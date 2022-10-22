ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 61

THE UNKNOWN
3d ago

If I'm paying for my children to go your school you don't tell me what I have to do. Maybe you should put your children in another private school. And see how fast they change their minds when tuition is down.

Reply(3)
18
James Dimmock
3d ago

This is in an effort to create openings for mainstream Students who can barely qualify to get into these Institutions. I call them openings by default, Seats that are up for grabs. This because of the fact that nothing has worked in the absence of qualifiers like merit, good grades and a commentment to learning. The Admissions Administrators are not happy with these policies of grade inflation, social promotion and elimination of Standardized tests as well as challenging advanced college placement classes. They now realize that these changes were misguided and they are suffering from Buyers remorse.

Reply(13)
8
Guest
3d ago

It’s so much fun to watch how these articles bring the cockroaches out to fan racist flames with misinformation.

Reply(5)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Jewish Press

Yeshiva University Approves ‘Halacha-Grounded’ Group for LGBTQ Students

Yeshiva University this week announced a new initiative to “support its LGBTQ undergraduates.”. The initiative, “grounded on Halacha and Torah values,” includes support for a new student club which it says is “an approved traditional Orthodox alternative” to the YU Pride Alliance organization that hoped to establish a branch at the school.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

New report shines spotlight on enduring stain of slavery in NY

The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, in Montgomery, Alabama, displays the history of slavery and racism in America. A new report and museum exhibit trains a spotlight on New York's leading role in the transatlantic slave trade. The study by the Equal Justice Initiative calls enslavement a "defining feature" of the Empire State. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

Largest Private Hasidic Jewish School In New York Admits To Federal Fraud

The largest private Hasidic Jewish school in New York admitted to stealing millions of dollars from government programs. Operators of the Central United Talmudical Academy in Brooklyn admitted in court Monday to the fraudulent wrongdoings. The all-boys school, which serves 2,000 youth in the area, admitted to illegally shifting funds...
BROOKLYN, NY
WKTV

Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Jewish school in New York to pay $8 mn to avoid fraud prosecution

An Orthodox Jewish school in New York state will pay $8 million after admitting to financial fraud and embezzlement of public funds, according to court documents released Monday. The Central United Talmudical Academy (CUTA), which operates New York state's largest Hasidic educational establishment in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, admitted to embezzling some $3 million from the federal government that was intended for the daily meals of some 2,000 schoolboys.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

NYU chemistry professor, 84, who was fired after students complained his class was too hard says US colleges need to stop 'coddling' students and 'apply a little tough love'- while university argues he 'wasn't successful' at teaching

A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

NYC Property Tycoon Locked in Feud With Smack-Talking Nephew

A New York City real estate tycoon is suing his own nephew, accusing the younger man of scheming to dethrone him as head of the lucrative family business, according to a civil court filing obtained by The Daily Beast.The nephew sent an email on Sept. 9 attacking his uncle for alleged “fraud and concealment in his management of the business,” states the lawsuit, which blasted the “malicious and unlawful [effort] to besmirch” Albert Kalimian’s “good name.” Kalimian, 64, argues in the complaint that his sister’s son has launched “unjustified and bad faith efforts to disrupt and usurp Mr. Kalimian’s management...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Could a Republican ever run New York again?

It has been more than 15 years since a Republican governor has been at the helm in Albany. Rep. Lee Zeldin is hoping to change that by ousting Gov. Kathy Hochul. But the state has been growing more blue in recent years and the math does not favor red. Pat Kiernan speaks with his colleagues about whether this is the time for a Republican victory. If not, will the party ever win statewide elections again?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
