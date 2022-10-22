ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: The Phillies Are World Series Bound! Fans in a Frenzy

Under a blue, gray sky, with a chilly autumn wind kicking up, the Phillies finalized their trip to their eighth World Series in franchise history with a heart-stopping 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. And of course, the city of Philadelphia is in a frenzy. Check out the best fan reactions below:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Yankees’ Infielders Take Blame For Costly Botched Double Play Against Astros in Game 4

NEW YORK — You can't make a mistake like this and expect to beat the Astros. Not in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, one loss away from getting swept. The Yankees were clinging to a one-run lead in the top of the seventh inning on Sunday night. Their offense had finally shown up, pushing five runs across through the first six innings—that's after New York scored a grand total of four runs in the first three games of this series, three lifeless losses.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: Yasiel Puig in Peak Postseason Form in the KBO Playoffs

Former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig played his first season in the Korean Baseball Organization this year, playing 126 games for the Kiwoom Heroes. In the regular season, he batted .277 with an .837 OPS, slamming 21 home runs and driving in 73. Puig has continued his solid play into the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

How the Phillies Can Upset the Astros and Win the World Series

The Astros have yet to lose in the postseason, going 7–0 vs. the Mariners and Yankees. So how could the Phillies, a club with 87 wins in the regular season, the fewest of any National League playoff team, win four of seven against the American League champs? Here’s a blueprint for how Philadelphia could deliver yet another case of World Series heartbreak from the NL East to Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC San Diego

Friar Faithful Welcome Post-Playoff Padres Back to Petco Park

The Friar Faithful showed their devotion to their beloved San Diego Padres late on Sunday night after the team's heartbreaking loss in Philadelphia earlier in the day. After they fell to the Phillies in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, the Padres flew back to San Diego, arriving in buses at Petco Park just after midnight.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Wichita Eagle

New York Mets Expected to Sign Jeremy Hefner to new Contract

The Mets are close to extending the longest tenured member of their coaching staff. According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner is finalizing a new contract that would keep him in the same role for next season and possibly beyond. The 36-year-old has spent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wichita Eagle

Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket

New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Why Jose Ramirez Should Win The 2022 Hank Aaron Award

The Guardians and Jose Ramirez got some pretty cool news this afternoon after it was announced that Ramirez would be a finalist for the 2022 Hank Aaron Award. The award is given to a player in the American League and National League for the best offensive performance. The other finalists...

