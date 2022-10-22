10.24.2022 | 9:26 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver on the vehicle came off of the southbound I-5, went through the brush on the right shoulder, and landed on the Gilman Dr. on-ramp to the freeway. It’s believed that she had hit the center divider before leaving the freeway. She told the CHP officers that her steering wheel locked up before the crash. She did not appear to be injured, but an ambulance was called for her. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO