Those who know me will be the most surprised by my support for this initiative — it is rare for me to respond positively to a tax increase. After countless hours of meetings with members of the EVTA formation committee, serving on the EVTA Stakeholder Committee, digging into the facts and figures, and spending the summer going out of my way to utilize the entirety of our county’s public transit offerings, I have come to the determination that this is an initiative I will be supporting. There are problems with it, some of which can be rectified down the line and others we will be stuck with, however, the positives will exceed the negative consequences.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO