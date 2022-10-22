Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR World Reacts To The Viral Bubba Wallace Photo
Bubba Wallace is currently serving a one-race suspension for his actions during last weekend's Cup Series race. The 23XI Racing driver has apologized for intentionally spinning out a fellow driver last weekend. This weekend, Wallace is taking in the race away from the track. "Just @DoorDash ‘d some Humble Pie...
Sports World Reacts To Genie Bouchard's Top Swimsuit Photos
Genie Bouchard has been making her comeback on the tennis court in recent months. The Canadian tennis star has dealt with some injuries in recent years, though she's hoping to regain her top form on the court in the months to come. Bouchard has built up a big brand both...
NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart Decision News
Tony Stewart will be getting back in a race car this weekend. The former NASCAR star will be making his racing debut in the NHRA in Las Vegas. "Tony Stewart will make his NHRA (driving) debut this weekend at Las Vegas in a Top Alcohol dragster," Kelly Crandall tweeted. Racing...
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Win On Sunday
A week after his incident with Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson took home the checkered flag on Sunday. The veteran NASCAR driver won Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race in impressive fashion. Larson took home the win at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. NASCAR fans are impressed by Larson's ability and his performance on...
Tony Stewart’s Return to Racing Is Dangerous and More Than a Little Defiant Toward NASCAR
Tony Stewart will make his NHRA debut in Las Vegas on the same weekend NASCAR determines its field for the Championship 4. The post Tony Stewart’s Return to Racing Is Dangerous and More Than a Little Defiant Toward NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
23XI Racing adds own punishment to Bubba Wallace
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will miss Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami after he intentionally wrecked and then shoved Kyle Larson last week in Las Vegas. However, the punishment from NASCAR apparently only pales in comparison to what Wallace’s own team did. Denny Hamlin, co-owner of the 23XI Racing team...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Out NASCAR for Inconsistencies on Penalties After Bubba Wallace Ruling
Dale Earnhardt Jr. bluntly calls out NASCAR for being inconsistent in penalty rulings after Bubba Wallace suspension and for getting a penalty wrong with his own driver. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Out NASCAR for Inconsistencies on Penalties After Bubba Wallace Ruling appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Thought Andre The Giant Was Going To Kill Him
Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant had one of the most iconic wrestling rivalries in history, but their issues were not always contained inside the ring. According to Mario Mancini on the latest episode of "The Mario Mancini Show," Hogan once thought Andre was going to legitimately kill him, which led to him, "screaming down the hallway."
MMAmania.com
‘Fat’ Jake Paul announces move to heavyweight following Anderson Silva fight, calls out Tyson Fury
Jake Paul has big plans following his Anderson Silva fight (literally). The undefeated “Problem Child” recently told his social media followers that he plans to bump up to the heavyweight division to challenge division champion Tyson Fury, who may or may not remain on top following his Derek Chisora trilogy in December.
Golf Digest
Meet the PGA Tour pro who just topped $10 million in career earnings but also joined this not-so-popular club
There’s the potential that Alex Noren isn’t even aware of what he “accomplished” on Sunday at the CJ Cup. An even-par 71 to close things out at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C., left the 40-year-old Swede in a ho-hum tie for 37th place, earning him a respectable if unremarkable $46,830.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Hints at Playing in Upcoming World Baseball Classic
Ohtani would be a huge addition to Team Japan.
FOX Sports
AUTO RACING: Last race for NASCAR drivers to make Final Four
Site: Martinsville, Virginia. Schedule: Saturday, practice, noon, and qualifying, 12:45 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (NBC). Track: Martinsville Speedway. Race distance: 500 laps, 263 miles. Last year: Alex Bowman won after starting 13th. Last race: Kyle Larson led 199 of 267 laps at Homestead-Miami and won for the third time...
thecomeback.com
Racing world reacts to Max Verstappen news
You can’t stop Max Verstappen, regardless of which continent the Formula 1 driver is racing on. On Sunday, Verstappen overcame some early obstacles and caught Lewis Hamilton late to win the 2022 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in August, Texas. With 15 laps to go, Hamilton had the...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star will be "taking a break for a little bit"
PGA Tour star Max Homa has confirmed he will be "taking a break" from competitive action as he will shortly become a father for the first time. Homa, 31, has enjoyed another stellar year on the PGA Tour with two victories coming at the Wells Fargo Championship in May and a successful title defence at the Fortinet Championship in September when taking advantage of a shocking collapse from Danny Willett.
thecomeback.com
Serena Williams announces major career decision
Tennis legend Serena Williams played what she believed to be her final tennis match back in September. The reports of her retirement, however, appear to have been premature. Williams has hinted in the past she might pull a Tom Brady, and she took another step in that direction this week at TechCrunch, making it clear that she was not retired.
FOX Sports
NASCAR drivers embrace recent rule enforcement, support penalties
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — NASCAR rarely suspends a driver for an on-track incident. It rarely penalizes a team for race manipulation. It has done both those things the past two weeks. The message: Don’t mess with the playoffs, and don’t do anything wickedly dangerous. Have teams and drivers...
NASCAR: Kyle Larson Sets Up Split Title Scenario After Win at Homestead-Miami Speedway
After winning the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Kyle Larson has set up a split title scenario for the NASCAR Playoffs. In other words, the driver’s champion could be different from the owner’s champion. Larson is not in the driver’s championship after being eliminated after the Roval, however, he just punched Hendrick Motorsports’ ticket into the Championship 4.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
637K+
Followers
80K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0