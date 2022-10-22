Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leavitt Center to hold Halloween event
POCATELLO — The Leavitt Center in Pocatello will host a Halloween event on Friday and Saturday. Shayln Brown, one of the board members at the Leavitt Center, said this is the second year they will hold the Nightmare at the Leavitt Center event. According to a Facebook post from the Leavitt Center, “this frighteningly fun haunt will entertain all who dare to enter.” The post says the event features live...
Special needs trunk or treat set Oct. 29
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Camp Hayden is hosting its 3rd Annual Special Needs Trunk or Treat at the Brickyard Event Center in Ammon on Oct. 29. This accessible trunk or treat is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for children and adults with disabilities and their families. Participants are...
Halloween Mutt Strut set Oct. 26
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Snake River Animal Shelter is bringing back its beloved Mutt Strut after more than three years and is aiming for a record-breaking event with your help. Participants in this event get to spend Oct. 26 running or walking with their pets for a...
Local food bank receives more than 40,000 pounds of food
The Family Crisis Center in Rexburg received a huge bonus to its food bank Tuesday morning. The post Local food bank receives more than 40,000 pounds of food appeared first on Local News 8.
Local bank embraces the spirit of giving
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The local branch of the WAFD bank in Rexburg found a way to embrace the spirit of giving. From now until Dec. 19, the bank’s branch will be collecting blankets for those in need. The branch manager Trevor Cox says it all started in a team meeting held by staff at the bank.
3 things to know this morning – October 25, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a missing hunter. Michael Faller of Idaho Falls hasn’t been seen since last week. Crews and volunteers will continue searching for him today off of North Creek Road near the Little Lost River Highway, north of Howe.
Family holds onto hope that missing Idaho Falls hunter will be found
HOWE — There is no sign of the 73-year-old man who disappeared last week. Deputies from Butte County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers have been looking for Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. On Sunday, search and rescue teams were out with a cadaver dog. Others on horses were also...
Sarah Meyer, woman killed in crash, remembered as kind and loving
IDAHO FALLS — Sarah Meyer lived her life helping others. Whether it was giving money to a homeless man, spoiling her nieces and nephews, visiting the widow down the street, or texting a kind message to a co-worker, Meyer’s sisters and friends say she constantly cared for those around her.
Sage-grouse illegally taken in southeast Bingham County
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information regarding two female sage-grouse that were illegally taken in southeast Bingham County. A Fish and Game conservation officer discovered the grouse carcasses on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. in the area of Brush Creek Road and Paradise Road on public land, east of Blackfoot. The incident likely occurred sometime earlier that morning based upon the condition of the remaining carcasses.
Search continues for overdue hunter
BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The search continues for an overdue hunter. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Faller of Idaho Falls’ ATV, jacket and rifle have all been found. Crews and volunteers have been searching for him off of North Creek Road near the Little...
Stay safe while working in the yard
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As the leaves turn, fall weather arrives in the Mountain West. For some homeowners, this means pruning trees and taming overgrown gardens, for others it means cleaning the gutters or painting the house. Many outdoor projects like these can be hazardous if you don’t put safety first.
Bannock County Veterans Services asks public to share memories of Pearl Harbor attack
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County Veteran Services is asking the public to share their memories of the fateful attacks on Pearl Harbor. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu. The attack, which killed more than 2,000 soldiers and civilians, launched America into World War II.
Gas leak being repaired in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Crews are repairing a gas line following a gas leak at an Idaho Falls apartment complex. Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the leak started around 3:30 p.m. A backhoe hit a gas line near the 100 block of Maurine Drive. Once...
Rexburg invites residents to ‘Engage’ with new interactive government portal
REXBURG — The city of Rexburg has rolled out a new platform meant to get residents involved with local government and increase transparency. Engage Rexburg, launched in mid-October, was spearheaded by the city’s economic development department in an effort to create an effective way for the city’s residents to stay informed and give valuable feedback to city planners.
Snow for mountains and colder air with 30 mph wind gusts
Series of storms will push across the region over the next few days. Clouds build today with a slow rise in temps from 20's this morning to 35 in Jackson and mid 40's in the valley. Wind chills will shake your bones, as gusts of up to 30mph are expected from SW, making it feel The post Snow for mountains and colder air with 30 mph wind gusts appeared first on Local News 8.
Air traffic controller from eastern Idaho given industry award for rescuing pilot
IDAHO FALLS – An air traffic controller from Idaho Falls has been awarded for his effort in guiding a pilot through a harrowing situation that likely saved his life. During an awards presentation last month, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association awarded Brian Magnuson the 2022 Archie League Medal of Safety.
Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found
In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
Authorities searching for missing Idaho Falls hunter
HOWE — A group of emergency responders and local volunteers are searching for 73-year-old Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. Faller went camping with his wife in the North Creek Road area of Butte County on Monday, Oct. 17, according to family spokeswoman Ashley Countryman. Faller went hunting and checked in with his wife at lunchtime on Monday and Tuesday. But he did not return to his campsite to check in on Wednesday.
Two injured when minivan driving without lights on collides head-on with SUV near Chubbuck
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 PM Monday, October 24, 2022, on US Highway 91 near Tyhee Road, north of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. A Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on US91 with no lights on. The driver drove over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a Lexus SUV head-on, which was traveling southbound. The Dodge was driven by a 25-year-old...
District-wide issues prompt D91 to propose $250M bond. Here’s what supporters and detractors have to say about it
IDAHO FALLS — Crowded classrooms, security and safety concerns. These are some of the issues Idaho Falls School District 91 has been dealing with for years, and if a $250 million bond doesn’t pass during the election, students in the district could face year-round school or split sessions.
