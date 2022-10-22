ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

FOX40

Thousands of athletes compete in Sacramento’s Ironman competition

SACRAMENTO, Cali. (KTXL) — The Ironman competition returned to Sacramento Sunday after previously getting canceled due to bad weather in 2021. Around 3,000 people from around the world competed in the race, which takes around 17 hours to complete. “Competing from 30 different countries and 45 different states,” explained Ironman Regional Director, Tim Brosious. “We’ve […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVB

Idaho looks to build momentum against No. 2 Sacramento State

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho Vandals are the talk of the town and for good reason. The Vandals improved to a perfect 4-0 in Big Sky Conference play after scoring 42 unanswered points in a win over Portland State. With the win, Idaho jumped to No. 14 in the...
MOSCOW, ID
viatravelers.com

14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Auburn, California

Auburn is a small, picturesque California town 30 miles northeast of the state’s capital city of Sacramento and due north of Folsom Lake. The town sits at Interstate 80 and California Highway 49. The region is divided into North Auburn and Auburn, and history and topography are the primary differences.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Sacramento State’s squirrels now have their own Instagram account

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over Sacramento State’s 75-years as an educational institution it has also served as a place of refuge for many area critters and none has become such a staple as the squirrel. As a way to honor and document the relatively peaceful coexistent relationship the campus’s human population with the squirrel population, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

5.1 earthquake strikes near San Jose, is felt across NorCal

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck near San Jose on Tuesday morning. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. about 8.6 miles (14 kilometers) east of Seven Trees, California, according to the United States Geological Survey. It had a depth 4.2 miles (6.9 kilometers). It could be felt...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Scott Peterson Moved to Sacramento Area Prison

It's been a year since the SF Board of Supervisors rejected a 495-unit building proposed on an alley in SoMa over some technical issues, and the building is coming back up for a vote. The developer has beefed up its environmental impact report, but the political ramifications of that vote are still being felt. [Chronicle]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
BERKELEY, CA
KCRA.com

Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man killed at Grant Union High School identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
SACRAMENTO, CA

