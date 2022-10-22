Read full article on original website
Lewis Hamilton defiant after agonising US GP blow and says he can take Mercedes 'to the top'
Lewis Hamilton sent a defiant message after agonisingly missing out on his first victory of the season at the United States GP, insisting he is "still here" and ready to take Mercedes "to the top" once they can close in on Red Bull. Hamilton looked on course for an unlikely,...
Who Controls Red Bull Following Owner Dietrich Mateschitz's Passing?
The co-founder of the energy drink company Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, has died at the age of 78. The Austrian businessman managed to amass a billion-dollar net worth during his lifetime, and the company will be part of his legacy. Article continues below advertisement. With Red Bull selling an estimated...
Racing world reacts to Max Verstappen news
You can’t stop Max Verstappen, regardless of which continent the Formula 1 driver is racing on. On Sunday, Verstappen overcame some early obstacles and caught Lewis Hamilton late to win the 2022 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in August, Texas. With 15 laps to go, Hamilton had the...
Red Bull and Alpine summoned by stewards after Haas protest
AUSTIN, Texas -- Red Bull and Alpine have been summoned to see the stewards after Haas lodged a protest about them following the U.S. Grand Prix. Sergio Perez of Red Bull and Fernando Alonso of Alpine drove with damaged cars during the race and had pieces come loose. Perez lost...
German gym tycoon Rainer Schaller, partner and kids on plane that disappeared off Costa Rican coast
Authorities in Costa Rica found wreckage believed to be from a plane carrying German CEO Rainer Schaller and four others that disappeared Friday.
Genius Sports, Premier League to Commercialize Player Skeletal Data
Genius Sports is expanding its data-capture relationship with the English Premier League, a move that will make information on players’ skeletal movements available to partners. It’s part of a wider extension between the company (NYSE: GENI) and Football DataCo, the licensing agency that houses rights for the Premier League, English Football League and the Scottish Professional Football League. The group has been working with Genius Sports since for a few years, developing an official data feed that’s monetized via deals with sportsbooks, media companies and teams. Financial specifics weren’t disclosed. As part of the new, expanded relationship, Genius Sports will build a...
