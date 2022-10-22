Read full article on original website
SpeakUp ReachOut presents ‘This is My Brave – The Show’ on Thursday in Edwards
This Is My Brave, Inc., the national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling, and SpeakUp ReachOut, the suicide prevention coalition of the Eagle Valley, are bringing “This is My Brave — The Show” to Eagle County with a live show at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Olympian Tess Johnson leads Girl PowHER event at Homestake Peak School
Spending most of the winter traversing Europe and living out of a suitcase is probably listed somewhere in the job description fine print for U.S. Ski and Snowboard athletes. Before local World Cup mogul skier Tess Johnson departs for her seventh full season, however, she’s going above and beyond the call to do her part inspiring the next generation of on-snow stars. The 2018 Olympian made a visit to Homesteak Peak School in Avon on Monday for a Girl PowHER meeting.
Kids hit the trails in Edwards as Vail Recreation District expands into youth running series
6-and-under male 1. Holden Portz 09:52 2. Nolan Dobson 10:28 3. John John LaConte 11:46 4. John Schofield 11:59 5. Blaise Underhill 14:07 6. Ryland Haas 15:10 6-and-under female 1. Harlow Murray 10:33 2. Veronica Gill 14:09 3. Luisa Williams 14:14 4. Tessa Martin 15:08 7-8 male 1. Kordian Konka 07:59 2. Harry Sunday 08:00 3. Logan Parish 08:25 4. Cormac Smith 08:26 5. Beau Wacker 09:04 6. Mack Mallory 09:06 7. Maxwell Lowe 09:33 8. Tristan Martin 09:46 9. Tristan Shankland 11:58 10. Luki Stecher 12:50 7-8 female 1. Ava Liles 10:12 2. Pepper McCrackern 10:13 3. Evelyn McCafferty 10:27 4. Giorgia Reatti 10:28 5. Neve Davis 11:15 6. Lilia LaConte 11:18 7. Lelani Stecher 14:23 9-10 Male 1. Mason Portz 08:05 9-10 Female 1. Aberle Hyatt 08:23 2. Brynley Velez 08:58 3. Anika Kraft 09:08 4. Violet Rader 10:06 5. Jane Wyse 12:34 6. Eleanor Schofield 14:24.
Vail explored the possibility of a cultural arts hub￼
Vail and the greater Eagle River valley are home to boundless opportunities for residents and guests to participate in and experience numerous activities ranging from outdoor recreation to cultural activations and arts performances. However, for the numerous cultural arts organizations that work to bring these activations to the community, there’s...
Letter: Send it for housing and transportation
Housing and transportation are the undisputed top priorities for our communities. You should take the surveys, preach to your leadership, and talk to your friends about it — but the move that matters most is voting in support of those priorities. There are two common-sense initiatives on the ballot...
Time machine: 40 years ago, Vail Associates plans ‘biggest advertising campaign ever’
The town of Vail made budgetary plans to create the two-person Vail Housing Department, doubling the number of people working solely on housing in the town, the Vail Daily reported. The new housing department would include a director and an administrative person. “Much of the town’s housing-development work has been...
Letter: Restrained support for Eagle Valley Transportation Authority
Those who know me will be the most surprised by my support for this initiative — it is rare for me to respond positively to a tax increase. After countless hours of meetings with members of the EVTA formation committee, serving on the EVTA Stakeholder Committee, digging into the facts and figures, and spending the summer going out of my way to utilize the entirety of our county’s public transit offerings, I have come to the determination that this is an initiative I will be supporting. There are problems with it, some of which can be rectified down the line and others we will be stuck with, however, the positives will exceed the negative consequences.
Vail Mountain School boys soccer: last one standing
At the beginning of the year Vail Mountain School boys soccer coach Jake Rainey had his athletes fill out an index card with goals. Every single player wrote ‘state championship.’. “Meaning that they thought that it was possible with the way things were lining up with our team, our...
Eagle Valley’s Sarah Brubeck named Colorado’s high school PE teacher of the year
For the past 15 years, Sarah Brubeck has taught physical education at her alma mater, Eagle Valley High School, and has been driven by her passion to create a lifelong love of health and fitness in her students. This October, Brubeck was honored for her work, being named the state’s high school physical education teacher of the year by SHAPE Colorado.
Letter: Rich Carroll for Avon Town Council
Rich Carroll and I worked together on Avon Town Council for six years. While our political views aren’t always aligned, I came to respect Rich as a first-rate public servant. Rich digs into the necessary details behind every decision, but can also step back to see the big picture.
Letter: Matt Solomon continues to mislead
I admit that I am one of the people who reached out to the Vail Daily about Matt Solomon’s advertorials — not to stifle his “free speech,” but to hold him and the paper accountable to facts. In Solomon’s Sept. 23 advertorial, he claims that the...
Polis: Delivering on what matters most to Eagle County
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally...
Town of Avon poised to expand investment in arts and culture
The town of Avon is poised to continue ramping up its investment in arts and culture this week, with a proposed 36.4% budget increase for summer special event programming going before the Town Council for approval this Tuesday. According to a report from the town’s Culture, Arts and Special Events...
Vail Valley Theatre Company back in action for Halloween
The Vail Valley lost a little pep in its step and song in its heart without the productions put on by the Vail Valley Theatre Company. The pandemic shut down the entertaining musical and theatrical offerings usually seen up to four times a year when the talented group of locals brought a fall musical, spring play, holiday musical revue and instructional workshops to the stages of Eagle County.
Letter: Vote yes for regional transit
Even if you don’t use public transit (yet!), everyone who lives, works, or recreates in Eagle County will benefit from the Eagle Valley Regional Transit Authority. More frequent affordable and fare-free transit will move locals and visitors up and down the valley and between our ski resorts. It will help our workforce and business owners, ease parking and housing challenges, and put us on equal footing with other mountain resort destinations. It will support year-round, lower-cost flights from Eagle County Airport, and is an absolute necessity to reduce emissions that fuel the rise in temperatures that shorten our ski seasons and reduce river flows. I am happy to pay $0.50 per $100 dollars to fund this critical service, especially knowing that more than half of our sales tax revenue is paid by visitors. Please join me in voting “yes” for the Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority.
Vail, Avon and Eagle County to participate in National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29￼
The Vail and Avon Police Departments as well as the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29. This is an opportunity to clean out your medicine cabinets of all unwanted, expired or unused medications and have them disposed of safely. Getting rid of unused medications helps prevent accidental and intentional misuse of these items while safe disposal protects water sources by keeping drugs out of wastewater and the landfill. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Habitat for Humanity: Vote for housing and transit
Four years ago, Habitat for Humanity International launched a national advocacy campaign called Cost of Home. Two years ago, as everyone knows, COVID-19 changed the world and wreaked havoc on the housing market — internationally, nationally and locally here in the Vail Valley. Part of my work at Habitat...
Eat Chat Parent event to address consent, healthy relationships and building youth confidence￼
IF YOU GO... What: Eat Chat Parent: Your Voice Matters: Consent, Healthy Relationships, and Building Youth Confidence When: Tuesday, Oct 25, 5:30 p.m. Where: Eagle Valley Middle School More info: MountainYouth.org/EatChatParent. Child and adolescent sexual development is natural and healthy and can lead to questions and concerns regarding consent and...
Letter: In support of improved transit
As an owner of a rental unit used for long-term employee housing and a frequent visitor myself, I am invested in the Vail and Eagle County community and follow the local issues and news. I have been following the development of the proposed Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority with interest and encourage residents to vote “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit on your ballot.
