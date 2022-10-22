Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onscene.tv
Car Comes Off of Freeway Crash | San Diego
10.24.2022 | 9:26 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver on the vehicle came off of the southbound I-5, went through the brush on the right shoulder, and landed on the Gilman Dr. on-ramp to the freeway. It’s believed that she had hit the center divider before leaving the freeway. She told the CHP officers that her steering wheel locked up before the crash. She did not appear to be injured, but an ambulance was called for her. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
San Diego police response delayed to Logan Heights rape scene
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and rape charges Tuesday in downtown court. A judge ordered Ronald “Ronnie” Bray, 34, held without bail. Bray is accused of crawling through a window and raping a woman in the bedroom of her...
'Operation Devil's Den': 23 charged in gang investigation in Escondido
An 18-month undercover investigation has led to the arrest of over 20 people in Escondido in relation to various narcotics and firearm charges.
Two People Taken to Hospital After Police Pursuit
Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life- threatening injuries from a crash when they tried speeding away from police in La Mesa, authorities said Tuesday. Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, officers tried pulling over a car in the 7700 block of Alvarado Road due to its taillight being out, according to the San Diego Police Department. The car’s driver would not stop and ended up crashing into a wall and flipping over. Both occupants in the car were ejected, according to TV reports.
onscene.tv
Semi-Truck Nearly Ripped In Half After I-805 Freeway Crash | Chula Vista
10.23.2022 | 1:44 AM | CHULA VISTA – The California Highway Patrol along with Chula Vista Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident involving a semi-truck. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a Semi-truck that crashed on its side along the freeway guardrail. The driver of the semi-truck was able to self-extricate himself before being transported to a local hospital by paramedics. His injuries do not appear to be serious. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Body found in homeless encampment being investigated as homicide
Homicide detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating after finding a 62-year-old man dead Saturday in the Encanto neighborhood, authorities said.
Authorities Identify Homicide Victim Found in Encanto-Area Encampment
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a homicide victim whose decomposing body was found last weekend at a makeshift encampment in the Encanto area. The remains of Leonard Watkins, 62, were discovered off the 400 block of 61st Street at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department. Due...
18-year-old motorcyclist dies in rural East County crash
An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a crash in rural East County, county medical officials said.
onscene.tv
Search For Five Juvies After Crashing Stolen Car Into Hydrant | Chula Vista
10.22.2022 | 7:27 PM | CHULA VISTA – 5 Juveniles were seen running away after crashing a stolen car into a fire hydrant. Water was shooting approx 50 feet into the air. The 3 males and 2 females took off into the neighborhood and were hiding in different locations.
Man dies following crash in Tierrasanta
A driver heading westbound on on 10100 Tierrasant Blvd in a 2017 Nissan NV200 drove off the roadway northbound shortly before 10:41 a.m. Monday, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Fisher.
San Diego officers participate in Law Enforcement Torch Run
Several San Diego area law enforcement officers are running through the streets of San Diego. They are participating in an annual event to raise money and support for the Special Olympics.
Man crashes motorcycle in Mission Valley East
A 62-year-old man was involved in a motorcycle crash while heading eastbound on 1500 Camino Del Rio South around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer John Buttle.
Motorcyclist Breaks Both Legs in Mission Valley Solo Wreck
A 62-year-old motorcyclist suffered multiple fractures in Mission Valley Sunday after he failed to negotiate a bend in the road and was ejected from his 2022 KTM. He was traveling eastbound in the 1500 block of Camino del Rio South at about 11:30 a.m. when he missed a bend on the left and collided with the south curb line.
San Diego mother accused of murdering her 2-month-old baby faces judge
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman accused of killing her two-month-old baby faced a judge for the first time Tuesday morning. 35-year-old Christine Mendoza entered a plea of not guilty. The judge ordered media not to show Mendoza's face on camera. Mendoza is charged with First Degree Murder...
Reward Offered for Info on 2 Dogs Left to Die at Buena Vista Lagoon
San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team is offering a reward of up to $1,000 Tuesday for information in a felony animal abuse case involving two dogs found at Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside. The two dogs were found by a Public Works employee in a shopping container...
SD Man Sentenced for Beating Transgender Victim at East Village Homeless Resource Center
A San Diego man was sentenced to 44 days in jail, with credit for time served, for repeatedly punching a transgender person earlier this year at an East Village homeless resource center, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Tony Taverlia McQueen, 57, pleaded guilty to battery in...
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash in rural East County
Craig Cornford, a 57-year-old male who resided in San Diego, was identified as the solo pilot aboard a small experimental plane that crashed in East County on Oct. 4, according to the County Medical Examiner.
Coast News
Crash causes Vista power outage
VISTA — More than 850 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the North Vista – Buena areas were without power the morning of Oct. 24, reportedly due to a rollover crash on the 1900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. The single-vehicle crash just before 2:30 a.m....
NBC San Diego
San Diego Humane Society Wants to Find Out Who Left 2 Dogs to Die in Oceanside
Someone left two dogs to die in a shipping container at the Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside last week and the San Diego Humane Society's law enforcement team is offering a reward for tips that lead to an arrest. A $1,000 reward is being offered for anyone who helps find...
San Diego man convicted in hate crime case at homeless shelter
A 57-year-old man was convicted of battery and committing a hate crime in May, according to the San Diego District Attorney’s Office.
Comments / 3