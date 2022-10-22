Read full article on original website
SkySports
Simon Middleton: Criticism of England's Red Roses was frustrating | 'Australia Rugby World Cup quarter a challenge'
Red Roses head coach Simon Middleton has admitted frustration at the criticism his side received after World Cup victory vs France, while adding the task of facing Australia in the quarters will be a challenge. England defeated tournament debutants Fiji 84-19, France 13-7 and lowly raked South Africa 75-0 en...
ESPN
NZ Rugby owns up to Black Ferns-All Blacks scheduling gaff
New Zealand Rugby [NZR] has acknowledged a scheduling blunder that will see the Black Ferns' World Cup quarterfinal clash with the opening match of the All Blacks' spring tour. NZR has come in for heavy criticism this week for the error, which will see the All Blacks' Test against Japan...
sporf.com
Italian rugby player given 12-match ban for biting opponent during rugby world cup
Italian second-row, Sara Tounesi has received a 12-match suspension after biting an opposing player at the Rugby World Cup 2021. The shocking incident occurred during her country’s 21-8 victory over Japan. In this pool B fixture, match officials did not address the bite during the game. However, the sport’s...
Sporting News
‘We want to inspire people’: Junior Paulo lifts the lid on Samoa’s purpose at Rugby League World Cup
Samoa captain Junior Paulo has praised his side and claimed they want to inspire their nation after they bounced back from an embarrassing 60-6 loss to England by battering Greece 72-4. The victory keeps their World Cup hopes alive as they enter into the third and final group game against...
Sporting News
‘The Lebanese community has a huge influence on rugby league’: Michael Cheika on role with the Cedars
Michael Cheika has described the chance to coach Lebanon and represent the country as too good of an opportunity to turn down, as the Cedars prepare for their final group stage clash against Jamaica. “It’s not my chosen field and something I thought I could ever do but coaching at...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: New Zealand men's and women's fixture clash not taken into account, say officials
New Zealand Rugby says there was "never an intent to overshadow" the Women's Rugby World Cup after an All Blacks Test match was scheduled at the same time as the women's team play their quarter-final against Wales. The All Blacks take on Japan on Saturday but NZR says it "did...
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Kane, Ronaldo, Schick, Leao, Mbappe, Silva
Tottenham want to agree a new contract with England striker Harry Kane early next year and are confident the 29-year-old will commit his long-term future to the club. (90min) Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says the Bundesliga club, who have been linked with a move for Kane, will not be active in the January transfer window. (Bild, via Christian Falk)
BBC
Jamie Ritchie always destined to be Scotland captain, says Grant Gilchrist
Jamie Ritchie was always destined to become Scotland captain, says national and club team-mate Grant Gilchrist. Ritchie, 26, is skipper for the four Autumn Nations Series matches against Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina, taking over the role from Stuart Hogg. Gilchrist believes Ritchie is the right choice to lead...
BBC
Tim Paine: Cricket South Africa says ball-tampering allegations 'unfortunate' in timing
Cricket South Africa says it is "unfortunate" ex-Australia captain Tim Paine's claims that South Africa tampered with the ball in 2018 did not emerge "at the appropriate time". Australians Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for a year and Cameron Bancroft nine months for their parts in tampering with...
ng-sportingnews.com
Daniel Tupou stars with hat-trick as Tonga down Wales in RLWC
It wasn't always pretty, but Mate Ma'a Tonga improved their Rugby League World Cup record to 2-0 on Monday morning (AEDT) with a 32-6 victory over Wales. The underdogs scored first in the 15th minute through Ryan Evans, capitalising on multiple fundamental errors from the Tongan outfit, before Daniel Tupou levelled the scores in the 20th minute.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tim Paine accuses South Africa of ball tampering after Australia's Sandpapergate controversy
Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine has accused South Africa of ball tampering in the Test match directly after the Sandpapergate scandal in his new tell-all book. The autobiography - The Price Paid - details several details about Australia's ball tampering in the third Test of the 2018 series against South Africa, but also levels an accusation against their opponents.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting CP a 'dream' - coach Amorim
Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has said "everybody" dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club but believes it is unlikely to happen due to the Manchester United forward's high wages. Ronaldo, 37, has been available on a free transfer since the summer, with United hoping another club will take...
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé score twice as PSG thrashes Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain's attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar were in scintillating form as the French side qualified for the Champions League knockout stages with a 7-2 win against Maccabi Haifa.
ESPN
Man United's Diogo Dalot finally proving Jose Mourinho right and Portugal could benefit at World Cup
Jose Mourinho once hailed former Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira, now playing in the Netherlands with RKC Waalwijk, as "the best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation." He doesn't always get it right, but the manager can afford himself a smile at what Diogo Dalot is doing at Old Trafford this season.
Portugal World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal into what will surely be his last World Cup ahead of his 38th birthday in February.And despite Fernando Santos’ somewhat outdated tactics and selection, the Selecao remain a real contender in Qatar.With a plethora of talent in support of Ronaldo, including Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, but Diogo Jota is out injured, meaning Santos will have to find the right balance with the recent Nations League performances hardly encouraging.Portugal’s potential is huge, but Santos appears unable to give them the spark required to slug it out with the very best.Here is everything you need to...
