SB Nation

Aaron Rodgers went full bathrobe mode for his press conference

The NFL is littered with bold post-game looks and football fashion. Aaron Rodgers had neither of those during his press conference following the Packers’ loss to the Commanders. I know you think I’m going to dunk on this, but hell no. If I had spent all afternoon getting ground...
The Connection

Dolphins S Brandon Jones (torn ACL) out for season

Miami Dolphins starting safety Brandon Jones will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left ACL, coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday. Jones, 24, sustained the knee injury during the third quarter of the Dolphins' 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The third-year player was placed on injured reserve two days later. "In situations like this, I feel absolutely terrible for a guy that was playing at...
Yardbarker

3 Players The Packers Should Trade Before The Deadline

Dean Lowry begins the list of 3 players the Packers should trade before the deadline. Lowry is in the last year of his deal and is unlikely to sign with the team in the offseason. The Packers have a plethora of defensive line talent with Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton so moving on from Lowry would not hurt a lot in the short term. Lowry’s production has also not lived up to his potential this season. Through seven games he has only recorded half a sack. Even with the production, there is one huge reason why Dean Lowry is one of 3 players the packers should trade.
lastwordonsports.com

Brian Gutekunst and his Draft Failures are Haunting Current Green Bay Packers Roster

It wasn’t long ago that Twitter was littered with accolades for Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. Most declared “in Gute we trust”. Many believed that the fifth-year general manager could do no wrong. But as the Packers sit at 3-4, sporting a new three-game losing streak, those people have gone quiet. There is no getting around it, Brian Gutekunst and his draft failures have contributed to the Packers poor 2022 start.
