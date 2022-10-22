Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Officer by night, coach by day: Jon Scofield leads junior varsity football in Lincoln to success
Being a police officer is a very difficult job. So is being a football coach and leading a team to a 28-2 record over five seasons. Jon Scofield has managed to do both as his law enforcement career spans nearly 20 years and the last seven years have included being a football coach in Lincoln.
Thousands of athletes compete in Sacramento’s Ironman competition
SACRAMENTO, Cali. (KTXL) — The Ironman competition returned to Sacramento Sunday after previously getting canceled due to bad weather in 2021. Around 3,000 people from around the world competed in the race, which takes around 17 hours to complete. “Competing from 30 different countries and 45 different states,” explained Ironman Regional Director, Tim Brosious. “We’ve […]
KTVB
Idaho looks to build momentum against No. 2 Sacramento State
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho Vandals are the talk of the town and for good reason. The Vandals improved to a perfect 4-0 in Big Sky Conference play after scoring 42 unanswered points in a win over Portland State. With the win, Idaho jumped to No. 14 in the...
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Auburn, California
Auburn is a small, picturesque California town 30 miles northeast of the state’s capital city of Sacramento and due north of Folsom Lake. The town sits at Interstate 80 and California Highway 49. The region is divided into North Auburn and Auburn, and history and topography are the primary differences.
Sacramento State’s squirrels now have their own Instagram account
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over Sacramento State’s 75-years as an educational institution it has also served as a place of refuge for many area critters and none has become such a staple as the squirrel. As a way to honor and document the relatively peaceful coexistent relationship the campus’s human population with the squirrel population, […]
UC Davis event hosted by conservative student group canceled after 100-person brawl breaks out
Some of those fighting might have been wearing Proud Boys apparel.
Man killed outside Sacramento high school football game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting at a parking lot at Grant Union High School on Friday night is being investigated as a homicide, the Sacramento Police Department said. At around 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the school to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department for reports of a shooting. The victim was a […]
KCRA.com
5.1 earthquake strikes near San Jose, is felt across NorCal
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck near San Jose on Tuesday morning. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. about 8.6 miles (14 kilometers) east of Seven Trees, California, according to the United States Geological Survey. It had a depth 4.2 miles (6.9 kilometers). It could be felt...
csus.edu
Developers break ground on project where a new Sacramento State campus will be located
Roseville-based Taylor Builders Inc. broke ground Friday, Oct. 21, on Placer One, a 2,213-acre master-planned community in Placer County, laying the groundwork for a new Sacramento State campus and an unprecedented partnership with Sierra College, the county, and developers. “This is about the community,” Sacramento State President Robert S. Nelsen...
cntraveler.com
5 Gold Rush Era Bars That Are Still in Operation, From Former Speakeasies to Boom Town Saloons
The mid-1800s saw one of the largest travel events in America’s history: the Gold Rush of the American West. The 1848 discovery of gold in California brought hundreds of thousands of people, both from across America and around the world. Gold rush towns quickly went from boom to bust—but...
KCRA.com
Man killed during Grant High School football game shooting identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office on Monday identified a man who diedafter a shooting during a football game. That man was identified as 24-year-old Alfred Ayodele Myah of Sacramento, according to the coroner's website. A KCRA 3 photojournalist was covering the game Friday night between Grant...
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Scott Peterson Moved to Sacramento Area Prison
It's been a year since the SF Board of Supervisors rejected a 495-unit building proposed on an alley in SoMa over some technical issues, and the building is coming back up for a vote. The developer has beefed up its environmental impact report, but the political ramifications of that vote are still being felt. [Chronicle]
Man fatally shot after CA high school football game
A man died in a California shooting Friday night in a Sacramento parking lot after a high school football game, police said.
Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom High School student body names Lazard, Kim as 2022 Homecoming royalty
Folsom High School celebrated its Homecoming over the weekend. The 2022 Homecoming King and Queen were announced at Friday’s football game. Juliette Lazard (left) was crowned as the 2022 Queen and Heejin Kim (right) was named the King.
I ate in Amtrak's dining car for the first time. The food was only OK, but the overall experience made me excited to come back.
Booking a sleeping-car roomette meant both of my dining-car meals — a lunch and a three-course dinner — were included in the price of my train ticket.
KCRA.com
Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
Caltrans finishes I-5 corridor improvement project between Sacramento and Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A ribbon cutting Monday marked the completion of the I-5 Corridor Enhancement project that's been under construction since July 2019. The project repaired 67 lane miles of I-5 between Elk Grove and Sacramento, and added over 20 miles of carpool lanes. The roadway saw major fixes...
Man killed at Grant Union High School identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
