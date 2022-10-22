Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner: Millstone Drive woman’s manner of death pending
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office has identified a woman that was found shot inside her home in the 11700 block of Millstone Drive Saturday afternoon. The coroner’s office says 56-year-old Elizabeth Ann Kincaid from Fort Wayne, died from a gunshot wound...
Coldwater man charged after woman shot with air rifle
A Coldwater man has been charged with assault after allegedly shooting a woman with an air rifle, injuring her.
fortwaynesnbc.com
GRAPHIC: Prosecution begins presenting case against man accused of murdering man, dismembering body
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Testimony got underway Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing another man last year and dismembering his body. Prosecutors called 13 witnesses to the stand Tuesday and presented more than 70 pieces of evidence. A majority of those who...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne man ID’d in Monday fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a crash on Monday by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says Ma Mat R Pe, was the passenger in a car that was hit by another car at the intersection of Paulding and Decatur roads Monday just before noon.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Jury selection underway against man accused of killing another man and dismembering his body
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Jury selection is underway today in the case against a man accused of killing another man and cutting up his body. The details of the crime are disturbing. Mathew Cramer is accused of taking Shane Nguyen to a storage unit, choking him,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Dispatchers confirm a death investigation is underway at a Travel Inn in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Dispatchers confirm with Fort Wayne’s NBC News that a death investigation is underway at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard Sunday night. According to dispatchers, the call came in around 8:20 p.m. as an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a...
WOWO News
One dead in Monday morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, Fort Wayne police were called to the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road for a crash. Police say a car was traveling westbound on Paulding Road at a high rate of speed. A pickup truck headed southbound on Decatur entered the intersection with a green light and was struck by the car. Both of those vehicles then struck an eastbound vehicle.
22 WSBT
18-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in Kosciusko County crash
A woman is in the hospital after crashing her motorcycle into a utility pole Monday evening in Kosciusko County. Police say the 18-year-old from Warsaw was riding east on County Road 450 N shortly after 8 p.m. when her motorcycle left the road, hitting a utility pole. Officials say the...
hometownstations.com
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash in Paulding County
A Rockford man is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that caused his semi to catch fire after it overturned. Thomas Snell was flown to St. Vincent's in Toledo with serious burns. According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, right after 2:30 this afternoon, a car driven by Lilianna Egia of Defiance turned onto State Route 637 near Grover Hill and was struck by Snell's semi. The semi went off the left side of the road, spilling his load of scrap steel and catching fire. Snell suffered serious burns, and Egia had minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
WANE-TV
OSHP: Paulding County semi crash leaves 1 with ‘serious burns’
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that left one man with serious burns Tuesday afternoon. The OSHP said the crash happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. near Grover Hill, Ohio. According to the OSHP, Lilianna Egia was...
2 children airlifted after car driven by 17-year-old rolls during crash in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities said a Saturn Ion being driven by a 17-year-old from Peru with two young passengers inside was struck in an intersection and went rolling into a ditch, ejecting one of the passengers. As a result of the accident, both underage passengers — an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old — were airlifted […]
WANE-TV
Police investigate UTV crash involving missing teen in Ohio
MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — Mercer County police are investigating after a missing teen was found thrown from a UTV in a cornfield Saturday night. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office began investigating reports of a missing teenager around 7:30 p.m. that night. The report said 17-year-old Jacob Dahlinghaus had left a family gathering on Indian Trail Road and he was riding a 2011 Polaris Ranger 4×4.
wfft.com
Deadly crash at Decatur and Paulding Roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road. The crash happened around 11:43 a.m. Monday. Police say a Hyundai was speeding west on Paulding Road and hit a southbound GMC truck in the intersection. The driver of the truck had the right-of-way.
ISP: Inmate found dead at Huntington County Jail
According to the release, jail staff found 42-year-old Nicholas Parks, an inmate from from Bunker Hill, unresponsive.
Times-Union Newspaper
Motorcycle Crash Severely Injures Driver
An 18-year-old Warsaw woman was severely injured Monday night after her motorcycle hit a utility pole. According to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Cecelia R. Baist, 18, Warsaw, was eastbound on CR 450N near North CR 375E at about 8:08 p.m. when her 50cc class B motorcycle left the road and hit a Kosciusko REMC utility pole. Baist was ejected from the motorcycle, a 2023 Honda NCW. The report states she was not wearing a helmet or any other safety gear.
wfft.com
Angola Police Department mourns death of K9 officer Yogi
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - The Angola Police Department (APD)'s first K9 officer, Yogi has died. Yogi's career spanned from March 8, 2010, to March 12, 2019, after which, he retired. The APD requests Yogi's handler and family in prayers and thoughts as they mourn him.
WOWO News
Death of woman triggers investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in northwest Fort Wayne. It started around 4:09 PM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Millstone Drive on a report of an unresponsive female. After...
abc57.com
Goshen police respond to one-person shooting Saturday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Police were dispatched to 1914 Elkhart Road at 3:05 a.m. Saturday to respond to multiple reports that someone had been shot, according to the Goshen Police Department. Officers discovered a 24-year-old white man on the scene who had been shot several times. The identity of the individual...
indianapublicradio.org
Delaware County sheriff’s department warns of convincing scam calls
Delaware County officials are warning the public that convincing scam calls are coming into local numbers, asking for money in exchange for not being arrested on a local warrant. IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, the scam caller will say there’s been a warrant...
WANE-TV
Man killed by own vehicle in Indiana Toll Road crash
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post is investigating a two vehicle crash in LaGrange County that killed a man from Florida. It happened shortly after 9:30 Sunday night on eastbound I-90 near the 111.2 mile marker. According to troopers’ preliminary investigation, Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida, hit a deer in the left lane. Abdyrakhmanov stopped in that lane and got out to inspect the damage.
