We all see initiatives that come our way each year to help improve our communities. At the end of the day, nearly all ideas are good ones, and it comes down to us as voters to consider how great the impact of the idea is relative to its cost. The Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority’s goals are focused on improving transit options to help get workers to their jobs, seniors to medical appointments and shopping, and kids to school and recreational activities. Given what we stand to lose, both in absolute dollars and quality of life without a more robust regional transit, the “cost” is paid immediately forward in growth for businesses, and stability in quality of life.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO