Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Several injured in collision on Florida Turnpike west of I-75; alternate route recommended for drivers
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike just west of Interstate 75 caused heavy delays. The collision occurred around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday. Fire rescue crews responded to the scene and they are calling it a mass casualty incident. 7SkyForce captured what appeared to be a landscaping...
Six hurt in NW Dade Turnpike crash
MIAMI - A crash on the Florida Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade snarled traffic for miles Tuesday morning. The Turnpike was closed in both directions between Okeechobee Road and I-75 due to the multi-vehicle crash.According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an Isuzu landscaping truck was involved in a collision with four other vehicles. The two occupants of the truck were airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said four other people with minor injuries were taken to a local hospital.Just after 9 a.m., the lanes were reopened.
WSVN-TV
Security camera captures team of thieves attempting to steal catalytic converters
MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of catalytic converter thieves were caught in the act with one of them pulling out a gun before making a getaway. The victim’s van has now been hit twice. “Yeah, it’s the same group with another car,” said Julio Riano. Riano believes...
WATCH: Boat catches fire in Florida Keys
Firefighters had to battle a boat fire in the Florida Keys early Monday morning.
Click10.com
Police: Motorcyclist dies after shooting on I-95
MIAMI, Fla. – A motorcyclist has died after being shot multiple times early Sunday evening along a busy stretch of I-95, according to Miami-Dade Police. According to police, the man was driving southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times. Florida Highway Patrol responded...
Video provides clue in deadly I-95 shooting of motorcyclist in Miami
MIAMI - It could be a break in the case of a young motorcyclist who was gunned down this past weekend on I-95.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that Miami Police have released a new cell phone that they say shows an "unknown offender."They hope someone will recognize him. They say it shows the shooter on an orange and white KTM dirt bike fleeing southbound on I-95 around 7:30 p.m. near N.W. 75th St. Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva says police do not have a good description to release of the shooter or know what age he may be. They are also...
Click10.com
Woman arrested in Miami-Dade for trying to kill woman in Broward, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives arrested a 31-year-old woman in Miami-Dade County who is accused of trying to kill another woman on Sunday morning in an apartment in Broward County and stealing her car. Sgt. Christian Rogers, a spokesman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, announced the arrest of...
Click10.com
Deputies arrest man in St. Lucie County for 2 murders in Miami-Dade
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old murder suspect was awaiting extradition on Monday morning in St. Lucie County after deputies arrested him on Friday for two murders in Miami-Dade County. Kenrron McCarthy is facing charges in the murders of 25-year-olds Mark Cine and Eric Watters, according to the...
Detective In Florida Arrested For Battering Fellow Detective With ” Westling Hold”
A detective in Florida has been arrested and suspended after a battery charge on Friday stemming from an interaction at the Sheriff’s Office Substation. According to investigators, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Nicholis Joseph Whiteman, 38, was arrested Friday for misdemeanor battery after an
Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder
MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County, police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
Click10.com
Armed thief breaks into Miami-Dade home while owners were sound asleep
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An armed thief broke into a southwest Miami-Dade County home while the homeowners were sound asleep in the next room. The thief quietly took electronics and other items before quickly leaving. It happened Friday night on Southwest 75th Street. This fellow was hooded, (wearing) gloves,...
Click10.com
1 hurt in overnight stabbing in Little Havana, police say
MIAMI – Miami police investigated a stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood overnight Monday. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson with the Miami Police Department, said units responded to the First Apartments, on Southwest First Street, near Eighth Avenue, at around 2 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.
Click10.com
Police find 3 people with gunshot wounds wandering Biscayne Boulevard in front of Aventura Mall
AVENTURA, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after several shooting victims were found in Miami-Dade County. Police in Aventura took over a portion of the busy Biscayne Boulevard after three people found with gunshot wounds were wandering in traffic Saturday evening. “We immediately descended on the scene, we took...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Keys detective arrested for battery after putting fellow cop in ‘wrestling’ hold
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Monroe County deputies arrested one of their own Friday, after a detective was accused of battering a colleague inside a sheriff’s substation. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said Sgt. Nicholis Whiteman, 38, placed a 46-year-old fellow detective in a “wrestling-type hold without his consent” while the two were inside the Plantation Key substation on Oct. 12.
americanmilitarynews.com
Navy sailor in Key West arrested on felony hit-and-run charge after bicycle crash
Key West police arrested a U.S. Navy sailor who is accused of hitting a bicyclist with her car and leaving the scene last month. Ailin Tutor, 22, faces a felony count of hit-and-run that caused serious bodily injury. She could not be reached for comment Wednesday. A call to the phone number assigned to her on the arrest report goes directly to a message saying no calls are being accepted.
Click10.com
Police searhing for missing 12-year-old in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police is seeking the public’s help in the search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Bianza Toutebon was last seen along the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue on Wednesday. She stands 5 feet, 6...
Click10.com
Local Black leaders upset after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – There are questions about the future of historic Virginia Key after the mayor of Miami refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees. That decision has angered many local Black leaders. N. Patrick Range II is the now-former chairman of the...
Click10.com
Police find man missing from downtown Miami
MIAMI – Miami police found a man who went missing from the city’s downtown area, the department said Tuesday. Shaun Hollback-Hansen, 33, had been last seen at around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said. The Miami Police Department tweeted Tuesday evening that Hollback-Hansen was located “in good health.”
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Armed burglars ransack Miami home
MIAMI – A Miami woman is hoping police can catch two burglars caught on her surveillance camera stealing items from her family’s home. The burglary happened on Oct. 13 at Jennifer Hardcastle’s home on the city’s northeast side. “One of the kids was holding a handgun,...
Click10.com
Dirty Dining: Dead rodent and roaches found inside Miami Beach eatery
Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach, or fly issues during an inspection last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Two of the places listed below were ordered shut. According to state records, there was a dead rodent, rodent droppings, and a...
Comments / 0