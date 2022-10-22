Read full article on original website
Letter: Send it for housing and transportation
Housing and transportation are the undisputed top priorities for our communities. You should take the surveys, preach to your leadership, and talk to your friends about it — but the move that matters most is voting in support of those priorities. There are two common-sense initiatives on the ballot...
Letter: Improved transit benefits us all
I am voting “yes” on Eagle Valley Transit in November, and I would like to take this opportunity to explain to my fellow Eagle County residents some of the reasons I support this measure. We stand to benefit greatly from a more convenient and cost-effective regional transportation system. We need to ensure that key places in the valley are accessible to locals and visitors alike, including the Eagle County Regional Airport and other local amenities.
Letter: A small price to pay for enormous benefits
My husband and I are local small business owners and we’ll be voting “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit. We, like every other local employer, struggle to find and keep great local talent. Employees who are able to secure housing are more and more often doing so downvalley. We are the last remaining dental office within Vail town limits. Downvalley employment opportunities are only growing and it can be difficult for employees to justify the added mileage to commute up the valley for work. So we believe strongly that improved public transit would absolutely benefit Vail businesses of all sizes.
Eagle County Commissioners start ‘ask us anything’ sessions, open office hours
In an effort to grow constituent outreach and receive feedback in an informal setting, the Eagle County Board of Commissioners is launching two new engagement opportunities for the public. A virtual “Ask Me Anything” live Facebook event series will focus on county programs and services. A county commissioner will be...
Vail explored the possibility of a cultural arts hub￼
Vail and the greater Eagle River valley are home to boundless opportunities for residents and guests to participate in and experience numerous activities ranging from outdoor recreation to cultural activations and arts performances. However, for the numerous cultural arts organizations that work to bring these activations to the community, there’s...
Letter: No tax money for air service
I will vote against Ballot Issue 1B for the Eagle Valley Transportation Authority and think it should be defeated. It is fatally flawed because it will “enhance air service” into Eagle. Our tax dollars for airlines is a mistake and bringing more tourists into Eagle County when we can’t even serve the ones we already have is also a mistake.
Letter: Rich Carroll for Avon Town Council
Rich Carroll and I worked together on Avon Town Council for six years. While our political views aren’t always aligned, I came to respect Rich as a first-rate public servant. Rich digs into the necessary details behind every decision, but can also step back to see the big picture.
Time machine: 40 years ago, Vail Associates plans ‘biggest advertising campaign ever’
The town of Vail made budgetary plans to create the two-person Vail Housing Department, doubling the number of people working solely on housing in the town, the Vail Daily reported. The new housing department would include a director and an administrative person. “Much of the town’s housing-development work has been...
Letter: In support of improved transit
As an owner of a rental unit used for long-term employee housing and a frequent visitor myself, I am invested in the Vail and Eagle County community and follow the local issues and news. I have been following the development of the proposed Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority with interest and encourage residents to vote “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit on your ballot.
Letter: Support for regional transportation authority
I am very excited about the prospect of a regional transportation authority to increase funding to support our county’s public transportation options. There are several things I hope this RTA can achieve in the future, including fare-free rides in specific zones (upvalley and downvalley), bus rapid transit for valley-wide routes, mobile fare payments for buses that require fares, and real-time bus tracking for ECO routes. This RTA is the only mechanism I have heard explored by community leaders that would provide the dedicated funding and structure to bring our county-wide transit system (ECO Transit) up to par with the world-class resorts that reside here.
Letter: A vote for transit is a vote for a thriving community
We all see initiatives that come our way each year to help improve our communities. At the end of the day, nearly all ideas are good ones, and it comes down to us as voters to consider how great the impact of the idea is relative to its cost. The Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority’s goals are focused on improving transit options to help get workers to their jobs, seniors to medical appointments and shopping, and kids to school and recreational activities. Given what we stand to lose, both in absolute dollars and quality of life without a more robust regional transit, the “cost” is paid immediately forward in growth for businesses, and stability in quality of life.
Vail, Avon and Eagle County to participate in National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29￼
The Vail and Avon Police Departments as well as the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29. This is an opportunity to clean out your medicine cabinets of all unwanted, expired or unused medications and have them disposed of safely. Getting rid of unused medications helps prevent accidental and intentional misuse of these items while safe disposal protects water sources by keeping drugs out of wastewater and the landfill. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Eagle County looks at raising pay
The valley’s employee shortage is leading to public and private organizations boosting their pay scales. Eagle County is one of those organizations. Eagle County staff has proposed boosting pay for some seasonal work, including:. Bus drivers: Boosting starting pay from $23 to $25 per hour. Airport snowplow drivers: Boosting...
Pile burning planned in Vail as conditions permit
Crews from Vail Fire and Emergency Services will conduct pile burn operations over the next few months as conditions permit. The burns will take place in West Vail near the end of Basingdale Boulevard and Bellflower Drive; Intermountain above Sequoia and Tahoe Drive; and East Vail at the Vail Golf Course and in the area of Bald Mountain Road.
Town of Avon poised to expand investment in arts and culture
The town of Avon is poised to continue ramping up its investment in arts and culture this week, with a proposed 36.4% budget increase for summer special event programming going before the Town Council for approval this Tuesday. According to a report from the town’s Culture, Arts and Special Events...
Training on sheltering animals during disasters available to Eagle County residents
Colorado Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps Animal Disaster Response Training for large and small animals will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch provided, at the Eagle County Exhibit Hall at 426 Fairgrounds Road in Eagle. The COVMRC is the animal disaster response team for the Western Slope of Colorado. This course is a requirement to be a Colorado Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps volunteer.
SpeakUp ReachOut presents ‘This is My Brave – The Show’ on Thursday in Edwards
This Is My Brave, Inc., the national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling, and SpeakUp ReachOut, the suicide prevention coalition of the Eagle Valley, are bringing “This is My Brave — The Show” to Eagle County with a live show at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Minturn passes much-discussed effort to create new downtown design standards
On its surface, the effort to create new design standards for the 100 block of Minturn might seem to be an unexciting affair. Countless hours have been spent over the course of the last year discussing parking alignments and building heights and setbacks, confounding average listeners who may have been drawn to the conversation for its promise of furthering the goals of the town’s strategic plan.
Letter: Standards-based grading
According to the column by Phil Qualman in the October 13 print edition of the Vail Daily, the Eagle County School District is moving toward a “standards-based grading model” to be used at all Eagle County schools. I have always thought that the primary purpose of our schools was to give students the opportunity to gain academic proficiency or at least a skillset that would give them a way to make a living and contribute to society. That is what I experienced in the Denver Public School system more than 50 years ago. I was tested, graded, and compared to others. It wasn’t always fun, but it was important to my intellectual and academic achievement.
