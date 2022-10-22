Read full article on original website
Walt Disney World Offering Discounted Hotel Rooms to Annual Passholders in Early 2023
Annual Passholders can now book a discounted room at select Walt Disney World resort hotels for early 2023. Annual Passholders can save between 10% and 25% on rooms for stays most nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. From January 2 through February 28, discounts are available for most Sunday-Thursday nights, and most nights March 1 through April 30.
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
Florida Residents Can Save Up To 20% on Walt Disney World Resort Hotels in 2023
A new Walt Disney World Resort Hotel discount is available for Florida residents in early 2023. The offer is valid on select dates from January 2 to April 30:. Most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 to February 28, 2023. Most nights March 1, 2023 to April 30, 2023.
Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Purse Available at Walt Disney World
Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag – $298.00. Reminiscent of steamer trunks from days gone by, the design of this Dooney...
PHOTOS: New Fantasmic! Entrance Billboard at Hollywood Studios Pays Homage to Walt Disney’s ‘Fantasia’
Just days before “Fantasmic!” returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, new art promoting the nighttime spectacular can be seen on Sunset Boulevard. The art can be found on the LED billboard just outside The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, which is used prominently in Sunset Seasons Greetings. It...
PHOTOS: Signage and Lamps Added to Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Roundup Rodeo BBQ is slowly coming together at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and a new milestone has been reached with the installation of signage at the future restaurant. The sign is currently covered up by a protective tarp, illuminated by a pair of red lanterns on each side. Construction workers...
1920s-Era Mickey & Minnie-Themed Apparel Now Available at Disneyland Resort
Fans of the earliest Disney cartoons featuring Mickey and Minnie in their black-and-white era will love these new ultra-retro apparel items we found this week at the Disneyland Resort!. Minnie Old-Fashioned Cardigan – $69.99. The black...
New ‘Star Wars’ Holiday Merchandise and Ornaments at Disneyland Resort
A new collection of "Star Wars" holiday merchandise and ornaments has arrived at Disneyland Resort. We found all of this in Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney District. "Star Wars" Holiday Zip-Up Spirit Jersey...
New Discount Offers Up to $400 Off a Walt Disney World Resort Vacation Package
Guests can save up to $400 on a 4-night/4-day Walt Disney World Resort room & ticket package at select Disney Resort Hotels. Most nights December 11, 2022 through December 25, 2022. Most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 through February 28, 2023. Most nights March 1, 2023 through March...
NEW ’Merry Grinchmas’ Sweater Jersey at Universal’s Islands Of Adventure
The holidays are fast approaching, and we’re ready to celebrate. A new Grinchmas jersey was found at the Mulberry Street Store in Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The front has a small, smiling Grinch in the center of a wreath. The back reads “Merry Grinchmas,” with “merry” in red...
PHOTOS: Join Us for the 2022 Pumpkin Patch Scavenger Hunt at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Today we stopped over at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and joined in on the Wilderness Lodge Pumpkin Patch Scavenger Hunt!. Now through November 1, guests can participate in this scavenger hunt. “13 of Disney’s most mischievous villains have taken over Disney’s Wilderness Lodge are hiding on pumpkins around our Resort....
Blizzard Beach Reopening with Some ‘Frozen’ Theming, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Trailer Debuts, Every Thanksgiving Treat Coming to Walt Disney World, and More: Daily Recap (10/25/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios & EPCOT 10/24/22 (Sunset Seasons Greetings Preparations, EPCOT 40th Anniversary Figment Ornaments, Holiday Pins, & More)
Good morning from Disney's Hollywood Studios! We have a big day ahead of us so let's get started!. It was slightly overcast and warmer than the unusually cool days we have been having. Time to...
Reservations Open for Holiday Sleigh Rides at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
Holiday sleigh rides are back at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, and guests can book their yuletide journey now. The 25-minutes sleigh rides cost $75.00, and each sleigh can hold up to four adults, or two adults and three small children. They depart from the Tri-Circle-D Ranch, and are available from December 1st through the 23rd, and can be booked on the Walt Disney World website or the My Disney Experience app.
Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park Closing in November for Refurbishment
No sooner than we broke the news that Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park was reopening on November 13 with new “Frozen” theming, we learned that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park would be closing. Disney confirmed that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will close on November 13...
New Pink Polka-Dot Starbucks Tumbler at Disneyland Resort
A new pink polka-dot Starbucks tumbler, matching the new fluffy pink Spirit Jersey, is available at Disneyland Resort. Pink Polka-Dot Starbucks Tumbler Cup – $29.99. The cup was on display in World of Disney, but they...
Extended Evening Theme Park Hours Continued Through 2023 at Walt Disney World
Guests staying at deluxe hotels in Walt Disney World will able to enjoy even more time in the parks, as Extended Evening Theme Park Hours will continue throughout 2023!. The perk was previously scheduled to run through “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, which ends March 31. It allows Deluxe Resort guests to enjoy select attractions at the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios for two additional hours following the posted park closing time.
Mickey Mouse One: Walt’s Plane D23 Expo Merchandise from Loungefly & Funko Now Available
While the D23 Expo wrapped up last month with a flurry of announcements, the multi-day convention also includes the introduction of a lot of new and unique merchandise. Luckily for Disney fans, some of that merchandise becomes available to the public after the expo, and the Mickey Mouse One: Walt's Plane collection has done just that.
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland Resort 10/18/22 (Halloween Becomes Christmas, Snow on the Castle, MagicBand Prep, and More)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to check in on what is new around the resort and we want you to come along. So join us for this most recent photo report from both parks. Downtown Disney. We started off in Downtown Disney...
NEW Marvel Logo Apparel Collection and Spider-Man Merch Available at Disneyland Resort
A new collection of Marvel logo apparel has arrived at Disneyland Resort. We found most of this red, black, and gray collection at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District. Marvel Cardigan – $69.99. The cardigan...
