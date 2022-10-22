ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Car Comes Off of Freeway Crash | San Diego

10.24.2022 | 9:26 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver on the vehicle came off of the southbound I-5, went through the brush on the right shoulder, and landed on the Gilman Dr. on-ramp to the freeway. It’s believed that she had hit the center divider before leaving the freeway. She told the CHP officers that her steering wheel locked up before the crash. She did not appear to be injured, but an ambulance was called for her. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Two People Taken to Hospital After Police Pursuit

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life- threatening injuries from a crash when they tried speeding away from police in La Mesa, authorities said Tuesday. Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, officers tried pulling over a car in the 7700 block of Alvarado Road due to its taillight being out, according to the San Diego Police Department. The car’s driver would not stop and ended up crashing into a wall and flipping over. Both occupants in the car were ejected, according to TV reports.
LA MESA, CA
onscene.tv

Semi-Truck Nearly Ripped In Half After I-805 Freeway Crash | Chula Vista

10.23.2022 | 1:44 AM | CHULA VISTA – The California Highway Patrol along with Chula Vista Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident involving a semi-truck. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a Semi-truck that crashed on its side along the freeway guardrail. The driver of the semi-truck was able to self-extricate himself before being transported to a local hospital by paramedics. His injuries do not appear to be serious. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
CHULA VISTA, CA
Coast News

Crash causes Vista power outage

VISTA — More than 850 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the North Vista – Buena areas were without power the morning of Oct. 24, reportedly due to a rollover crash on the 1900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. The single-vehicle crash just before 2:30 a.m....
VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy