4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Four-Star Recruit Schedules Official Visit to Virginia
One of UVA's top 2024 recruiting targets will be in town when the Cavaliers host Duke in February
Augusta Free Press
Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona
A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
floridagators.com
Florida Meets Texas A&M for Senior Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida soccer's 2022 season closes Thursday with a home match versus Texas A&M. Florida (2-13-1, 0-8-1 SEC) versus Texas A&M (8-5-5, 2-4-3 SEC) Time/Site: 6 p.m. ET at Donald R. Dizney Stadium (1,500) TV: SEC Network + with Kyle Crooks and Matthew Stubbington calling the action.
floridagators.com
Gators-Tigers Face Off in Pivotal Conference Battle
AUBURN, Ala. – Two of the top three teams in the SEC Championship race are set to face off on Wednesday when the No. 14 Florida volleyball team (15-4, 7-2 SEC) takes on the Auburn Tigers (18-2, 7-2 SEC) in Auburn, Ala. The match is slated for an 8...
floridagators.com
Florida-Georgia Week Kickstarts with Three Scrimmages
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ahead of Friday's exhibition against Georgia in Jacksonville, the Florida baseball team scrimmages three times at Condron Family Ballpark this week. The Gators scrimmage on Monday (3:15 p.m.), Tuesday (4:30 p.m.) and Thursday (5:15 p.m.) before taking on Georgia at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at 121 Financial Ballpark.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier addresses Florida's struggles on defense: 'No one is ignoring the problem'
Billy Napier is aware of the struggles Florida is facing on defense, as the Gators have been described as “historically bad” in that area. The Gators are 109th in the country in total defense, and 80th in scoring defense, which are 12th and 11th in the SEC. At...
floridagators.com
Florida Downs Florida State in Fall Exhibition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida softball team continued their fall exhibition schedule Sunday afternoon and picked up a 5-3 win over Florida State in front of an impressive crowd at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The Gators jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning of play...
floridagators.com
Florida-Texas A&M Slated for Noon Kickoff on ESPN
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies are slated for a noon kickoff in College Station on Nov. 5 airing on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced Monday. Florida last traveled to Texas A&M in 2020 and lost to the Aggies 41-38. This will be the...
Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Isaac Traudt
What did Traudt show during the Blue-White Scrimmage and what does it mean for his first season at UVA?
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
WCJB
United Faculty of Florida leaders requests UF to release the 11 other presidential candidate names
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders of a college faculty union say that the UF presidential search may have violated Sunshine laws. United Faculty of Florida leaders are requesting UF release the names of the other 11 candidates. Union members claim the search committee selected Ben Sasse as the sole finalist...
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.
Young Man Silenced(via dreamstime) Current UF President Kent Fuchs, said in an email to UF faculty, students, and staff this morning that UF will now enforce an old regulation that prohibits protests inside campus buildings.
floridagators.com
Billy Napier returns to Gator Talk Wednesday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 edition of Gator Talk returns on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. as Gators Head Football Coach Billy Napier makes his seventh appearance on the show this season from The Keys Restaurant at Celebration Pointe. Gator Talk is a weekly hour-long program covering the...
Half the population of a Virginia high school is mysteriously out sick
Stafford High School, located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, remains open as officials look into the main cause of the outbreak.
WCJB
Florida Academy of Property Appraisers appoints Alachua County local to executive board
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida is getting some representation in the state association of property appraisers. Alachua County’s Ayesha Solomon has been named to the Executive Board of the Florida Academy of PAs. She was picked to serve a one-year term as Secretary. Solomon has been in...
NBC 29 News
DisruptHR event coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - DisruptHR, an international event, is coming to Charlottesville. The event will be held at Live Arts from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 25. Organizers hope to challenge and improve ideas about human resources. “It is a great evening of a dozen speakers, each presenting...
Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a ‘wonderful life’
Mary Ann Batten said she doesn’t feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she’s only 70 years old.
WCJB
Alachua County Public Schools announces plan to make up days missed due to Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida schools were closed during the days leading up to and as Hurricane Ian impacted the state and now those days have to be made up. The Alachua County School District is adding a few minutes once a week to make up for...
Poets and Quants
Darden Lands $44 Million Gift From A Grateful Alum
When Dave LaCross graduated with his MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business in 1978, he immediately felt a sense of profound gratitude toward the school for what he believed was a life-changing experience. “I recognized well before graduation that I owed a tremendous debt to...
WHSV
Turner Ashby rolls past Harrisonburg in Monday night matchup
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby defeated Harrisonburg in a high school football matchup Monday night. The Knights scored 23 points in the first quarter en route to a 51-21 victory over the Blue Streaks. Turner Ashby improves to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in Valley District play. With Monday night’s...
