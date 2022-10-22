ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
ESPN

NZ Rugby owns up to Black Ferns-All Blacks scheduling gaff

New Zealand Rugby [NZR] has acknowledged a scheduling blunder that will see the Black Ferns' World Cup quarterfinal clash with the opening match of the All Blacks' spring tour. NZR has come in for heavy criticism this week for the error, which will see the All Blacks' Test against Japan...
sporf.com

Italian rugby player given 12-match ban for biting opponent during rugby world cup

Italian second-row, Sara Tounesi has received a 12-match suspension after biting an opposing player at the Rugby World Cup 2021. The shocking incident occurred during her country’s 21-8 victory over Japan. In this pool B fixture, match officials did not address the bite during the game. However, the sport’s...
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Kane, Ronaldo, Schick, Leao, Mbappe, Silva

Tottenham want to agree a new contract with England striker Harry Kane early next year and are confident the 29-year-old will commit his long-term future to the club. (90min) Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says the Bundesliga club, who have been linked with a move for Kane, will not be active in the January transfer window. (Bild, via Christian Falk)
BBC

Jamie Ritchie always destined to be Scotland captain, says Grant Gilchrist

Jamie Ritchie was always destined to become Scotland captain, says national and club team-mate Grant Gilchrist. Ritchie, 26, is skipper for the four Autumn Nations Series matches against Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina, taking over the role from Stuart Hogg. Gilchrist believes Ritchie is the right choice to lead...
ng-sportingnews.com

Daniel Tupou stars with hat-trick as Tonga down Wales in RLWC

It wasn't always pretty, but Mate Ma'a Tonga improved their Rugby League World Cup record to 2-0 on Monday morning (AEDT) with a 32-6 victory over Wales. The underdogs scored first in the 15th minute through Ryan Evans, capitalising on multiple fundamental errors from the Tongan outfit, before Daniel Tupou levelled the scores in the 20th minute.
ng-sportingnews.com

Tim Paine accuses South Africa of ball tampering after Australia's Sandpapergate controversy

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine has accused South Africa of ball tampering in the Test match directly after the Sandpapergate scandal in his new tell-all book. The autobiography - The Price Paid - details several details about Australia's ball tampering in the third Test of the 2018 series against South Africa, but also levels an accusation against their opponents.
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting CP a 'dream' - coach Amorim

Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has said "everybody" dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club but believes it is unlikely to happen due to the Manchester United forward's high wages. Ronaldo, 37, has been available on a free transfer since the summer, with United hoping another club will take...
The Independent

Portugal World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal into what will surely be his last World Cup ahead of his 38th birthday in February.And despite Fernando Santos’ somewhat outdated tactics and selection, the Selecao remain a real contender in Qatar.With a plethora of talent in support of Ronaldo, including Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, but Diogo Jota is out injured, meaning Santos will have to find the right balance with the recent Nations League performances hardly encouraging.Portugal’s potential is huge, but Santos appears unable to give them the spark required to slug it out with the very best.Here is everything you need to...

