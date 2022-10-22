Read full article on original website
WTOP
Wawrinka beats Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — On a stellar day for veteran Grand Slam champions, Stan Wawrinka beat third-ranked Casper Ruud and Andy Murray rallied to win in three sets in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday. The 37-year-old Wawrinka hit his ninth ace to seal a 6-4,...
WTOP
Tennis player Basilashvili acquitted of domestic violence
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Professional tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili has been acquitted of domestic violence charges in his home country of Georgia in a case involving his former wife. The 30-year-old Basilashvili has been as high as No. 16 in the ATP rankings and is currently No. 94. He...
