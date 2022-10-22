ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner: Millstone Drive woman’s manner of death pending

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office has identified a woman that was found shot inside her home in the 11700 block of Millstone Drive Saturday afternoon. The coroner’s office says 56-year-old Elizabeth Ann Kincaid from Fort Wayne, died from a gunshot wound...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne man ID’d in Monday fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a crash on Monday by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says Ma Mat R Pe, was the passenger in a car that was hit by another car at the intersection of Paulding and Decatur roads Monday just before noon.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

One dead in Monday morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, Fort Wayne police were called to the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road for a crash. Police say a car was traveling westbound on Paulding Road at a high rate of speed. A pickup truck headed southbound on Decatur entered the intersection with a green light and was struck by the car. Both of those vehicles then struck an eastbound vehicle.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash in Paulding County

A Rockford man is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that caused his semi to catch fire after it overturned. Thomas Snell was flown to St. Vincent's in Toledo with serious burns. According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, right after 2:30 this afternoon, a car driven by Lilianna Egia of Defiance turned onto State Route 637 near Grover Hill and was struck by Snell's semi. The semi went off the left side of the road, spilling his load of scrap steel and catching fire. Snell suffered serious burns, and Egia had minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

OSHP: Paulding County semi crash leaves 1 with ‘serious burns’

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that left one man with serious burns Tuesday afternoon. The OSHP said the crash happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. near Grover Hill, Ohio. According to the OSHP, Lilianna Egia was...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Police investigate UTV crash involving missing teen in Ohio

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — Mercer County police are investigating after a missing teen was found thrown from a UTV in a cornfield Saturday night. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office began investigating reports of a missing teenager around 7:30 p.m. that night. The report said 17-year-old Jacob Dahlinghaus had left a family gathering on Indian Trail Road and he was riding a 2011 Polaris Ranger 4×4.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Deadly crash at Decatur and Paulding Roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road. The crash happened around 11:43 a.m. Monday. Police say a Hyundai was speeding west on Paulding Road and hit a southbound GMC truck in the intersection. The driver of the truck had the right-of-way.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Motorcycle Crash Severely Injures Driver

An 18-year-old Warsaw woman was severely injured Monday night after her motorcycle hit a utility pole. According to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Cecelia R. Baist, 18, Warsaw, was eastbound on CR 450N near North CR 375E at about 8:08 p.m. when her 50cc class B motorcycle left the road and hit a Kosciusko REMC utility pole. Baist was ejected from the motorcycle, a 2023 Honda NCW. The report states she was not wearing a helmet or any other safety gear.
WARSAW, IN
wfft.com

Angola Police Department mourns death of K9 officer Yogi

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - The Angola Police Department (APD)'s first K9 officer, Yogi has died. Yogi's career spanned from March 8, 2010, to March 12, 2019, after which, he retired. The APD requests Yogi's handler and family in prayers and thoughts as they mourn him.
ANGOLA, IN
WOWO News

Death of woman triggers investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in northwest Fort Wayne. It started around 4:09 PM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Millstone Drive on a report of an unresponsive female. After...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Goshen police respond to one-person shooting Saturday morning

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Police were dispatched to 1914 Elkhart Road at 3:05 a.m. Saturday to respond to multiple reports that someone had been shot, according to the Goshen Police Department. Officers discovered a 24-year-old white man on the scene who had been shot several times. The identity of the individual...
GOSHEN, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Delaware County sheriff’s department warns of convincing scam calls

Delaware County officials are warning the public that convincing scam calls are coming into local numbers, asking for money in exchange for not being arrested on a local warrant. IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, the scam caller will say there’s been a warrant...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Man killed by own vehicle in Indiana Toll Road crash

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post is investigating a two vehicle crash in LaGrange County that killed a man from Florida. It happened shortly after 9:30 Sunday night on eastbound I-90 near the 111.2 mile marker. According to troopers’ preliminary investigation, Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida, hit a deer in the left lane. Abdyrakhmanov stopped in that lane and got out to inspect the damage.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN

