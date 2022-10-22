Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: 3 saved from Florida canal after being trapped in overturned car
An Amazon worker, fire rescue officials, and deputies worked together to save three people who were trapped in an overturned car in a Florida canal on Oct. 8. Bodycam footage, released by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, shows an officer arriving at a hectic scene involving an overturned car.
fox35orlando.com
Man accused of trying to steal Florida school bus in broad daylight
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man who was running from police was arrested for reportedly trying to flee on an Osceola County school bus that was stopped at a Florida RaceTrac gas station. The school bus, which did not have any children inside, was pulled over at a RaceTrac...
fox35orlando.com
Salesman accused of stealing dog from Florida home, attempting to send it to shelter
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - An Alabama salesman is accused of stealing a dog from a Central Florida home and attempting to send it to a shelter. Ethan Morales, 19, of Alabama was reportedly walking through a neighborhood in Rockledge conducting door-to-door sales, when a Jack Russell mix dog ran up to him from the owner's front yard on Oct. 20, according to an arrest affidavit.
cbs12.com
Port St. Lucie officer struck by car while on the job shares ordeal
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Newly released Port St. Lucie Police Department body camera videos shows the moments before and after one of their officers was hit by a car while directing traffic last week. The officer identified as Richard Mazzio, 41, is still on the mend and...
WESH
Police: 1 person shot, injured in Brevard County
COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police responded to the scene of a shooting Tuesday night. The shooting occurred on Peachtree Street around 11:45 p.m., according to the Cocoa Police Department. One person was hurt during the shooting. The condition of that person is not known at this time. Police said...
WESH
Man, woman dead in Central Florida motorcycle crash
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died following a crash in Melbourne Sunday night. According to Melbourne police, it happened in the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road around 6 p.m. According to investigators, a 77-year-old woman was driving a sedan west on Sarno Road. When...
WPBF News 25
Dramatic video: St. Lucie County deputy shoots man on Fort Pierce bridge
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after mistakenly shooting someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.
Police: 2 dead after motorcycle, car collide in Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A man and a woman died after their motorcycle was struck by a car Sunday evening in Melbourne, police said. Officers responded to the crash at Sarno and Croton roads shortly after 6 p.m. At the scene, investigators said they determined that a Buick sedan had...
cbs12.com
Man killed after driving off road and crashing into tree
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 67-year-old man was killed after he ran off the road and crashed into a tree in Martin County on Monday night. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said at around 8:10 p.m. a 67-year-old man was driving his Chevy 2500 pickup truck down State Road 710 just east off SW Tommy Clement Blvd.
Investigation reveals deputy violated policies when shooting at man
The St Lucie County Sherriff's Office is releasing the results of an investigation after one of its deputies shot and hit a suspect who was reported to be acting aggressively toward officers.
Driver dies after pickup truck leaves road, hits tree near Martin County
A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Martin County Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Martin County deputies increase speed patrols after fatal crash
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are increasing patrols along a busy stretch of U.S. Highway 1 after a fatal crash that killed four people.
D-SNAP: New counties added to line-up to apply for food assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open tomorrow, Monday, for multiple Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said Lake, Osceola,...
WATCH: Florida Man Shocked by Wild Boar Feet From Convenience Store
Another interesting situation happened in Florida this week when a man was shocked by a wild boar just feet from a convenience store. According to Fox35, the man, Jacob Essick, was at a local Wawa when he encounter a wild boar roaming around the area. The store is notably located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gall and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne. Essick stated that there were originally two boars, but one of them took off before he could capture it on camera.
fox35orlando.com
Man found with gunshot wound to head in Kissimmee may have been victim of a crime, Osceola County deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a man was found on Sunday with a serious head injury, possibly from a gunshot wound, and that deputies suspect criminal behavior is involved. Citing the ongoing active investigation, few details about the circumstances of the...
brevardtimes.com
Two Killed In Crash at Sarno and Croton Road Intersection in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Florida -Just after 6:17 p.m on Sunday, October 23, 2022, Melbourne Police responded to the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road regarding a vehicle versus a motorcycle crash. When police arrived, they discovered that both motorcyclists had life-threatening injuries from the crash. The motorcycle driver was determined to...
sebastiandaily.com
Man charged with battery after fight inside restaurant in Sebastian, Florida
A 54-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation with a restaurant manager at the Captain Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. As officers responded, police dispatch informed them that a man, later identified as Michael A. Mazzarelli of St. Cloud, was actively fighting with a manager at the establishment. Once...
brevardtimes.com
Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report October 23, 2022
COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Sunday or Monday due to gusty winds coming from the north. According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, winds will become less than 10 mph...
cw34.com
Undercover drug bust leads to the arrest of 3 people in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were arrested on Friday for multiple drug-related charges in Okeechobee County after detectives went undercover to investigate. The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office said they worked alongside the DEA, FDLE and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office during the case. The investigation began when detectives...
positivelyosceola.com
Driver crashes car, hospitalized after being shot in head in BVL, officials say
A man is in the hospital after being shot in the head Sunday night in a parking lot near the corner of Simpson Rd and Buenaventura Blvd. According to the Osceola Sheriff’s Office. It appears that the man crashed into a number of parked vehicles after being shot, the...
Comments / 3