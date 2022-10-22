Read full article on original website
Following Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Green Bay Packers have more than just a Week 7 L to worry about. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard was spotted wearing a sling on his left arm stemming from a shoulder injury he sustained in the game.
Matt LaFleur addresses Green Bay’s struggles with Commanders’ defensive game plan
The Green Bay Packers were defeated by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, 23-21. The Packers’ offense was clicking in the first half but completely fell apart in the second half. The Packers were outscored 13-7 in the second half and were held scoreless in the third quarter. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was not too impressed by his team’s performance.
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Key Offensive Weapon
The Green Bay Packers knew they were taking a risk entering the 2022 season with the depth chart that they had at the wide receiver position. They traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent, leaving a major hole in their passing offense.
Dean Lowry begins the list of 3 players the Packers should trade before the deadline. Lowry is in the last year of his deal and is unlikely to sign with the team in the offseason. The Packers have a plethora of defensive line talent with Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton so moving on from Lowry would not hurt a lot in the short term. Lowry’s production has also not lived up to his potential this season. Through seven games he has only recorded half a sack. Even with the production, there is one huge reason why Dean Lowry is one of 3 players the packers should trade.
Brian Gutekunst and his Draft Failures are Haunting Current Green Bay Packers Roster
It wasn’t long ago that Twitter was littered with accolades for Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. Most declared “in Gute we trust”. Many believed that the fifth-year general manager could do no wrong. But as the Packers sit at 3-4, sporting a new three-game losing streak, those people have gone quiet. There is no getting around it, Brian Gutekunst and his draft failures have contributed to the Packers poor 2022 start.
