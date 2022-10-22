Read full article on original website
Beaver Local overcomes eerily similar start to host playoff game
This season may have felt like deja vu for Beaver Local after an 0-2 start, losing to the same two teams as the previous year, then going on a 7-game win streak.
Carol Ruth Earl, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ruth Earl, age 66, formerly of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her residence. She was born on November 20, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Floyd Everett Johns, Jr. and Ida...
'We think we're always the best team on the field': Brookfield ready for long playoff run
The Warriors are entering the playoffs on a 9-game winning streak.
Ronald Eugene Weimer, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Eugene Weimer, 79, of Niles, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. He was born January 3, 1943 in Youngstown, the son of Eugene and Patricia Parks Weimer. Ron was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, class of 1960...
Raymond “Ray” S. Stryzinski, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Ray” S. Stryzinski, 89, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born January 18, 1933 in Elmira, New York, son of the late Raymond J. and Stephanie (Janas) Stryzinski. Ray served in...
Germaine Yvette Ellis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Germaine Yvette Ellis, 50, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Mrs. Ellis was born January 4, 1972 in Youngstown, a daughter of Linda Sharpe-Hicks and two loving fathers, James Bright and Darrell Johnson. She was a 1990 graduate of...
Carrie Huntley, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mrs. Carrie Huntley will be held Thursday October 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home. 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Carrie Huntley, age 89, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Park Vista...
David V. Lundin, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David V. Lundin, 76, passed away Monday afternoon, October 24, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center. David was born on March 31, 1946 in Boston, Massachusetts, a son of the late Carl and Opal Lundin. He was a forklift driver at Thermo-O-Link. David was a...
Rose M. Schuster, Ravenna, Ohio
RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Schuster, 78, of Ravenna, formerly of Girard, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her residence. Rose was born November 12, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Robert E. and Lucille (Padegett) Guthrie. She had previously worked for Modern Window and...
Edward Hurayt, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Hurayt of Masury, Ohio peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, following a brief illness. He was 90. Edward was born August 4, 1932, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to John and Anna (Bruzik) Hurayt. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Ed...
Dorothy J. Kraus Kovacs, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Kraus Kovacs, 96, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at Hospice House. Dorothy was born January 18, 1926, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late James Ashman and Hazel Conkle Ashman and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
Sandra L. Leake, Summitville, Ohio
SUMMITVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Leake, 80, formerly of Summitville, passed away peacefully at 2:04 a.m., Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Orchards of East Liverpool following a recent illness. Ms. Leake was born March 19, 1942 in Chester, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Jess and...
Ernest “Wayne” Ritter, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest “Wayne” Ritter, originally of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, presently of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away at 2:43 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 with his son, daughter and son-in-law by his side. He was 83 years old. Mr. Ritter was born on June 2,...
Laurine Gayle McCoy, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Laurine Gayle McCoy, 66, of Canfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ms. McCoy was born January 6, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of Clarence and Opal Lee North McCoy. She was a 1974 graduate...
Dolores Jean Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Dolores Jean Williams, 79, of Youngstown, transitioned from her earthly labor to her heavenly home on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Macedonia. Mrs. Williams was born November 4, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of James Stevenson and Mary...
Robert C. Downing, Mercer, PA
MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Downing, 89, of Mercer, passed away on Saturday, October, 22, 2022, in his residence. Mr. Downing was born January 1, 1933, in New Castle, a son of the late Robert and Alta “Mildred” (Davidson) Downing. He attended North High School in...
H. Howard Pincham, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Deacon H. Howard Pincham, Sr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Third Baptist Church. Deacon H. Howard Pincham, Sr. succumbed to complications from bladder cancer and passed away on Saturday, October 22...
Ernest W. Smith, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest W. Smith, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 21, 2022, at his home. Ernest, known by his family and friends as “Ernie,” was born November 9, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late William and Anna (Hamilton) Smith. He...
Mary Ann (DuBois) Neider, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann (DuBois) Neider, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh after a brief illness. She was 83. Mrs. Neider was born January 27, 1939, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Peter M. and Elizabeth (Herrmann) DuBois. She...
Shirley Marie Haman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Marie Haman, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre. She was born February 19, 1946, in Bedford, Ohio, the daughter of the late William E. and Barbara E. (Cobb) Hoopes. Shirley was a graduate of...
