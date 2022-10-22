ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Collier County demands answers on when FEMA trailers will arrive

Many people are asking when FEMA will provide trailers to people who lost their homes during Hurricane Ian. The agency still won’t say, and people in Southwest Florida are becoming frustrated with the lack of communication. Wednesday marks one month since Ian overwhelmed the region, with storm surge and...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FEMA to provide direct temporary housing in SWFL counties

FEMA now says it will provide direct temporary housing in Southwest Florida counties affected by Hurricane Ian. FEMA said it previously approved rental assistance but it determined it was insufficient to meet the housing need because of a lack of available housing resources. “FEMA is committed to helping Hurricane Ian...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Hundreds of Hurricane Ian survivors denied FEMA help after being approved

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Hundreds of survivors of Hurricane Ian applied for FEMA's help. They were approved, but the money never came and neither did an explanation. Pam Johnson and her husband, who are North Port residents, waited weeks for the money they needed – only to find out it's not going to come. The couple rode out the hurricane in their home of 22 years as the wind howled around them and grew stronger.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County to ask FEMA for private road debris removal

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to obtain approval to reimburse the county for removing debris from private roads. Currently the county is not picking up debris from private roads because it does not have an assurance from FEMA that will...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces further Ian relief measures in Fort Myers Beach

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Fort Myers Beach, along with DEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. DeSantis announced that a debris removal program has been created for Florida and that FEMA will expedite debris removal on private and...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Cape Coral officials provide Ian recovery update

Cape Coral officials provided residents with an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts on Friday, with an emphasis on debris removal and FEMA. Twenty-two days after the near Category 5 storm brought devastating destruction to Southwest Florida, Mayor John Gunter said efforts will continue for months and even years. Gunter...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach residents want running water back on island

Emotions are running high in the wake of Hurricane Ian. People living on Fort Myers Beach demand more help from the town, especially when it comes to running water and garbage pickup. During a meeting on Tuesday, residents made themselves heard about the lack of water, to a need for...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

San Carlos Island residents fed up with trash in front of their homes

San Carlos Island residents are fed up with the piles of trash in front of their homes. In one of the hardest hit areas like San Carlos Island, mountains of trash bags cover the sidewalks people use to walk on. People are tired of the trash in front of their...
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral neighborhood has a debris problem

One man needs the debris in his Cape Coral neighborhood gone. He said the City of Cape Coral is taking too long so now he and his condo association are taking matters into their own hands, spending thousands of dollars to get rid of it. The debris is slowing the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cleaning up the Fort Myers Yacht Basin

Many people hope the boats along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers are cleaned up. But they aren’t all destroyed, and some still want to call the houseboats home. Liveaboards are still not allowed to stay at the Fort Myers Yacht Basin, but they are allowed to come to collect their belongings.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coast Guard opens temporary hub, warns against recreational boating

Hurricane Ian washed away the U.S. Coast Guard base of operations on Fort Myers Beach. Now, they are setting up shop in the Cape. The only people allowed to visit the Horton Park and Boat Ramp right now are Coast Guard members, using the boat ramp in Cape Coral as its new hub after Moss Marina on Fort Myers Beach was destroyed.
CAPE CORAL, FL

