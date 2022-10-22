Westminster holds off late Grove City rally

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster held off a late Grove City rally in a 24-17 victory on Saturday in President’s Athletic Conference battle.

Titans’ Defensive lineman Brayden Thimons opened the scoring in the second quarter on a short 2-yard touchdown run.

Westminster increased the lead to 10-0 on Ben Pugh’s 23-yard field goal.

The Westminster lead swelled to 17-0 when quarterback Tyler McGowan powered in for a one-yard touchdown run.

On the day, McGowan rushed for 49 yards. He also completed 18-31 passes for 219 yards.

Wide Receiver Ty Eilam caught six passes for 101 yards in the win for the Titans.

Grove City got on the board in the final seconds of the first half when quarterback Logan Pfeuffer connected with Scott Fraser on a 1-yard touchdown pass. That cut the halftime deficit to 17-7.

Fraser finished the day with six receptions for 39 yards and a score.

Pfeuffer completed 15-35 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown.

Westminster added a one-yard touchdown run by Nick Treloar in the fourth quarter, which increased the Titan advantage to 24-7.

Grove City kicker Nick Morrow connected on a 20-yard field goal to make it 24-10.

The Wolverines cut it to 24-17 on Logan Pfeuffer’s one-yard touchdown run with 1:56 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Westminster improves to 4-3 on the season and 3-2 in PAC action. The Titans visit Waynesburg next Saturday at 1 p.m.

Grove City drops to 6-2 overall on the season and 4-2 in conference play. The Wolverines return to action on No. 5 at Washington & Jefferson at 1 p.m. on Oct. 30.

