FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
atozsports.com
Watch: LSU head coach Brian Kelly might have just thrown shade at his own fan base
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly might have thrown some shade at his own fan base on Tuesday night. A reporter asked Kelly how he felt about LSU fans rushing the field after the Tigers’ win against the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday. Ole Miss was ranked No....
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
theadvocate.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey has added a 5-star commitment to an already impressive Class of 2023
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey scored another big victory when 6-foot-5 forward Aalyah Del Rosario committed Tuesday to the Tigers over three other schools, including reigning national champion South Carolina. Del Rosario — a five-star recruit and the No. 7 player in the nation, according to Hoopgurlz — made...
thecomeback.com
Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young
The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly receives weekly honor
LSU head coach Brian Kelly has been named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week following the Tigers’ 45-20 home win over the visiting Ole Miss Rebels earlier this week. The honor is awarded weekly to a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also displaying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.
Why Jayden Daniels shows progress in LSU’s Offense
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jayden Daniels former high school QB Coach talks about why Daniels is feeling more at home in the LSU offense. Ryan Porter also trains other quarterbacks across the country & runs the California Power & QB Cavalry teams. He explains what’s made the difference for Daniels & the Tiger offense […]
SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The 45-20 win […]
Lane Kiffin Gives Humorous Response to Taylor Swift Question Following Loss to LSU
Lane Kiffin is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding Taylor Swift's new album.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy says LSU didn't just beat Ole Miss, the Tigers 'dominated'
Ole Miss (7-1) suffered its first loss of the season as the Rebels fell 45-20 to the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. While the Tigers themselves have been up-and-down and inconsistent when looking at the season overall, they certainly have tarnished some undefeated records, and now Ole Miss joins a list that includes Mississippi State.
tennisrecruiting.net
Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan
Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm
The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
College Football World Reacts To LSU Punishment News
The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm following the Tigers' win over Ole Miss on Saturday. LSU has been hit with a big fine for its field storm following the upset win. It's a big one. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will...
wbrz.com
LSU comes in at #18 in latest AP Polls following big win against Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are back in the AP Top 25 rankings, coming in at #18 following their upset win over Ole Miss. The Tigers were briefly ranked #25 earlier this season before dropping out the ranks after a blowout loss to #3 Tennessee. Since then, LSU has found a rhythm, winning their last two games in dominating fashion.
theadvocate.com
Besides LHSAA titles, wins what has Scotlandville's Carlos Sample netted now?
Carlos Sample calls it a “program” award. As the face of the Scotlandville boys basketball program, Sample has received a major honor — the National Federation of High Schools Louisiana Boys Basketball Coach of the Year honor for 2021-22. “I am elated about it,” Sample said. “This...
College Sports World Reacts To Livvy Dunne Preseason Video
Olivia Dunne is ready for the 2022-23 LSU Tigers gymnastics season. The popular college athlete, who has millions of followers across platforms, shared a viral preseason video on TikTok earlier this week. Dunne is ready to go. "Pre-szn grind😼," Dunne wrote. The video has more than 3 million views...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
theadvocate.com
Why did this prominent Metairie Race Course painting disappear? Curious Louisiana finds out.
The oval is still there, but the Metairie Race Course isn't. Neither is the painting that immortalized the days when horse races were the sport of the day in Metairie. Perhaps the the most famous of those races, an 1852 contest between the race horses Lexington and Lecomte, would result in the renaming of a Louisiana town.
fox8live.com
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
brproud.com
LSU student charged with DWI after rear-ending vehicle on campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An LSU student was arrested over the weekend after confessing to drinking “two beers, three mixed drinks and three shots,” before slamming into the back of another vehicle, according to the affidavit. The student has been identified as Zachary Heitzmann, 22, of...
