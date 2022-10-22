Webster CSD investigating picture circulating on social media of students who appear to be in blackface

Read full article on original website
Golden Apple: Congratulations to Karen Jablonski
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a third grade teacher at Listwood Elementary in the West Irondequoit School District. You can hear the excitement inside Miss Karen Jablonski’s classroom before you even step foot in the door. “She’s exuberant and excited to be at school,” Listwood Elementary Principal Gayle Pavone […]
Advocates discuss signs of abuse, how to seek help in wake of Kirk Ashton verdict
Many parents are asking about Kirk Ashton at Northwood Elementary: How did this abuse go on for 17 years?
Following child safety session, student came forward about former Hilton principal
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The testimony of over two dozen young boys in the Kirk Ashton trial persuaded a jury to convict a former Hilton Elementary School principal of sexual abuse. One local agency also played a major role in the case coming to fruition. That agency is the Bivona...
RCSD: Teacher no longer in the classroom after 5-year-old left outside alone at School No. 39
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boy’s teacher is no longer in the classroom after the boy was left outside after recess at a Rochester city school, the district said on Tuesday. We heard from the district spokesperson who said they continue to investigate this incident. The district tells us they are taking this very seriously and that this is still being investigated and they are looking at everything that occurred.
A new generation of beekeepers is buzzing at a local school
The students get the opportunity to get out of a normal classroom setting and work with their hands, while also seeing the fruits of their labor in the form of honey and beeswax that gets collected each year.
Vandalism and racial slurs in Bramley Hall
SUNY Brockport has released a statement regarding two incidents of vandalism in Bramley Hall over the weekend. Both incidents involved a racial slur being posted on a bulletin board within the building. One individual has come forward and accepted responsibility for one of the incidents, and the matter is being...
Parents demand answers from Hilton School Board after Ashton verdict
"There were a lot of people who knew and it was an extremely toxic environment," she said.
Blackface Incident Investigated at Webster Thomas Homecoming Game
The Webster Central School District says it's investigating after images circulated on social media showing three students in blackface while wearing Webster sports gear. The photo was allegedly shot at the Webster Thomas High School Homecoming football game. The district responded over the weekend with a letter to the school community saying it's gathering information about what happened and wants anyone who witnessed it to contact them. The district says existence of the photo and the racially insensitive act it depicts is upsetting to district officials and to many in the community.
12-year-old makes terroristic threat to Auburn school
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A student at Auburn Junior High School told their parent that someone had sent them a screenshot of a message that referenced shooting up the school and looking for a gun, according to the Auburn Police Department. On Monday, October 24 a little before 5 p.m., police were notified by the […]
‘Sisters Giving Smiles’: Local salons hold event to empower survivors of domestic abuse
With every shampoo, trim, curl, and style, these survivors of domestic abuse are gaining or regaining a sense of self.
Faith leaders push for change in school suspensions
A group of local pastors and community leaders gathered on West Broad Street early Sunday morning outside the city school district central office building as part of activities for Children’s Interfaith Weekend. That’s actually a national effort going on in October to bring attention to the needs of children,...
Jury finds former Hilton Principal Ashton guilty on 46 of 50 counts against him
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Guilty on 46 of 50 counts. That’s the verdict of the jury at the trial of former Hilton Principal Kirk Ashton. He was accused of inappropriately touching two dozen students. The verdict came down just before 5 p.m. on Monday. The jurors believed in the...
Dissatisfied toilet paper purchase leads to shooting threat, arrest in Geneva
Law enforcement say the suspect's behavior caused employees to shelter in place, and flee.
Morning News Brief
Governor Hochul announced Monday that New York is sending out 28 million dollars to cities such as Buffalo and Rochester to combat gun violence. Each city can get up to 4 million dollars to be used as part of project RISE. RISE, which stands for Respond, Invest, Sustain and Empower is a community center based program meant to help youth and families in areas where there is more gun violence. Community centers can each receive up to 500K dollars. Hochul is saying that these community centers and initiatives will combat the root causes of gun violence and create safer neighborhoods.
Gov. Hochul announces $28 million in funds to combat gun violence
Gov. Hochul announced Monday $28 million in funding towards combatting gun violence, increasing opportunities for youth, and strengthening public safety in cities across New York State.
In-Depth: A kindergartner wanders away from school. Has RCSD changed its policies following the 2018 death of Trevyon Rowe?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday, the district released a statement saying it’s investigating the incident in which a 5-year-old at School 39 was left outside alone following recess. The frightened child walked almost a mile looking for help before a neighbor found little Jonathan Greene crying on her doorstep. News10 NBC reported the incident exclusively on Thursday.
City Council members ask Gov. Hochul to give judges more discretion to hold people on gun charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Council Member Michael Patterson has sent a letter, signed by four fellow council members, asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to adopt what’s known as a dangerousness standard for people charged with gun crimes. A similar request came from former mayor and lieutenant governor Bob...
Dr. Mendoza: Lack of beds at nursing homes is leading to overwhelmed hospitals
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local hospitals have been overwhelmed because of a lack of beds at nursing homes, said Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza in a Tuesday conference. Leaders at the U of R Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health said their hospitals are all over capacity....
In NY 25th district, Morelle, Singletary clash over guns, abortion
Republican La'Ron Singletary is trying to unseat Democrat Joe Morelle, who is wrapping up his second term in the seat. La’Ron Singletary, the former chief of Rochester police, seems like an unlikely candidate for Congress. Aside from never having pursued any elected office before, he rose to prominence over controversy. Namely, his handling of the death of Daniel Prude in 2020. Singletary,...
City Council Members Ask Hochul to Set New Bail Standards for Gun Crimes
Five Democrats on the Rochester City Council have signed a letter to Governor Hochul, urging her to support a dangerousness standard for bail for gun crimes. The letter notes that Chamber of Commerce head Bob Duffy urged something similar in a letter to the governor in July. Under their proposal,...
