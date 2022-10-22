ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Idaho8.com

Storms setting up again

As remnants of last nights storms move out of eastern Idaho and western Wyoming, there may some sun that is able to break through later once we get the clouds out of here. Winds from SW 10-15 mph today with highs from the upper 30's in the mountains to mid-to-upper 40's in the valley. 48 in Salmon, 40 in Island Park.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Snow, wind this morning to give way to sunny skies

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow has been impacting northeastern Wyoming overnight, and it’s expected to continue through about 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place now through noon, during which patchy blowing snow is expected. Winds...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Idaho8.com

More rounds of rain and snow coming early this week

TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers are expected to continue into the evening hours for the Snake River Plain, SE Idaho, and western WY. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected for central ID and Magic Valley. Winds will be just a little breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 20's and even teen's.
IDAHO STATE
oilcity.news

Snow impacting western Wyoming travel; Casper may see showers Tuesday–Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall is impacting travel on some highways in western Wyoming on Tuesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday over Teton Pass on Wyoming Highway 22 between Wilson and the Idaho state line, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. A no unnecessary travel advisory is in effect on U.S. Highway 26 and U.S. 287 between the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Lava Mountain Lodge. Real-time road condition information is available from WYDOT.
CASPER, WY
NBCMontana

SLIDESHOW: October snowstorm in southwest Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — With partial clearing before the sun rises, many locations could see the coldest lows of the season so far as we drop into the 10s and 20s. As temperatures drop, it is possible many roads/sidewalks/passes will freeze over and become icy and very slick. Take it easy if you have travel plans! A winter like pattern will continue through at least Wednesday night.
MONTANA STATE
AZFamily

Below-average temperatures expected this week, freeze warning for northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures across the state are running much cooler than yesterday, all thanks to the storm system that is bringing a big cool down. Tonight, we could see some showers in southeastern Arizona, but the big weather story is going to be how cold it will get overnight. We are tracking the first hard freeze this season for many. This means temperatures drop to 28 degrees or below for an extended period of time. This could kill plants and crops overnight. Make sure to remember the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Denver

First Major mountain snow storm of the season is moving into Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for Sunday into Monday.

DENVER(CBS)-  Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.
COLORADO STATE
KTVL

NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
OREGON STATE
susanvillestuff.com

NWS Bulletin: Freeze Warning Issued for Tonight as Temperatures Drop

Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning folks in our area to expect temperatures to drop below freezing between 11:00 tonight and 8:00a.m. tomorrow. Sub-freezing temperatures, as low as twenty-two degrees in some places, are expected across northeastern California and northern Nevada. Frost and freeze...
RENO, NV
KWCH.com

Wicked wind and severe storms today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
WICHITA, KS
Big Country News

La Nina dominates NOAA's winter outlook

PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Drought conditions in Washington, Idaho and Oregon should improve this winter, but worsen in much of the West, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday, Oct. 20. NOAA primarily based its outlook for December, January and February on a La Nina expected to prevail for a...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel

History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
WYOMING STATE
eastidahonews.com

Gas prices fall in Idaho, still 65 cents more than a year ago

IDAHO FALLS — Gas prices are falling in the Gem State, but Idaho drivers are still getting more tricks than treats in the run-up to Halloween. According to AAA, the state average for regular gasoline is $4.36 per gallon, which is about a nickel less than a week ago and a month ago, but 65 cents more than a year ago.
IDAHO STATE

