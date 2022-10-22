ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings off to blazing start not seen in a decade

The Detroit Red Wings must have felt deja vu entering the third period on Sunday. They held a 3-1 lead over the Anaheim Ducks, much like they did over the Chicago Blackhawks 48 hours earlier. The Red Wings blew their 3-1 lead to the Blackhawks, losing 4-3 in overtime. However,...
Detroit Pistons: This is Killian Hayes “time to grow.”

To say that Killian Hayes has gotten off to a poor start for the Detroit Pistons would be an understatement, as he currently might be the worst player in the NBA. After last night’s zero point, four turnover performance, Killian Hayes is now averaging 2.3 points per game and shooting an unbelievable 12 percent from the field.
Bears rumored to be a major factor at the trade deadline

The Chicago Bears will be a team to watch with the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline just one week away. As Chicago continues to build for the future, the team will have a few interesting decisions to make involving players that Bears fans gave grown attached to over the years. Most notably, Bears DE Robert Quinn is rumored to be a trade target for several teams around the league.
Would Pistons make this proposed B/R trade for a former player?

The Detroit Pistons have only won one of their first three games, but they still haven’t had their full complement of players. It has shown in the second unit, which is missing Alec Burks, Marvin Bagley III and Nerlens Noel, and just got Isaiah Livers back after he missed the first two games. The bench has put up some ugly numbers in the first three games, but hopefully more help is coming.
