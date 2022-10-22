Read full article on original website
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
NBC San Diego
A Walk in His Shoes: Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove Gifts Girl, 9, One-of-a-Kind Souvenir
Despite a tough loss that knocked the San Diego Padres out of the postseason, faithful fans lined the gates of Petco Park to welcome their team home Sunday, including a nine-year-old girl who couldn't have predicted what happened next. Ingrid Janssens-Lozano was one of hundreds of fans who ushered the...
Padres fans faithful to the last pitch, thankful for incredible postseason
Friar fans were faithful to the last pitch. Thousands of fans packed into Petco Park during Sunday's watch party as the Padres were in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies.
William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: The Phillies Are World Series Bound! Fans in a Frenzy
Under a blue, gray sky, with a chilly autumn wind kicking up, the Phillies finalized their trip to their eighth World Series in franchise history with a heart-stopping 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. And of course, the city of Philadelphia is in a frenzy. Check out the best fan reactions below:
What's next for the Padres' roster after their improbable postseason run?
The Padres made it to the NLCS for the first time since 1998, but their season came to a close yesterday when they were knocked off by the Phillies in five games. San Diego now turns its attention to the offseason, where they’ll face a decent amount of possible roster turnover around a star-studded core.
Must Listen: Bryce Harper describes what it's like playing for Phillies fans
A Must Listen: A lot can be said about what it means to be a Philadelphia Phillies fan. But what Bryce Harper had to say might just be the perfect description.
Wichita Eagle
Yankees’ Infielders Take Blame For Costly Botched Double Play Against Astros in Game 4
NEW YORK — You can't make a mistake like this and expect to beat the Astros. Not in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, one loss away from getting swept. The Yankees were clinging to a one-run lead in the top of the seventh inning on Sunday night. Their offense had finally shown up, pushing five runs across through the first six innings—that's after New York scored a grand total of four runs in the first three games of this series, three lifeless losses.
What greased poles? Phillies fans celebrate team's first trip to World Series since '09
No matter where you looked Sunday night, you found Phillies fans celebrating their team's National League Championship.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig in Peak Postseason Form in the KBO Playoffs
Former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig played his first season in the Korean Baseball Organization this year, playing 126 games for the Kiwoom Heroes. In the regular season, he batted .277 with an .837 OPS, slamming 21 home runs and driving in 73. Puig has continued his solid play into the...
Wichita Eagle
How the Phillies Can Upset the Astros and Win the World Series
The Astros have yet to lose in the postseason, going 7–0 vs. the Mariners and Yankees. So how could the Phillies, a club with 87 wins in the regular season, the fewest of any National League playoff team, win four of seven against the American League champs? Here’s a blueprint for how Philadelphia could deliver yet another case of World Series heartbreak from the NL East to Houston.
NBC San Diego
Friar Faithful Welcome Post-Playoff Padres Back to Petco Park
The Friar Faithful showed their devotion to their beloved San Diego Padres late on Sunday night after the team's heartbreaking loss in Philadelphia earlier in the day. After they fell to the Phillies in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, the Padres flew back to San Diego, arriving in buses at Petco Park just after midnight.
Wichita Eagle
New York Mets Expected to Sign Jeremy Hefner to new Contract
The Mets are close to extending the longest tenured member of their coaching staff. According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner is finalizing a new contract that would keep him in the same role for next season and possibly beyond. The 36-year-old has spent...
Phillies anthem 'Dancing on My Own' deemed perfect underdog song for comeback team
"This song wasn't on anybody's radar and now it's through the roof, kind of like the team."
Wichita Eagle
Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
Wichita Eagle
Why Jose Ramirez Should Win The 2022 Hank Aaron Award
The Guardians and Jose Ramirez got some pretty cool news this afternoon after it was announced that Ramirez would be a finalist for the 2022 Hank Aaron Award. The award is given to a player in the American League and National League for the best offensive performance. The other finalists...
Phillymag.com
These Are Our 6 Favorite Phillies Interviews We’ve Done Over the Years
A nostalgic look back at some true characters and great players. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. With the Phillies heading to the World Series on Friday, it got us thinking about the many Phillies personalities...
NBA Scout Doesn’t Hold Back About Philadelphia 76ers
The 2022-23 NBA season has been a rocky one for the Philadelphia 76ers out of the gates. They had a very tough opener, going on the road to face the Boston Celtics. Things didn’t get easier, as they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in their home opener. The 76ers lost...
