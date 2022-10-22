ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Augusta Free Press

Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona

A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
VERONA, VA
floridagators.com

Florida Meets Texas A&M for Senior Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida soccer's 2022 season closes Thursday with a home match versus Texas A&M. Florida (2-13-1, 0-8-1 SEC) versus Texas A&M (8-5-5, 2-4-3 SEC) Time/Site: 6 p.m. ET at Donald R. Dizney Stadium (1,500) TV: SEC Network + with Kyle Crooks and Matthew Stubbington calling the action.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators-Tigers Face Off in Pivotal Conference Battle

AUBURN, Ala. – Two of the top three teams in the SEC Championship race are set to face off on Wednesday when the No. 14 Florida volleyball team (15-4, 7-2 SEC) takes on the Auburn Tigers (18-2, 7-2 SEC) in Auburn, Ala. The match is slated for an 8...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Florida-Georgia Week Kickstarts with Three Scrimmages

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ahead of Friday's exhibition against Georgia in Jacksonville, the Florida baseball team scrimmages three times at Condron Family Ballpark this week. The Gators scrimmage on Monday (3:15 p.m.), Tuesday (4:30 p.m.) and Thursday (5:15 p.m.) before taking on Georgia at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at 121 Financial Ballpark.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Florida Downs Florida State in Fall Exhibition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida softball team continued their fall exhibition schedule Sunday afternoon and picked up a 5-3 win over Florida State in front of an impressive crowd at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The Gators jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning of play...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Florida-Texas A&M Slated for Noon Kickoff on ESPN

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies are slated for a noon kickoff in College Station on Nov. 5 airing on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced Monday. Florida last traveled to Texas A&M in 2020 and lost to the Aggies 41-38. This will be the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
cbs19news

UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
VIRGINIA STATE
floridagators.com

Billy Napier returns to Gator Talk Wednesday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 edition of Gator Talk returns on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. as Gators Head Football Coach Billy Napier makes his seventh appearance on the show this season from The Keys Restaurant at Celebration Pointe. Gator Talk is a weekly hour-long program covering the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
NBC 29 News

DisruptHR event coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - DisruptHR, an international event, is coming to Charlottesville. The event will be held at Live Arts from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 25. Organizers hope to challenge and improve ideas about human resources. “It is a great evening of a dozen speakers, each presenting...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Poets and Quants

Darden Lands $44 Million Gift From A Grateful Alum

When Dave LaCross graduated with his MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business in 1978, he immediately felt a sense of profound gratitude toward the school for what he believed was a life-changing experience. “I recognized well before graduation that I owed a tremendous debt to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Turner Ashby rolls past Harrisonburg in Monday night matchup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby defeated Harrisonburg in a high school football matchup Monday night. The Knights scored 23 points in the first quarter en route to a 51-21 victory over the Blue Streaks. Turner Ashby improves to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in Valley District play. With Monday night’s...
HARRISONBURG, VA

