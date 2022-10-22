Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Storms setting up again
As remnants of last nights storms move out of eastern Idaho and western Wyoming, there may some sun that is able to break through later once we get the clouds out of here. Winds from SW 10-15 mph today with highs from the upper 30's in the mountains to mid-to-upper 40's in the valley. 48 in Salmon, 40 in Island Park.
county17.com
Snow, wind this morning to give way to sunny skies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow has been impacting northeastern Wyoming overnight, and it’s expected to continue through about 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place now through noon, during which patchy blowing snow is expected. Winds...
Idaho8.com
More rounds of rain and snow coming early this week
TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers are expected to continue into the evening hours for the Snake River Plain, SE Idaho, and western WY. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected for central ID and Magic Valley. Winds will be just a little breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 20's and even teen's.
INCOMING STORM: Up to 10 inches of snow expected in Colorado
The National Weather Service issued a 'winter weather advisory' in Colorado on Tuesday ahead of a multi-day storm that's expected to drop up to 10 inches of snow on some of the state's mountains. According to the service, the advisory applies to the Elk Head, Park, and Flat Top mountains,...
Caution, Idaho Prepares For Wild Winter Snowfall This Week
You don't have to be a rabid fan of the HBO series Game of Thrones to understand the phrase, 'winter is coming.' In some parts of our state, winter leaves for about a month or two. Multiple weather reports say it's time to ditch the lawnmower and break out the snow shovel.
oilcity.news
Snow impacting western Wyoming travel; Casper may see showers Tuesday–Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall is impacting travel on some highways in western Wyoming on Tuesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday over Teton Pass on Wyoming Highway 22 between Wilson and the Idaho state line, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. A no unnecessary travel advisory is in effect on U.S. Highway 26 and U.S. 287 between the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Lava Mountain Lodge. Real-time road condition information is available from WYDOT.
KULR8
Snowy and icy road conditions cover some passes throughout western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - Snowy and icy road conditions are covering some passes throughout western Montana Tuesday morning. According to Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map, road conditions on Lookout Pass at the Montana/Idaho Border on I-90 are slush as of Monday evening. At this time, there is a...
NBCMontana
SLIDESHOW: October snowstorm in southwest Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — With partial clearing before the sun rises, many locations could see the coldest lows of the season so far as we drop into the 10s and 20s. As temperatures drop, it is possible many roads/sidewalks/passes will freeze over and become icy and very slick. Take it easy if you have travel plans! A winter like pattern will continue through at least Wednesday night.
Get Ready for the Wind Facing Much of Montana This Week
Montanans were pleased to see some desperately needed moisture and cooler temps over the weekend. I enjoyed seeing all the snow that piled up in the yards of our friends in the Bozeman area. As for the week ahead- get ready for the wind facing much of Montana this week....
AZFamily
Below-average temperatures expected this week, freeze warning for northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures across the state are running much cooler than yesterday, all thanks to the storm system that is bringing a big cool down. Tonight, we could see some showers in southeastern Arizona, but the big weather story is going to be how cold it will get overnight. We are tracking the first hard freeze this season for many. This means temperatures drop to 28 degrees or below for an extended period of time. This could kill plants and crops overnight. Make sure to remember the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes.
First Major mountain snow storm of the season is moving into Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for Sunday into Monday.
DENVER(CBS)- Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.
KTVL
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
KULR8
Crashes being reported across Montana as winter conditions create snowy and wet roads
HELENA, Mont. - Snow has fallen in parts of the state, and since early this morning, Montana Highway Patrol has responded to 50 crashes. Winter weather conditions are expected all day Sunday, and the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reminding people to not crowd plows. As of 1:50 pm,...
susanvillestuff.com
NWS Bulletin: Freeze Warning Issued for Tonight as Temperatures Drop
Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning folks in our area to expect temperatures to drop below freezing between 11:00 tonight and 8:00a.m. tomorrow. Sub-freezing temperatures, as low as twenty-two degrees in some places, are expected across northeastern California and northern Nevada. Frost and freeze...
KWCH.com
Wicked wind and severe storms today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
La Nina dominates NOAA's winter outlook
PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Drought conditions in Washington, Idaho and Oregon should improve this winter, but worsen in much of the West, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday, Oct. 20. NOAA primarily based its outlook for December, January and February on a La Nina expected to prevail for a...
ifiberone.com
First snow of the season expected on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes this weekend as temps plummet statewide
A serious shift in weather is expected this Friday statewide, according to the National Weather Service. Due to a drastic change in atmospheric flows on Friday, temperatures will fall from highs in the mid 70's to highs in the mid-50s in central Washington with lows in the mid-30s. The onslaught...
eastidahonews.com
