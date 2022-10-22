Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Val Venis Names Former WWE Superstar That Was Bullied
Val Venis has shed some light on a former WWE Superstar who was bullied during their time in the company. A former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Val Venis recently spoke out about who he felt was the most bullied wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment while he was in the promotion. In...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Congratulates Top AEW Star On New Contract
Earlier this week it was revealed that Chris Jericho has put pen to paper on a new contract with AEW, and WWE's Ronda Rousey was quick to say, "Congrats, Jericho," during her recent 'God Of War' video on "The Baddest Stream On The Planet." "Congrats on your extension to your...
itrwrestling.com
Val Venis Comments On Rumour Randy Orton Forced WWE Diva To Leave The Company
Following his arrival on WWE’s main roster in 2002 Randy Orton earned a reputation for being something of a wild child backstage. For years there have been rumours that his behaviour made him difficult to work with and upset a number of fellow stars. During this period Orton shared...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch's Career Before Signing With The WWE
Becky Lynch has carved out her place in wrestling history as a multi-time WWE Women's Champion and the first woman to win a WrestleMania main event. What some fans may not know is that Lynch had a completely different occupation before joining WWE. The Dublin native began wrestling at the...
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Wants Triple H To Offer Him A Contract
A former WWE Tag Team Champion who hasn’t been in the company in over fifteen years would like for Triple H to call him and give him a contract. René Duprée wrestled for WWE from 2002 to 2007 across different brands. He previously held two records based on his youth: he was the youngest person ever signed by the company (at age 18) and was the youngest person to ever win a championship (at age 19) until he was usurped by Nicholas at WrestleMania 34. However, Duprée left the company in 2007 and wrestled mostly on the independent circuits in the US, Canada, and Japan.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Thought Andre The Giant Was Going To Kill Him
Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant had one of the most iconic wrestling rivalries in history, but their issues were not always contained inside the ring. According to Mario Mancini on the latest episode of "The Mario Mancini Show," Hogan once thought Andre was going to legitimately kill him, which led to him, "screaming down the hallway."
wrestletalk.com
Absent WWE Star Injury Confirmed On Raw
A top WWE star’s absence was confirmed with dialogue during a segment between other wrestlers on tonight’s WWE Raw. During a segment that went on to get progressively stranger as time wore on, a throwaway line ended up being quite crucial. While the Miz speculated that Tommaso Ciampa...
wrestlingrumors.net
Drew McIntyre Pays Special Tribute To Missing WWE Star
It was a special day. WWE runs several events every single year and some of them stand out for one reason or another. You never know when you are going to see something special happen in the ring at any given time and it can be fun to go back and look at some classics. One of the bigger current WWE stars is doing just that on the anniversary of a special match.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Decision Not To Give Bron Breakker Steiner Family Name
Given his family's lineage, many believed that Bron Breakker should've adopted the "Steiner" name, similar to his father and uncle, but WWE had other plans at the time. It was reported that Breakker himself came up with the name, stating that the inspiration came from his time playing football. Someone...
itrwrestling.com
Goldberg Details His Initial Meeting With WWE Prior To WCW Signing
Forced to leave the National Football League through injury, Goldberg turned his hand to professional wrestling at the request of Sting and Lex Luger, joining the WCW Power Plant in the mid-nineties. Little did he know that awaiting him was a fruitful career, one of the most notable in WCW history.
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Takes A Shot At Top WWE Superstar
It’s been a while since Goldberg has wrestled a match inside a WWE ring as he last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber back in January. Unfortunately for Goldberg it was Roman Reigns who picked up the win that night and it seems that Goldberg still has a chip on his shoulder when it comes to The Tribal Chief.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals Shane McMahon Recently Contacted Him
Shane McMahon has been part of some big moments in WWE history, but his future with the company is currently unknown. Following the Royal Rumble premium live event back in January it was reported that Shane McMahon was quietly let go from WWE, and there’s no word on whether or not the new regime could be interested in bringing him back at some point.
ringsidenews.com
Bron Breakker’s Next Challenger For NXT Title Could Be Surprising Choice
Bron Breakker is still the NXT Champion coming out of Halloween Havoc, but there is no shortage of challengers in NXT. Apollo Crews originally debuted for NXT in 2014. After spending a couple of years in NXT, he finally moved to the main roster where he rose to prominence in the pandemic era. He even ended up winning the United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship within a span of 12 months.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Hated Former WWE Star’s Name
In the world of professional wrestling a good name can go a long way, but there’s no denying that the wrong name can also hold a wrestler back at times. Al Snow made frequent appearances on WWE programming during the Attitude Era, and he seemed to be a fan favorite. However, Vince McMahon was not a fan of Al Snow’s name according to former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz.
wrestletalk.com
Recent WWE Signee Talked Directly With AEW’s Tony Khan
A recent WWE signee was in talks with AEW prior to their return to the company. WWE and AEW have been busy in regards to recent signings at every level of the two companies. Aside from the in-ring performers, All Elite Wrestling recently signed Renee Paquette following passing on an offer from WWE, according to Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sports.
stillrealtous.com
Former Superstar Confirms Talks With WWE
WWE returns are all the rage right now as Triple H’s regime has been bringing former stars back to the company on a regular basis. It’s been a while since fans have seen Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young, on WWE programming, but according to him he’s still in contact with the company.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Calls Out Toxic Members Of The AEW Roster
It’s no big secret that there’s been a lot of backstage drama in AEW over the last few months. There have been reports of backstage fights and CM Punk’s physical altercation with The Elite following All Out didn’t do much to help matters. Britt Baker has...
wrestleview.com
Backstage news on Cathy Kelley and who she talked to before returning to WWE
According to a report by Fightful Select, Cathy Kelley reportedly taled with AEW before her recent return to WWE. Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as backstage interviewer, which was part of the commentary team changes under Paul Levesque. It is being said by Fightful that Kelley spoke with...
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star’s Future With The Company In Doubt
Several former WWE stars have returned to the company recently, but it’s been months since fans have seen Randy Orton on WWE programming. The Viper last competed on an episode of SmackDown in May, and he’s been out of action ever since due to injury. During a recent...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Elektra Lopez's Future In WWE
Elektra Lopez is officially back in "NXT", and she has made quite a splash. During this past Tuesday's "NXT", Lopez blindsided Indi Hartwell and Sol Ruca with an attack following a short match between the pair (during which Hartwell ultimately came out on top). She sent Hartwell into the ring post shoulder first, then eyed up Roca and hit her with a powerbomb, followed by several kicks. Lopez then retreated and put the whole women's locker room on notice, telling them she was "coming for them."
