FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
College GameDay: How to be on set as JSU battles against Southern University
Southern University to set historical marker for Louisiana School for Deaf and Blind Black students
SU, BRCC partner for new online RN to BSN program; Open house set for Wednesday
Louisiana State University Student Awarded Police Scholarship
College GameDay to cover JSU vs. Southern on October 29
JSU to host College GameDay for first time
Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View
Big Lots opening in Denham Springs
Southern University hosting several 2022 Homecoming weekend events
Dessert in Baton Rouge, local favorites
Hilton’s First Ever Masquerade Ball is Saturday
REV donates $5,000 to Ascension Parish teachers, classrooms
SU offering rides to the polls for early voting
BR prepares for 2022 Fifolet Festival filled with Halloween events
LSU coach Brian Kelly receives weekly honor
Besides LHSAA titles, wins what has Scotlandville's Carlos Sample netted now?
This Week In Baton Rouge: State fair kicks off, Halloween bar crawl
Cap City Beer Fest raising funds for Companion Animal Alliance
All-you-can-eat Baton Rouge Kiwanis Pancake Festival returns
See these Halloween-themed yard decorations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0