Baton Rouge, LA

WLBT

College GameDay: How to be on set as JSU battles against Southern University

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s nothing like a SWAC showdown in the Capital City, and on October 29, two prestigious programs will face off at Veterans Memorial Stadium. In a surprise announcement on Facebook, ESPN’s premier college football show, College GameDay, said it would be headed to Jackson for the first time in history to cover the Jackson State Tigers versus the Southern University Jaguars.
JACKSON, MS
klax-tv.com

Louisiana State University Student Awarded Police Scholarship

Ms. Haley Stewart of Denham Springs, Louisiana has been awarded the Edward J. Kiernan Memorial Scholarship by the International Union of Police Associations for the second year in a row. Stewart is the daughter of Mr. Chris Stewart, Executive Director of the Louisiana Law Enforcement Association, an affiliate of the International Union of Police Associations. Stewart will be attending Louisiana State University where she will study to pursue a career as a Lawyer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLBT

WLBT

thelouisianaweekend.com

Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Big Lots opening in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A new Big Lots in Denham Springs is opening its doors on Saturday. The new store will be located at 2354 South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. A grand opening will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8:45 a.m. “We’re thrilled to be...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

Southern University hosting several 2022 Homecoming weekend events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has several events planned for the weekend of Homecoming 2022. Festivities begin with the Homecoming Parade at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The parade will begin at Harding Boulevard and Rosewood Street. From there, it heads north on Harding before turning right on Scenic Highway. The parade will then make another right onto Scotland Avenue before wrapping up at Scotlandville High School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Dessert in Baton Rouge, local favorites

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is known for its famous beignets. The pastry, a decadent fried dough, has been a favorite that’s captured the interest of the entire nation since the 18th century. While there are plenty of capital area eateries that include beignets on their menus,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Hilton’s First Ever Masquerade Ball is Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The beautiful Heidelberg Ballroom at the Hilton Capitol Center downtown Baton Rouge is the setting for the Hilton Masquerade Ball on Saturday, October 29th from 7:00pm until 10:00pm. Here’s what you need to know. There will be a 3-hour premium open bar for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

REV donates $5,000 to Ascension Parish teachers, classrooms

REV/REV Business recently announced the winners of its 2022 Reach-a-Kid, Teach-A-Kid teacher grants program during a brief ceremony hosted at The REV Center at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. A total of 10 Ascension Parish teachers each received a $500 grant to fund inventive ideas to fuel innovation...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

SU offering rides to the polls for early voting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is offering free rides to the polls for students on Wednesday, Oct. 26, ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The Prowl to the Polls event will feature free rides for students waiting in the courtyard of the university’s student union. The rides will leave campus every hour between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU coach Brian Kelly receives weekly honor

LSU head coach Brian Kelly has been named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week following the Tigers’ 45-20 home win over the visiting Ole Miss Rebels earlier this week. The honor is awarded weekly to a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also displaying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

All-you-can-eat Baton Rouge Kiwanis Pancake Festival returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bring your biggest appetite to the LSU Carl Maddox Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the 2022 Kiwanis Pancake Festival. Organizers say the annual breakfast has been a staple of the Baton Rouge community for 73 years. The all-you-can-eat event is happening from 6:30 a.m....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

