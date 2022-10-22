Major update after mystery ‘Target Black’ logo sends fans into a frenzy but the truth is not what they were expecting

TARGET has debunked an online rumor that it's opening a premium concept store in New York City but the department store does have an expansion in the works.

A video showing the entrance of a building with a black Target logo sign hanging above it has gone viral recently.

The video posted on TikTok had a voiceover with the video creator claiming to be working on a commercial for the new "Target Black" in New York.

A Target spokesperson confirmed that the content of the video was false on Tuesday.

"The building featured in the video is the exterior of some of our office space in New York City," The representative told Insider.

"The content of the video is not accurate."

On that same day, the corporation's verified TikTok account commented on the video, which has nearly 150,000 likes, trying to straighten everything out.

The Target page said: "Behind those doors is our New York offices!"

Though what was rumored to be Target Black is just Target's corporate office, according to Google, the chain does have plans to expand its storefront space in the city nearby, Insider reported.

A Target location, in Chelsea, not far from the New York City office space, is currently in the works.

The space is reportedly 28,000 square feet and is expected to take up an entire city block.

The new store will join the others Target has opened in the city over the years including storefronts in Times Square and Washington Heights.

Black Friday

There may not be any Target Black concept store with exclusive product lines from top designers like Balenciaga and Supreme as the viral video falsely states but there are Black Friday deals coming soon.

Discount day officially falls on the day after Thanksgiving, meaning it's not until November 25 this year but Target has already begun to roll out its Black Friday sales.

Target is not only participating in Black Friday sales, this year the store started its deals even sooner.

Target is giving its customers the chance to save early by debuting new weeklong sales every Sunday leading up to Black Friday.

The sales are posted on their website, but be sure to double-check to know when sales are exclusively online or in-store.

Shop Target's Black Friday deals here.