahead. […]
KDWN
Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas says her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. State Sen. Pat Spearman spoke to reporters Friday outside the jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne is being held. He’s being held there pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder and other charges. Court records didn’t immediately say if he has an attorney. Spearman says her nephew was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Police say the shooting happened Thursday evening at a home in the city’s northwest. Her campaign chief says she’s not giving up the race for mayor.
KTNV
Henderson police: Driver of Mercedes was 'speeding and impaired,' police found driver deceased on scene
HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police Department responded to a single vehicle fatal collision Sunday morning. Police were on scene of a new home construction west of Via Altimira. Investigation indicates that a black Mercedes sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then left the roadway, rolled several times consequently having the driver eject from the vehicle. Police report that the driver was "unsecured."
23 Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Henderson Police, a motor-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday. The crash happened at a new home construction area west of Via Altimira at around 7:40 a.m. According to the police, a black Mercedes Sedan traveling at a high speed was involved in the collision. The...
Man wanted for Las Vegas, Arizona murders found dead in remote desert
A man wanted by Arizona and Las Vegas authorities in connection to four murders was found dead on Friday with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
Fox5 KVVU
Staff member at Las Vegas school assaulted on campus Monday afternoon, official says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A staff member at a high school in Las Vegas was assaulted Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to a letter issued to parents and guardians on Tuesday, Darlin Delgado, principal of Rancho High School, stated that a staff member was assaulted outside of the school building after the school had closed for the day.
