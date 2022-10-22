Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County demands answers on when FEMA trailers will arrive
Many people are asking when FEMA will provide trailers to people who lost their homes during Hurricane Ian. The agency still won’t say, and people in Southwest Florida are becoming frustrated with the lack of communication. Wednesday marks one month since Ian overwhelmed the region, with storm surge and...
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA to provide direct temporary housing in SWFL counties
FEMA now says it will provide direct temporary housing in Southwest Florida counties affected by Hurricane Ian. FEMA said it previously approved rental assistance but it determined it was insufficient to meet the housing need because of a lack of available housing resources. “FEMA is committed to helping Hurricane Ian...
fox13news.com
Hundreds of Hurricane Ian survivors denied FEMA help after being approved
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Hundreds of survivors of Hurricane Ian applied for FEMA's help. They were approved, but the money never came and neither did an explanation. Pam Johnson and her husband, who are North Port residents, waited weeks for the money they needed – only to find out it's not going to come. The couple rode out the hurricane in their home of 22 years as the wind howled around them and grew stronger.
North Port storm victim approved for FEMA assistance later denied funds
Pam Johnson's North Port home suffered significant damage during Hurricane Ian. Panels and parts of the roof were ripped away in the wind, leaving a costly mess for her and her husband.
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County to ask FEMA for private road debris removal
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to obtain approval to reimburse the county for removing debris from private roads. Currently the county is not picking up debris from private roads because it does not have an assurance from FEMA that will...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces further Ian relief measures in Fort Myers Beach
Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Fort Myers Beach, along with DEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. DeSantis announced that a debris removal program has been created for Florida and that FEMA will expedite debris removal on private and...
capecoralbreeze.com
Cape Coral officials provide Ian recovery update
Cape Coral officials provided residents with an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts on Friday, with an emphasis on debris removal and FEMA. Twenty-two days after the near Category 5 storm brought devastating destruction to Southwest Florida, Mayor John Gunter said efforts will continue for months and even years. Gunter...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach residents want running water back on island
Emotions are running high in the wake of Hurricane Ian. People living on Fort Myers Beach demand more help from the town, especially when it comes to running water and garbage pickup. During a meeting on Tuesday, residents made themselves heard about the lack of water, to a need for...
Debris removal still a major problem in Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian, residents say
The Lazy River Village in Sarasota County was hit hard by Hurricane Ian.
Charlotte County debris clean-up not expected to be complete until spring 2023
Charlotte County Public Works told Fox 4, Charlotte County has the option to hire two more contractor companies to bring in more debris trucks but is not an option they are looking at right now.
More mobile homes appearing as many continue to recover from Hurricane Ian
Nearly a month since Hurricane Ian changed lives forever, some still need to figure out where to live.
Charlotte County approves RV's in residential zones
According to the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners, there are 600 residences that have been deemed unsafe or destroyed.
NBC 2
Insurance deductible assistance available for some Charlotte County residents
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — In response to the disaster caused by Hurricane Ian, the State Housing Initiatives Partnership Disaster Assistance (SHIP) program will assist those who meet needs not covered by insurance or FEMA. Charlotte County Disaster Assistance program opened on Tuesday and will remain open until funds are...
fox13news.com
North Port works to fix eroded water control structures to help make them stronger before future storms
NORTH PORT, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian slowly moved through North Port, heavy winds and rain followed. Areas that were already saturated with water began to experience flooding. The City of North Port said its water control structures did their job despite some erosion. Now, work is underway to fix the damage and make them stronger.
WINKNEWS.com
San Carlos Island residents fed up with trash in front of their homes
San Carlos Island residents are fed up with the piles of trash in front of their homes. In one of the hardest hit areas like San Carlos Island, mountains of trash bags cover the sidewalks people use to walk on. People are tired of the trash in front of their...
Lee County collects 1 million cubic yards of storm debris
That is roughly equal to 1.1 million kitchen ovens removed from the road right-of-ways in unincorporated Lee County, officials said.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral neighborhood has a debris problem
One man needs the debris in his Cape Coral neighborhood gone. He said the City of Cape Coral is taking too long so now he and his condo association are taking matters into their own hands, spending thousands of dollars to get rid of it. The debris is slowing the...
WINKNEWS.com
Did Lee County’s ‘Just-in-Time’ evacuation protocol for Hurricane Ian cost lives?
As Hurricane Ian barreled over Western Cuba toward the Gulf of Mexico, counties on the Southwest coast of Florida had their emergency management plans at the ready — plans that every Florida county must prepare and regularly update. But a close look at Lee County’s plan reveals that its...
WINKNEWS.com
Cleaning up the Fort Myers Yacht Basin
Many people hope the boats along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers are cleaned up. But they aren’t all destroyed, and some still want to call the houseboats home. Liveaboards are still not allowed to stay at the Fort Myers Yacht Basin, but they are allowed to come to collect their belongings.
WINKNEWS.com
Coast Guard opens temporary hub, warns against recreational boating
Hurricane Ian washed away the U.S. Coast Guard base of operations on Fort Myers Beach. Now, they are setting up shop in the Cape. The only people allowed to visit the Horton Park and Boat Ramp right now are Coast Guard members, using the boat ramp in Cape Coral as its new hub after Moss Marina on Fort Myers Beach was destroyed.
