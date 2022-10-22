ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Comments / 7

Anthony.
3d ago

People need to realize you commit any kind of crime you will eventually get caught m. Your cellphone say it all and neighbors & street cameras you will not win

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiaexaminer.net

Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead

After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police arrest suspect in case of stolen statue from Girl Scout building

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect after a statue was stolen from a Girl Scout building earlier this year. The statue, named “In Grace”, was stolen from the Girl Scout of Southern Nevada headquarters on May 7. The group said around 2:45 a.m., surveillance footage shows two men driving up in a black or blue sedan, and then driving off with the trunk open and the statue in the trunk. Representatives with the Girl Scouts said the statue cost $28,000. The statue was returned on May 12.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. People can be seen driving into the parking lot of Pacific Performance Engineering in what police say was a stolen dark colored Acura. One of them then gets out and drives the work truck away with the Acura close behind it.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers headed toward the northern part of the Las Vegas valley along the I-15 are experiencing delays due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol. As of 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the crash had blocked traffic along the I-15 northbound south of Cheyenne. The far right travel […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas says her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. State Sen. Pat Spearman spoke to reporters Friday outside the jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne is being held. He’s being held there pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder and other charges. Court records didn’t immediately say if he has an attorney. Spearman says her nephew was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Police say the shooting happened Thursday evening at a home in the city’s northwest. Her campaign chief says she’s not giving up the race for mayor.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Henderson police: Driver of Mercedes was 'speeding and impaired,' police found driver deceased on scene

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police Department responded to a single vehicle fatal collision Sunday morning. Police were on scene of a new home construction west of Via Altimira. Investigation indicates that a black Mercedes sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then left the roadway, rolled several times consequently having the driver eject from the vehicle. Police report that the driver was "unsecured."
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy