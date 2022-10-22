ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young

The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU coach Brian Kelly receives weekly honor

LSU head coach Brian Kelly has been named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week following the Tigers’ 45-20 home win over the visiting Ole Miss Rebels earlier this week. The honor is awarded weekly to a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also displaying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Why Jayden Daniels shows progress in LSU's Offense

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jayden Daniels former high school QB Coach talks about why Daniels is feeling more at home in the LSU offense. Ryan Porter also trains other quarterbacks across the country & runs the California Power & QB Cavalry teams. He explains what’s made the difference for Daniels & the Tiger offense […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The 45-20 win […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Greg McElroy says LSU didn't just beat Ole Miss, the Tigers 'dominated'

Ole Miss (7-1) suffered its first loss of the season as the Rebels fell 45-20 to the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. While the Tigers themselves have been up-and-down and inconsistent when looking at the season overall, they certainly have tarnished some undefeated records, and now Ole Miss joins a list that includes Mississippi State.
OXFORD, MS
Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan

Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
BATON ROUGE, LA
SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
College Football World Reacts To LSU Punishment News

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm following the Tigers' win over Ole Miss on Saturday. LSU has been hit with a big fine for its field storm following the upset win. It's a big one. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU comes in at #18 in latest AP Polls following big win against Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are back in the AP Top 25 rankings, coming in at #18 following their upset win over Ole Miss. The Tigers were briefly ranked #25 earlier this season before dropping out the ranks after a blowout loss to #3 Tennessee. Since then, LSU has found a rhythm, winning their last two games in dominating fashion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
College Sports World Reacts To Livvy Dunne Preseason Video

Olivia Dunne is ready for the 2022-23 LSU Tigers gymnastics season. The popular college athlete, who has millions of followers across platforms, shared a viral preseason video on TikTok earlier this week. Dunne is ready to go. "Pre-szn grind😼," Dunne wrote. The video has more than 3 million views...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
BATON ROUGE, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSU student charged with DWI after rear-ending vehicle on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An LSU student was arrested over the weekend after confessing to drinking “two beers, three mixed drinks and three shots,” before slamming into the back of another vehicle, according to the affidavit. The student has been identified as Zachary Heitzmann, 22, of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
