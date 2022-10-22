Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Sumner County Commissioners incorporate 'Judeo-Christian values' into rulebook
Sumner County commissioners defied advice from their own lawyer by officially incorporating the phrase "Judeo-Christian values" into a prominent county document.
Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle
Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
TN mayor pushing for $15 minimum wage to help with rising prices
The Mayor of Shelby County wants to see Tennessee more than double its minimum wage this upcoming legislative session.
‘Focused on being governor’: Bill Lee discusses decision not to debate ahead of November election
Gov. Lee gave a little more insight as to why he's choosing not to debate Democrat challenger Dr. Jason Martin.
3 Rutherford County Students Charged with Making Unfound Threats to Four Schools
October 22, 2022 – Three Rutherford County school students were charged with making false reports after allegedly threatening school safety this week, said School Resource Officer Capt. Brad Harrison. The unfounded threats were made on social media posts, the captain said. SRO T.J. Hinson charged a 13-year-old Blackman Middle...
radio7media.com
Maury County Responders Busy on Monday
MAURY COUNTY RESPONDERS WERE BUSY MONDAY RESPONDING TO MULTIPLE BRUSH FIRES AND A GARBAGE TRUCK FIRE ON I-65 SOUTHBOUND. THE GRASS FIRES SPANNED MILES OF BRUSH ALONG 65 BETWEEN THE BEAR CREEK AND NEW LEWISBURG HIGHWAY EXITS AND WERE THE RESULT OF THE FLAMING CONTENTS OF THE GARBAGE TRUCK DROPPING AS THE DRIVER ATTEMPTED TO STOP THE VEHICLE. MAURY COUNTY FIRE UTILIZED MULTIPLE ENGINES, TANKERS, AND BRUSH TRUCKS TO EXTINGUISH THE FLAMES. AS A RESULT OF THE OPERATIONS, TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL AND THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT ASSISTED IN SHUTTING DOWN THE HIGHWAY UNTIL IT WAS SAFE FOR VEHICLES TO CONTINUE. ALL OCCUPANTS OF THE VEHICLE WERE ABLE TO EXIT SAFETY AND NO OTHERS WERE INJURED. AT 7:15PM, THE FIRE WAS DECLARED EXTINGUISHED.
wgnsradio.com
Beware of Ongoing Scams in Rutherford County and in Middle Tennessee
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) The scam involving a caller telling area residents they missed a court date continues in Rutherford and Bedford Counties. In recent incidents that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of, a caller phones the victim claiming to have knowledge of a missed court date or an outstanding warrant. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines or fees associated with the court case or warrant, you will be arrested.
Williamson County crews spend hours fighting brush fire that reignited
For more than eight hours over the course of two days, first responders found themselves dealing with a brush fire in a wooded area of Williamson County.
New Balance Athletics to Open New Distribution Center in Lebanon
New Balance Athletics officials announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee. Located in the Speedway Industrial Park, New Balance will create more than 150 new jobs in Wilson County, which will support a portion of the...
Crews contain 30+ acre fire in Lawrence County, urge caution amid dry conditions
An overnight fire burned 30-35 acres in Lawrence County and prompted a response from several agencies.
dicksonpost.com
Country singer Craig Morgan’s Tennessee Music Pathways Marker unveiled in Dickson
Tennessee is synonymous with music. The wealth of artists and musicians the Volunteer State has and continues to produce is both an anchor of its past and the gateway to its future, and an important part of that heritage is Cheatham County native and Dickson County resident Craig Morgan. Over...
Mother sues CSX for $12.5M after losing three kids in Marshall County train crash
A mother who lost three children to a train crash in Marshall County has now filed a multi-million lawsuit against CSX and the city of Chapel Hill, claiming their negligence played a factor in the deadly crash.
Amendment 1: What it means for Tennessee’s ‘Right to Work’
What Amendment 1 would mean for Tennessee's "right to work" laws, unions in the state, and more.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn Hosting Hiring Event
Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas. Rutherford Westlawn hospital, Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital scheduled to open its doors early 2023. This neighborhood hospital will include eight private inpatient medical beds, an emergency department with eight treatment rooms, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services and a second story dedicated to medical offices.
Fairview family behind bars following Sunday murder
A family is behind bars in connection with a murder that reportedly happened Sunday in Fairview.
Brush fire concerns in Middle Tennessee
Those crunchy leaves on the ground are turning into unwelcomed crackles after firefighters across Middle Tennessee spent their weekend putting out brush fires.
Ascension Saint Thomas and University of Tennessee Health Science Center Pilot New Program to Train Rural Doctors
Ascension Saint Thomas and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are addressing the shortage of physicians in rural communities with the pilot of Middle Tennessee’s first rural track for family medicine residents. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, twenty percent of Americans live in rural areas...
wgnsradio.com
Local Shoplifting Case Added Up to Nearly $10,000
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a theft that added up to nearly $10,000. The theft happened on September 24th at the Finish Line athletic store inside the Stones River Town Centre. Since the theft occurred, the MPD has released photos of individuals inside the shoe and clothing store, in...
WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible
Wind Advisory For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, […] The post WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Crash involving overturned ambulance on Highway 43 in Columbia
A crash involving an overturned ambulance has shut down a section of Highway 43 in Columbia.
