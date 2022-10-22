ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
Cleveland.com

‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Ex Browns Legend Criticizes Team On Twitter

No one can argue with the fact that the Cleveland Browns are struggling. The team went from 2-1 after Week 3 with a lot of potential to 2-5 after Week 7 with many injuries and questions. Fans have been questioning the coaching and personnel decisions for weeks, but it took...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar reacts to loss to Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have lost four games in a row, and Bernie Kosar is not happy about it. On "The Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon" on Monday, the former Browns quarterback said he was “literally sick” following the team’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Kevin Stefanski’s stoicism is starting to make people question if he knows what he’s doing

Kevin Stefanski is the head coach of the Cleveland Browns and has a reputation for not saying much. Something I see a lot on Twitter when it comes to Kevin Stefanski is complaints about how little he talks about the actual issues facing the Cleveland Browns on a week-to-week basis. Instead of deep diving into the issues and how they’re going to combat them, Stefanski often gives vaguely generic answers like “We know what’s wrong and what we have to do to fix it.”
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

5 veteran QBs who have crashed and burned spectacularly this season

Here are the five NFL veteran quarterbacks who have had less than ideal seasons so far and why. Seven weeks into the season, one thing is clear: it’s not a good time to be a veteran QB. Looking at the teams leading the NFL at this point, we’re seeing a changing of the guard. A crop of new quarterbacks, from Patrick Mahomes, to Josh Allen, to Jalen Hurts are taking the league by storm. But with this fresh blood comes a group of 5 veterans who might be getting left behind. Several once top-tier QBs have been struggling to stay relevant. This list expounds on what’s ailing these seasoned passers and why they’ve had (surprisingly) disappointing seasons.
WASHINGTON STATE
