Series of storms will push across the region over the next few days. Clouds build today with a slow rise in temps from 20's this morning to 35 in Jackson and mid 40's in the valley. Wind chills will shake your bones, as gusts of up to 30mph are expected from SW, making it feel The post Snow for mountains and colder air with 30 mph wind gusts appeared first on Local News 8.

JACKSON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO