The Detroit Pistons have only won one of their first three games, but they still haven’t had their full complement of players. It has shown in the second unit, which is missing Alec Burks, Marvin Bagley III and Nerlens Noel, and just got Isaiah Livers back after he missed the first two games. The bench has put up some ugly numbers in the first three games, but hopefully more help is coming.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO