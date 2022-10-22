ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, TN

Rutherford Source

Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle

Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

Maury County Responders Busy on Monday

MAURY COUNTY RESPONDERS WERE BUSY MONDAY RESPONDING TO MULTIPLE BRUSH FIRES AND A GARBAGE TRUCK FIRE ON I-65 SOUTHBOUND. THE GRASS FIRES SPANNED MILES OF BRUSH ALONG 65 BETWEEN THE BEAR CREEK AND NEW LEWISBURG HIGHWAY EXITS AND WERE THE RESULT OF THE FLAMING CONTENTS OF THE GARBAGE TRUCK DROPPING AS THE DRIVER ATTEMPTED TO STOP THE VEHICLE. MAURY COUNTY FIRE UTILIZED MULTIPLE ENGINES, TANKERS, AND BRUSH TRUCKS TO EXTINGUISH THE FLAMES. AS A RESULT OF THE OPERATIONS, TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL AND THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT ASSISTED IN SHUTTING DOWN THE HIGHWAY UNTIL IT WAS SAFE FOR VEHICLES TO CONTINUE. ALL OCCUPANTS OF THE VEHICLE WERE ABLE TO EXIT SAFETY AND NO OTHERS WERE INJURED. AT 7:15PM, THE FIRE WAS DECLARED EXTINGUISHED.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Beware of Ongoing Scams in Rutherford County and in Middle Tennessee

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) The scam involving a caller telling area residents they missed a court date continues in Rutherford and Bedford Counties. In recent incidents that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of, a caller phones the victim claiming to have knowledge of a missed court date or an outstanding warrant. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines or fees associated with the court case or warrant, you will be arrested.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn Hosting Hiring Event

Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas. Rutherford Westlawn hospital, Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital scheduled to open its doors early 2023. This neighborhood hospital will include eight private inpatient medical beds, an emergency department with eight treatment rooms, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services and a second story dedicated to medical offices.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Ascension Saint Thomas and University of Tennessee Health Science Center Pilot New Program to Train Rural Doctors

Ascension Saint Thomas and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are addressing the shortage of physicians in rural communities with the pilot of Middle Tennessee’s first rural track for family medicine residents. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, twenty percent of Americans live in rural areas...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local Shoplifting Case Added Up to Nearly $10,000

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a theft that added up to nearly $10,000. The theft happened on September 24th at the Finish Line athletic store inside the Stones River Town Centre. Since the theft occurred, the MPD has released photos of individuals inside the shoe and clothing store, in...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible

Wind Advisory For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, […] The post WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN

