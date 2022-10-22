UW La Crosse celebrates “Past, Present, and Future” at 10th Annual High School Band Day

LA CROSSE (WKBT)–UW La Crosse’s screaming eagles marching band celebrated the “Past, Present, and Future”

At the 10th Annual High School Band Day, over 300 high school musicians from 11 local high schools got together to perform alongside the UW La Crosse alumni band to make some music.

Organizers say having the alumni band perform will encourage students to pursue music well after they graduate.

“Music is a lifelong endeavor,” said UW La Crosse band director Tammy Fisher I think it’s great that our alumni band is here today too so the students can see that they can keep music in their life forever, that there’s not a time limit.”

The bands played plenty of hits, including songs by Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and the Korean pop band BTS.

