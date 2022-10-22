ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR World Reacts To The Viral Bubba Wallace Photo

Bubba Wallace is currently serving a one-race suspension for his actions during last weekend's Cup Series race. The 23XI Racing driver has apologized for intentionally spinning out a fellow driver last weekend. This weekend, Wallace is taking in the race away from the track. "Just @DoorDash ‘d some Humble Pie...
Sports World Reacts To Genie Bouchard's Top Swimsuit Photos

Genie Bouchard has been making her comeback on the tennis court in recent months. The Canadian tennis star has dealt with some injuries in recent years, though she's hoping to regain her top form on the court in the months to come. Bouchard has built up a big brand both...
NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart Decision News

Tony Stewart will be getting back in a race car this weekend. The former NASCAR star will be making his racing debut in the NHRA in Las Vegas. "Tony Stewart will make his NHRA (driving) debut this weekend at Las Vegas in a Top Alcohol dragster," Kelly Crandall tweeted. Racing...
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Win On Sunday

A week after his incident with Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson took home the checkered flag on Sunday. The veteran NASCAR driver won Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race in impressive fashion. Larson took home the win at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. NASCAR fans are impressed by Larson's ability and his performance on...
23XI Racing adds own punishment to Bubba Wallace

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will miss Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami after he intentionally wrecked and then shoved Kyle Larson last week in Las Vegas. However, the punishment from NASCAR apparently only pales in comparison to what Wallace’s own team did. Denny Hamlin, co-owner of the 23XI Racing team...
Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Thought Andre The Giant Was Going To Kill Him

Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant had one of the most iconic wrestling rivalries in history, but their issues were not always contained inside the ring. According to Mario Mancini on the latest episode of "The Mario Mancini Show," Hogan once thought Andre was going to legitimately kill him, which led to him, "screaming down the hallway."
AUTO RACING: Last race for NASCAR drivers to make Final Four

Site: Martinsville, Virginia. Schedule: Saturday, practice, noon, and qualifying, 12:45 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (NBC). Track: Martinsville Speedway. Race distance: 500 laps, 263 miles. Last year: Alex Bowman won after starting 13th. Last race: Kyle Larson led 199 of 267 laps at Homestead-Miami and won for the third time...
Racing world reacts to Max Verstappen news

You can’t stop Max Verstappen, regardless of which continent the Formula 1 driver is racing on. On Sunday, Verstappen overcame some early obstacles and caught Lewis Hamilton late to win the 2022 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in August, Texas. With 15 laps to go, Hamilton had the...
PGA Tour star will be "taking a break for a little bit"

PGA Tour star Max Homa has confirmed he will be "taking a break" from competitive action as he will shortly become a father for the first time. Homa, 31, has enjoyed another stellar year on the PGA Tour with two victories coming at the Wells Fargo Championship in May and a successful title defence at the Fortinet Championship in September when taking advantage of a shocking collapse from Danny Willett.
Serena Williams announces major career decision

Tennis legend Serena Williams played what she believed to be her final tennis match back in September. The reports of her retirement, however, appear to have been premature. Williams has hinted in the past she might pull a Tom Brady, and she took another step in that direction this week at TechCrunch, making it clear that she was not retired.
NASCAR drivers embrace recent rule enforcement, support penalties

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — NASCAR rarely suspends a driver for an on-track incident. It rarely penalizes a team for race manipulation. It has done both those things the past two weeks. The message: Don’t mess with the playoffs, and don’t do anything wickedly dangerous. Have teams and drivers...
NASCAR: Kyle Larson Sets Up Split Title Scenario After Win at Homestead-Miami Speedway

After winning the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Kyle Larson has set up a split title scenario for the NASCAR Playoffs. In other words, the driver’s champion could be different from the owner’s champion. Larson is not in the driver’s championship after being eliminated after the Roval, however, he just punched Hendrick Motorsports’ ticket into the Championship 4.
