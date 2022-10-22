Read full article on original website
Leipzig hands Real Madrid 1st loss of the season
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig boosted its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the Champions League by handing titleholder Real Madrid its first loss of the season on Tuesday. The German club won 3-2 and now only needs to draw its last group match at Shakhtar Donetsk...
MATCHDAY: Barcelona battling to avoid Champions League exit
A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. Napoli has already qualified for the last 16 and will be joined by Liverpool if the English team avoids defeat at Ajax. After opening with a 4-1 loss in Naples, Liverpool has won three straight games — starting with a last-gasp home victory over Ajax — to move to the brink of advancing. If Ajax wins in Amsterdam, qualification will go to the final round of games when Liverpool hosts Napoli and Ajax visits last-place Rangers. Liverpool will hope to have striker Darwin Núñez back from a muscle injury and Thiago Alcantara back after an ear infection. Napoli, which hosts Rangers, leads by three points ahead of Liverpool and is looking to clinch top spot.
Milan on verge of return to last 16 after 4-0 win at Dinamo
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Seven-time European champion AC Milan is on the verge of returning to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in nine years. A second-half goal from Rafael Leão helped Milan to a dominant 4-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday to move into second spot in Group E. The Rossoneri now just need to avoid defeat at home to Salzburg next week to secure their spot in the last 16.
Shakhtar Donetsk draws 1-1 at Celtic, keeps alive CL hopes
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk kept alive its hopes of advancing in the Champions League by recovering to draw 1-1 at Celtic on Tuesday as the Scottish champions were knocked out of European competition. Giorgos Giakoumakis gave Celtic the lead in the 34th minute but a superb finish...
Haaland frustrated on Dortmund return as Man City draws 0-0
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund frustrated Erling Haaland on his return and held Manchester City to a 0-0 draw Tuesday to clinch a spot in the Champions League knockout stage with a game to spare. Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel also saved a second-half penalty from Riyad Mahrez to...
Havertz puts Chelsea into Champions League knockout stage
SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Kai Havertz’s second-half goal put Chelsea into the knockout stage of the Champions League on Tuesday with a 2-1 win at Salzburg. Havertz curled in the winning goal from outside the area in the 64th minute for Chelsea to consolidate first place in Group E ahead of Milan’s game at Dinamo Zagreb later. Chelsea moved four points clear of second-placed Salzburg, while Milan and Zagreb were both two points further back before the late match. One round remains after Tuesday’s games.
MATCHDAY: Man United, Arsenal in action in Europa League
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo could return to action for Manchester United after being left out of the squad for the team’s last game against Chelsea for refusing to come on as a substitute in United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham last week. Ronaldo returned to training with the team on Tuesday. United will secure qualification from Group E if it avoids defeat at home to Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol. A win for United sets up a Nov. 3 decider with Real Sociedad for first place in the group. Group winners advance directly to the last 16, while teams qualifying second go through an extra playoff round. Those in third place drop into the Europa Conference League. Arsenal will go through as Group A winner if Mikel Arteta’s team avoids defeat against second-place PSV Eindhoven. Jose Mourinho’s Roma is third in Group C and needs a win over HJK Helsinki of Finland to reignite its Europa League campaign. Monaco could miss out on qualification if it loses to Group H leader Ferencváros and Trabzonspor beats Red Star Belgrade. Bundesliga leader Union Berlin hosts Braga in Group D.
Ronaldo returns to training with United squad after omission
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo returned to first-team training with Manchester United on Tuesday after being omitted from the squad ahead of the team’s Premier League match at Chelsea at the weekend. Ronaldo was disciplined for refusing to come on as a substitute in United’s 2-0 win...
