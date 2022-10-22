ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

Player of the Game: Westminster’s Ty Eilam

By Chad Krispinsky
 3 days ago

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster wide receiver Ty Eilam was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Titans’ 24-17 win over Grove City in President’s Athletic Conference action on Saturday afternoon.

Westminster holds off late Grove City rally

The game was televised live as the WKBN College Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

Eilam piled up six receptions for 101 yards in the victory, helping Westminster improve to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in President’s Athletic Conference action.

