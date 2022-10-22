ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Volunteers and donations needed for Little Brothers firewood program

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly chapter in Hancock is looking to strengthen its firewood program. Volunteers split, organize, and deliver firewood to elders to heat their homes year-round. Michigan Tech University (MTU) students have been actively volunteering on weekends. “Our firewood program is for...
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

UP Audiology opens ‘Hearing for the Holiday’ giveaway applications

IRON MOUNTAIN & HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Audiology’s “Hearing for the Holiday” giveaway application is now open. The group will give away two sets of hearing aids this holiday season. One from its Iron Mountain office and one from its Houghton office. This is the fourth year the business has done this program. If taken care of properly, a hearing aid can last up to seven years.
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Upcoming blood drives in the Copper Country from UP Regional Blood Center

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center (UPRBC) is hosting multiple blood drives in Baraga and Houghton counties this week. “We want everyone who is feeling healthy and well to come out to the blood drives to donate,” said UPRBC Blood Collection Coordinator Rachel Washburn. “You can donate every 8 weeks and is a great way to do something good and make sure our community is safe and healthy.”
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Higher Love Houghton dispensary celebrates 1 year of business

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton cannabis provider Higher Love celebrated its one-year anniversary on Monday. Higher Love has other branches in Marquette, Crystal Falls, Munising and Ironwood. The celebration kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving all of the staff in commemoration of the anniversary. There were sales on...
HOUGHTON, MI
UPMATTERS

Historic house in Central destroyed by fire

CENTRAL, Mich. (WJMN) – A house owned by the Keweenaw County Historical Society (KCHS) in the Central Mine Historic District was destroyed in a fire on Sunday night, according to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy with the sheriff’s office reportedly responded to assist the Allouez Township...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WLUC

Driver hospitalized after hitting tree in Humboldt Township

HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was taken to UPHS-Marquette Tuesday night after hitting a tree with a minivan in Marquette County. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 8:00 p.m., when a minivan driven by a Florence, Wis. man crossed the centerline while driving north on M-95 just south of County Road FH.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Dickinson and Iron County youth hockey teams battle cancer

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Youth hockey teams from Dickinson and Iron Counties are set to come together to support cancer awareness. This Saturday, the 14-and-under “Iron Kings” from Dickinson County and “Ice Hawks” from Iron County will play in an exhibition fundraiser game to battle cancer.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Road Commission looks ahead to 2023 projects

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is looking ahead to next year’s projects. At Monday night’s meeting, the commission board approved $1.7 million for repairs in the 2023 fiscal year. Marquette County Road Commission Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki said this will go toward chip sealing,...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Negaunee woman who crashes car at mall later dies of medical condition

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— A woman has died of a medical condition after she crashed her vehicle in the Westwood Mall parking lot in Marquette Township Monday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 6:45 p.m. after a 37-year-old Negaunee woman crashed onto a curb due to a suspected medical emergency. She was taken to UPHS-Marquette, where she later succumbed to the condition.
NEGAUNEE, MI
abc10up.com

Hancock Woman Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine

A Hancock woman and a man from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin were arrested in a drug bust in Bergland Thursday. Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team say they had been investigating the pair for two months, and believe they had been bringing large quantities of methamphetamine into the Hancock area. The two were pulled over as they returned to the Copper Country from Minneapolis. Troopers say that they observed the man throw something from the car window as they pulled the vehicle over. With the help of a tracking dog, they recovered a large quantity of meth. The Hancock woman was held at the Gogebic County Jail on several outstanding warrants. The Wisconsin man was taken to the Houghton County Jail on separate warrants. The case is being reviewed by the Ontonagon County Prosecutor’s office. Investigators say charges of Possession With Intent to Delivery Methamphetamine are expected to be filed. That’s a 20-year felony.
HANCOCK, MI
wnmufm.org

UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP

BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

COVID-19 booster shot demand remains consistent in Dickinson County, despite decline across US

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 20 million Americans have gotten the newest COVID-19 booster shot, but President Biden said more need to get them before winter. The CDC reports a decline in interest nationwide. In Iron Mountain, The Drug Store Owner Steve Roell said despite vaccine fatigue for many, vaccine numbers are still consistent at his business.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Finlandia Women’s Soccer shutout by UW-Platteville

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University women’s soccer team (6-8-2) lost 5-0 to UW-Platteville (12-4-1), Sunday afternoon at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Field. Finlandia played strong defense to hold UW-Platteville scoreless for the first 18 minutes. The Pioneers scored three goals in a three-minute span to effectively end the game.
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

Finlandia Men’s soccer sees Illinois Tech escape with a win

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a valiant effort as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team (7-6-4) lost 4-3 to Illinois Tech (10-8), Sunday afternoon at Stuart Field. Finlandia recorded its first winning season in seven years. Illinois Tech sent a message by scoring just 1:01 into the contest....
HANCOCK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy