Indian River County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Salesman accused of stealing dog from Florida home, attempting to send it to shelter

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - An Alabama salesman is accused of stealing a dog from a Central Florida home and attempting to send it to a shelter. Ethan Morales, 19, of Alabama was reportedly walking through a neighborhood in Rockledge conducting door-to-door sales, when a Jack Russell mix dog ran up to him from the owner's front yard on Oct. 20, according to an arrest affidavit.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
WESH

Police: 1 person shot, injured in Brevard County

COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police responded to the scene of a shooting Tuesday night. The shooting occurred on Peachtree Street around 11:45 p.m., according to the Cocoa Police Department. One person was hurt during the shooting. The condition of that person is not known at this time. Police said...
COCOA, FL
WESH

Man, woman dead in Central Florida motorcycle crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died following a crash in Melbourne Sunday night. According to Melbourne police, it happened in the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road around 6 p.m. According to investigators, a 77-year-old woman was driving a sedan west on Sarno Road. When...
MELBOURNE, FL
cbs12.com

Man killed after driving off road and crashing into tree

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 67-year-old man was killed after he ran off the road and crashed into a tree in Martin County on Monday night. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said at around 8:10 p.m. a 67-year-old man was driving his Chevy 2500 pickup truck down State Road 710 just east off SW Tommy Clement Blvd.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Florida Man Shocked by Wild Boar Feet From Convenience Store

Another interesting situation happened in Florida this week when a man was shocked by a wild boar just feet from a convenience store. According to Fox35, the man, Jacob Essick, was at a local Wawa when he encounter a wild boar roaming around the area. The store is notably located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gall and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne. Essick stated that there were originally two boars, but one of them took off before he could capture it on camera.
MELBOURNE, FL
brevardtimes.com

Two Killed In Crash at Sarno and Croton Road Intersection in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Florida -Just after 6:17 p.m on Sunday, October 23, 2022, Melbourne Police responded to the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road regarding a vehicle versus a motorcycle crash. When police arrived, they discovered that both motorcyclists had life-threatening injuries from the crash. The motorcycle driver was determined to...
MELBOURNE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Man charged with battery after fight inside restaurant in Sebastian, Florida

A 54-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation with a restaurant manager at the Captain Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. As officers responded, police dispatch informed them that a man, later identified as Michael A. Mazzarelli of St. Cloud, was actively fighting with a manager at the establishment. Once...
SEBASTIAN, FL
brevardtimes.com

Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report October 23, 2022

COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Sunday or Monday due to gusty winds coming from the north. According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, winds will become less than 10 mph...
COCOA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Undercover drug bust leads to the arrest of 3 people in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were arrested on Friday for multiple drug-related charges in Okeechobee County after detectives went undercover to investigate. The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office said they worked alongside the DEA, FDLE and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office during the case. The investigation began when detectives...

